WATCH: Massive Herd of Elk Holds Up Traffic in Arizona
This huge elk herd in Flagstaff, Arizona held up traffic when the group decided to cross a road. The crossing caused a traffic jam of over a minute, according to the person who posted the clip to Twitter. In the video, a massive line of elk gallops on through the...
fox10phoenix.com
How SRP is thinning forests to prevent wildfires, keep power lines safe in Arizona
PAYSON, Ariz. - If you’re a Salt River Project customer, your power to turn your TV on comes from hundreds of miles away. The lines that carry it run through dense forests that are prone to wildfires. Wildfire season started hot this year. Homes were destroyed and thousands of...
AZFamily
Expert: Microchip plant in Phoenix won’t impact Arizona’s water supply
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With President Biden flying in to promote a second TSMC microchip plant coming to the Valley, several viewers have asked Arizona’s Family how it would impact the ongoing water shortage. The main concern: would it hurt Arizona farmers?. Sarah Porter, director of Arizona State...
AZFamily
Winter storm beginning to hit the high country in Arizona
Could worsening drought cause electric bills in Arizona to skyrocket?. Less water means less power generated at the hydroelectric plants at Lake Mead and Lake Powell. Tier 2 water restrictions for Arizona could start as soon as Jan 1. Updated: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:25 AM MST. |. Arizona stands...
AZ company helping to thin forest to fight wildfires
For nine years, Restoration Forest Products has been working with the U.S. Forest Service, operating in four of Arizona's national forests.
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
AZFamily
Tier 2 water restrictions for Arizona could start as soon as Jan 1
Pastor Dave Forrester lost his home earlier this year in a fire. His congregation at Wings of Life Worship Center stepped up to fill the gap. Arizona highest in the nation for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Updated: 16 minutes ago. |. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that about...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022
If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
knau.org
Seasonal closures in effect statewide for bald eagle breeding season
State and Federal land managers have temporarily closed portions of public land and water areas statewide while bald eagles are in their breeding season. The Arizona Game and Fish Department says the seasonal closures include sections of the Verde and Salt Rivers, Tonto Creek, Lake Mary and Show Low and Horseshoe Lakes. There are approximately 94 eagle breeding areas statewide where the birds nest, forage and roost.
AZFamily
Water cuts could lead to higher energy bills for Arizonans in 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Water cuts expected for the Colorado River are just around the corner. Energy experts in the Valley expect these shortages also to impact the state’s energy supply which could mean higher power bills. Less water means less power generated at the hydroelectric plants at Lake...
Tribal, state and federal leaders praise largest dam removal in U.S. history
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met alongside tribal leaders Thursday to celebrate the largest dam removal in U.S. history, which is set to begin next year. The project involves the removal of four dams along...
AZFamily
Bureau of Land Management launches 3 Arizona solar projects
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - TThe Bureau of Land Management is launching three Arizona solar energy projects as part of its new West-Wide solar plan initiative. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and other national officials announced the plan after touring the Sonoran Solar Energy Project, an effort expected to power 91,000 homes. In 2019, BLM and the Department of Energy released a solar energy impact statement for Arizona, New Mexico, California, and other neighboring states. This year, BLM is looking ahead to add more states to the next statement to prioritize solar, geothermal, and wind energy. “This Administration is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” said Secretary Haaland.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/7/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Washington Examiner
Arizona sheriff threatens criminal charges against border wall construction builders
An Arizona sheriff has threatened criminal charges against any construction worker caught building a wall along Santa Cruz County's boundary with Mexico — unaware that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's office never planned to build there. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway warned late last week that he planned to...
knau.org
Memorial service for Flagstaff couple Yeon-Su Kim and Corey Allen set
A memorial service will be held this Saturday for the Flagstaff couple who went missing during a wind event while sea kayaking in Rocky Point Mexico on Thanksgiving Day. The memorial for Yeon-Su Kim and Corey Allen is set for 1 p.m. in the Cline Library Assembly Hall at Northern Arizona University. School officials say anyone from the NAU community, Flagstaff and others who knew the couple are welcome to attend.
ABC 15 News
Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall
PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
