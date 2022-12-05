The recent vote by the Marysville City Council to annex approximately 263 acres of land just west of the city into Marysville limits may have run into a roadblock. City Manager Terry Emery told the Marysville City Council at Monday’s regular meeting that the administration has been notified by a committee of five local residents which intends to file a petition to compel the city to put the annexation question on a ballot where residents – and not the City Council – will make the final decision on whether or not to complete the annexation, which lies west of Kroger on the city’s west side and south of the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36/State Route 4/State Route 245/Northwest Parkway interchange.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO