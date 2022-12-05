ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Clooney Fixes Amal's Gown On The Red Carpet And Leaves Us Feeling Giddy

By Curtis M. Wong
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AwsbD_0jYFAoOT00

George and Amal Clooney served couple goals while visiting Washington this weekend for the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony.

George, who was one of the honorees, appeared to help his wife dodge a potential red carpet mishap by untangling the cape of her Valentino gown as the two arrived at a gala dinner on Saturday, the night before the Kennedy Center Honors took place.

Photos show Amal, a prominent and accomplished human rights attorney, looking playfully flustered while George comes to her aid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsFOl_0jYFAoOT00 George Clooney adjusts wife Amal's cape on the red carpet.

Once the threat of a wardrobe crisis appeared to have been averted, the ever-stylish couple was back to happily posing for photographers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alqOa_0jYFAoOT00 The Clooneys on the red carpet.

A two-time Academy Award winner, George was honored for his artistic achievements. His parents, Nick and Nora, were reportedly among those in attendance at the ceremony.

In a written statement, the actor called the recognition “a genuinely exciting surprise for the whole Clooney family.”

“Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I’d be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors,” he said, per ABC News . “To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6XwT_0jYFAoOT00 The Clooneys pose for photographers.

