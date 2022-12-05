ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

"Small joyless flows" as investors sell stocks and cash - Bofa

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Investors sold stocks and bought gold in the week to Wednesday, withdrawing $5.7 billion from equity funds, BofA Global Research said on Friday, a week of "small, joyless flows", as markets position for the approaching end of the Fed's rate hiking cycle.

