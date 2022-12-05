Read full article on original website
Harmony Furniture-Mattress
3d ago
And what about the small business THAT DONT GET ECONOMIC MONEY are they suppose to just close up shop because they dont get payola from the government. I say BS and learn some basic economics..
6
3d ago
City council should never set minimum wages especially for those receiving special support.
7
cwcolumbus.com
Grove City couple received unemployment benefits after contacting Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Approved for unemployment benefits in October, a Grove City couple called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say they had not received benefits for months due to a series of errors made by the state. "(Taxpayers) should be really disappointed in the people running...
Woman’s mother is wrongfully billed thousands due to Department of Taxation ‘glitch’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lyn Herron said her mom, Jeane, started making jewelry in the early 2000s, but hardly made any money from the venture. “My mom never even sold $1,000 in jewelry in her entire time doing this in over 10 years,” said Herron. Still, Herron said, they applied for and received a vendor’s […]
wosu.org
Affordable housing and redevelopment in Franklin County
Among the many bonds approved by Columbus residents, last month, was affordable housing. A $200 million bond package will provide funding for homes for lower-income residents. We’ll look at the current state of affordable housing and redevelopment in Franklin County. Guests:. Michael Wilkos, senior vice president of community impact...
wcbe.org
City Council approves new gun regulations for Columbus, but their future is uncertain
Columbus City Council last night unanimously approved a trio of what they call "common sense gun regulations" - but the future of the regulations is unclear. The new rules would ban anyone other than military personnel or law enforcement officers from owning an ammunition magazine with more than 30 rounds. They require firearms be stored safely, with gun locks or a gun locker, especially in a place where a minor may be able to access them. And they ban so-called straw sales, where a person purchases or furnishes a weapon to someone who is not legally able to own one.
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus City Council passes gun reform legislation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council has proposed a solution to the issue of gun violence. Columbus City Council's common sense local gun laws package contains various bills that address gun reform. The legislation was passed unanimously by city council. It was able to pass due to a current...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Community Improvement Corporation To Consider Real Property Purchase
MARYSVILLE – The Board of Trustees of the Union County Community Improvement Corporation have scheduled a special meeting on Tuesday, December 13 at 8:00 a.m. at the Union County-Marysville Economic Development Office, 227 E. 5th Street. The purpose of this meeting is to consider the purchase of real property...
New Albany company invests $45M in new facility, buys 83 acres for expansion
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Axium Packaging has quietly grown into one of Central Ohio’s largest employers, as the company continues to expand at what is now its headquarters in New Albany. The manufacturer of plastic packaging products launched in 2010 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. It still has two facilities in that city, […]
Delaware Gazette
Report suggests income tax hike needed
During Monday’s special meeting of the Delaware City Council, members of council were presented with the findings of a recently commissioned analysis of the city’s financial standing and projections in the years to come. The analysis was conducted by Columbus-based economics and workforce analyst firm Regionomics, which is...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus businesses' liquor licenses in jeopardy after city council objects to renewals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor permits are in jeopardy after Columbus City Council voted to object to their renewals Monday night. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on businesses with violent or dangerous histories and businesses that violate the law and are unwilling to change their behavior.
Columbus home prices are going up in 2023, report projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Home prices in central Ohio will increase while the number of home sales will decrease in 2023, according to a new report. Columbus home prices will climb 5% while nationwide prices will increase 5.4% next year, according to Realtor.com’s 2023 Housing Forecast. In addition, home sales are expected to decline nationwide […]
Columbus considers changing food truck, cart hours
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus food cart and truck owners are not happy about proposed legislation being considered by the city which, if approved, would change the hours mobile food vendors can operate. Police and city leaders said the change is about safety, but food cart owners said they are not the problem. “Because of […]
Columbus limits guns, objects to liquor licenses
Columbus City Council voted to object to the renewal of liquor licenses for 12 businesses in the city, leaving the final decision to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.
unioncountydailydigital.com
West Side Annexation Not A Done Deal Quite Yet
The recent vote by the Marysville City Council to annex approximately 263 acres of land just west of the city into Marysville limits may have run into a roadblock. City Manager Terry Emery told the Marysville City Council at Monday’s regular meeting that the administration has been notified by a committee of five local residents which intends to file a petition to compel the city to put the annexation question on a ballot where residents – and not the City Council – will make the final decision on whether or not to complete the annexation, which lies west of Kroger on the city’s west side and south of the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36/State Route 4/State Route 245/Northwest Parkway interchange.
themetropreneur.com
Now Hiring: Cool Jobs in Columbus – December 2022
Are you someone who loves locally-owned businesses? Do you enjoy contributing to the unique culture and creative minds that make up the small business community in Columbus? If you’re seeking full-time or part-time work, check out these open positions around town!. Calling all music lovers! Are you a seasoned...
Superintendent retiring from Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent for Columbus City Schools, Dr. Talisa Dixon, will retire from the district. Dixon, who plans to retire at the end of the school year in June, is in her fourth year as CCS superintendent and chief executive officer after receiving the job in March 2019. In her latest three-year […]
Plants blamed for AEP Ohio’s summer power outage that affected thousands
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio and the regulatory agency over it agreed Thursday that the reason behind a summer power outage was a chance encounter with plant life. While AEP Ohio markets itself as the dominant power provider in central Ohio with nearly 1.5 million customers, the agency PJM Interconnection oversees the company as […]
Columbus City Council passes measure outlawing most people from having large-capacity magazines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council passed gun control legislation Monday night that would prohibit the possession of a large-capacity magazine by anyone other than a federal or state agent, armed services member or a member of state or local law enforcement. The newly passed measure also penalizes people...
Ohio House committee hears bill to legalize recreational marijuana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With less than a month left in the General Assembly, two Ohio lawmakers again asked fellow legislators to consider a bill to legalize the use and sale of recreational marijuana. Introduced by Reps. Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) and Terrence Upchurch (D-Cleveland) in August 2021, House Bill 382 seeks to allow people older […]
wosu.org
After hours food truck operations in Columbus discussed during public hearing
Discussions that could ultimately alter the character of Columbus’ late-night food truck scene continue Tuesday afternoon during a public hearing at Columbus City Hall. One food truck operator says cutting hours of operation isn’t the answer to public intoxication, crime, congestion or noise when the bars let out.
614now.com
This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size
High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
