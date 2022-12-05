ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

T.J. Holmes Had an Affair With Natasha Singh Ahead of Amy Robach Romance Scandal: Details

By Yana Grebenyuk
Just the beginning? T.J. Holmes cheated on wife Marilee Fiebig with Good Morning America producer Natasha Singh , multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly .

According to the insider, Holmes, 45, has had "inappropriate moments" with several of his ABC coworkers . His affair with Singh, 30, took place before his romance with GMA3 coanchor Amy Robach — which the former NBC correspondent, 49, knew was going on at the time .

"Amy is unlikely to care or be surprised by any more kiss-and-tells that come to light," the source adds, alleging that Robach helped Holmes "cover up an indiscretion" in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvhQW_0jYFB0Qt00
TJ Holmes and Natasha Singh. Youtube

The claims come as the Arkansas native continues to make headlines after he was spotted getting cozy with Robach outside the workplace . Holmes, who deleted his social media amid the drama, has been married to Fiebig since 2010 . The ABC anchor, who shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson, expanded his family with Fiebig when their daughter Sadine was born in 2013.

Holmes previously offered a glimpse at his marriage when he reflected on Fiebig staying with him despite his "best efforts."

"That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor," he wrote via Facebook in 2020. "But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29oSWr_0jYFB0Qt00
TJ Holmes. Youtube

He continued: “Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch. If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful."

At the time, Holmes praised the attorney for staying by his side , adding, “But if she would even spare another 10 minutes of her time for me today, I should consider myself blessed. This is MARILEE FIEBIG HOLMES, y’all. And I, T. J. Holmes, do solemnly swear ... that I .... was HER #decadechallenge.”

After his outings with Robach became a topic of discussion, a second source revealed that the duo " have been trying to keep their relationship a secret " until they were ready to go public. “They always had a spark and their work trips away together brought them even closer,” the insider explained, noting that their relationship “ blossomed from a close friendship ."

Holmes and Robach, who initially returned to work on Friday, December 2, were temporarily replaced by Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez . According to Variety , ABC News wanted to "do what’s best for the organization" as the morning show continued to make headlines . The swap went into effect on Monday, December 5.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Holmes, Singh, Robach and ABC for comment.

