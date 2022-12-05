Read full article on original website
Meet The Editor: Anna Wintour
Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will be the star of January’s Meet The Editor—the interactive monthly event that gives you the opportunity to ask a Vogue expert anything! We’ll be opening registration for this virtual get-together on Friday, December 16—don’t worry, we’ll notify you again nearer the time. Before then: Don’t miss the latest must-watch episode of Meet The Editor with Edward Enninful for his super inspiring—and very candid—career advice!
The Best Dressed Guests at the 2022 British Fashion Awards
All eyes were on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2022 presented by Diet Coke. Key fashion industry players—including British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful—were all in attendance, promising a night of fabulous fashion. The audience at the Royal Albert Hall was in the good hands...
Bill Nighy, Hugh Jackman, and More Joined Anna Wintour for a Lively Screening of Living in New York
On Monday night, an elegant mix of Broadway habitués and fashion folk descended on the Crosby Street Hotel as Anna Wintour hosted a special screening of Living, Oliver Hermanus’s moving new film starring the great Bill Nighy. Arriving in theaters later this month, it’s an English revision of Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 drama Ikiru, about a grizzled civil servant shocked into feverish productivity when he learns that he has less than a year to live. Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro (The Remains of the Day; Never Let Me Go) manned the screenplay.
Meet The Editor: Virginia Smith
Calling all budding fashion stylists: Registration is now open for our interactive virtual Meet The Editor event with Virginia Smith, Vogue’s Global Head of Fashion. Virginia recently celebrated 20 years at Vogue––i.e. there’s nothing that she doesn’t know about fashion! From the trends that are set to define how we dress in 2023 to practical advice for scoring a job as a fashion assistant: Don’t miss your chance to ask Virginia anything!
Emily Ratajkowski’s Vintage Party Dress Is a Resurgent Noughties Favorite
Emily Ratajkowski is the perfect match for vintage Roberto Cavalli. Back in the noughties, the designer specialized in fun-loving, flesh-baring party dresses—and Emily just wore one from the fall 2004 collection to a festive event. Sourced from Brooklyn-based vintage collector Marie Laboucarié of Nina Gabbana Vintage—who has an eye...
Julia Roberts Wears Her Love for George Clooney on Her... Skirt
It’s no secret that Julia Roberts is a long-time fan of her Ticket To Paradise co-star, George Clooney, but no one could have predicted the way she chose to make that plain at the Kennedy Center Honors 2022. Julia and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart called upon playful fashion aficionado Jeremy Scott to design a one-of-a-kind gown decorated with framed pictures of Clooney, past and present. Stewart shared a picture of the unique creation on Instagram with the hashtag: “#JuliaframedGeorge”.
With a Little Help From Anna Delvey, Meryl Streep, and Nicole Kidman, Chloe Fineman Looks Back on 2022
Chloe Fineman knows how to work a room. In 2019, Lorne Michaels cast the California-born comedian, a former member of The Groundlings, on Saturday Night Live. In the years that followed, Fineman’s hilarious impressions—of fraudster Anna Delvey, Nicole Kidman, and even her fellow castmates—solidified her status as a star.
Marc Jacobs Revived His Early-Aughts Party Tricks at His “Perfect" Fragrance Fete
Marc Jacobs has always known how to throw a good party. In the early aughts, when his eponymous house was known for its celebrity-packed runway shows that sometimes kicked off an hour or two late, it was also known for throwing the most bombastic, over-the-top celebrations. There was the spring 2006 runway show that culminated with a marching band storming down the catwalk, and the time he chose to restage a 2007 runway for Louis Vuitton in Japan that gave way to a disco held under a lunar bubble constructed for the occasion (captured here in Loïc Prigent’s documentary fittingly titled Marc Jacobs & Louis Vuitton). And who could forget when Jacobs turned up to his own Halloween festivities dressed as a New York City pigeon, transported to the party via flatbed truck? Last night, Jacobs’s party took us all back.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Never-Before-Seen Photos of Their Early Romance
In interviews before the premiere of Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix docuseries that debuted on December 8, Meghan Markle was clear that it would be about their love story. “I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment,” she told Variety. Indeed, during the first three episodes of the show, the couple opened up about the beginning stages of their relationship—both the good and the bad.
Watch Lea Michele Do Her Funny Girl Stage Makeup
It’s Lea Michele’s moment, and she’s not taking it for granted. “This is the perfect timing for me to be doing this show,” says the 36-year-old star of starring as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl’s much-talked-about revival on Broadway. Though she’s no stranger to the spotlight on the Great White Way, Michele relishes playing the role of her dreams while parenting her two-year-old son in New York City. But how does the Glee alum balance it all? For her, it’s all about self-care. “I really believe [that] if I’m taking care of myself and doing all the things that are good for me and my body, then it really helps me do my job best [and] be a really good mom,” she says. Today, Michele takes Vogue backstage for a behind-the-scenes peek at her preshow beauty routine, from refreshing skin care to her stage-ready makeup techniques.
How Zoe Saldana Got Perfect Waves for the London Premiere of Avatar: TheWay of Water
It has been 13 years since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar. So, for the London premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water, it’s only natural that star Zoe Saldana would be eager to make waves in more ways than one. So, to create a worthy mane moment, hairstylist Mara Roszak looked to the actor’s diaphanous Alexander McQueen dress.
At the Fashion Awards in London, Real Changemakers Deserved the Cheers
It’s easy to look at this year’s Fashion Awards in London—arriving at the end of a politically turbulent year in Britain, in the middle of a war dividing Europe in two, just weeks after Cop27 highlighted the urgency of the climate crisis once again—as a frivolity. Frankly, that’s probably because it is. However you try to square the circle, it’s a night of mutual back-patting and self-congratulation within an industry that, while slowly evolving and attempting to broaden its scope—and inviting ticket-buying members of the public to its biggest night out—still feels like an insider’s game.
‘I’m Not Trying To Stand Out Here’: Meghan Markle Opens Up About Navigating Her Wardrobe as a New Royal
Meghan Markle has opened up about navigating her wardrobe as a new member of the monarchy in Harry & Meghan, the Netflix docuseries offering a no-holds-barred look at the couple’s headline-making journey from Kensington Palace to their new life in California, thousands of miles from the heart of the royal family.
Collection
Lately Prabal Gurung has been targeting a new demographic. “I’ve been looking at where real change is happening,” he said at a pre-fall appointment. “This collection is an ode to them.” Gurung sees a freedom in the young generation that he didn’t experience himself in his youth, and he worked with the photographer Cruz Valdez and stylist Kyle Luu, who are both 30-ish—“the future,” he called them—to help him channel it for pre-fall.
After Almost 20 Years in Business, Nili Lotan is Launching Handbags
Nili Lotan believes that her mission on Earth is to connect with women, and that making clothes—and now accessories!—is a tool for her to do so. This is what she tells me on the eve of her handbag launch. The Israeli-American designer has been creating sophisticated wardrobe staples for almost 20 years, having launched her eponymous label in 2003. With a growing direct-to-consumer site (she says it’ll reach 60% of her business next year), and expansions into menswear and accessories, Lotan has slowly but steadily grown within the luxury space by focusing on wardrobe-building—i.e. dressing women for their everyday lives.
Year Of You: Be the Star of Our Holiday Video Spotlight!
In honor of the festive season, we’re taking our member spotlight to new heights: Simply share a **30-second clip of you wearing your go-to holiday look—**and tell us your your favorite fashion moment of 2022, together with your style resolution for 2023 (this could be as straightforward as pledging to wear mood-lifting colors, shop more sustainably, or celebrate that fabulous body through what you wear everyday).
In the Heart of Williamsburg, H&M Hosted a Holiday House Party With Chloe Sevigny and Anderson .Paak
Last night at H&M’s new Williamsburg HQ, the brand celebrated the unveiling of a year-long rotating style destination with a house party inspired by their latest holiday campaign, “Brasserie Hennes.” The fête was hosted by none other than campaign stars Anderson .Paak, alongside a special appearance by Chloë Sevigny. Cocktail party guests included Camila Morrone, Alison Bornstein, Aquaria, and many more.
From Gucci to Richard Quinn, Fashion Awards Host Jodie Turner-Smith Delivered on Drama
It was the night before the British Fashion Awards and no creature was stirring… Not! The industry’s great and good put any notion of Sunday night blues to bed and turned out for British Vogue’s Forces For Change gala at The Londoner. Among the most outré looks of the night? Jodie Turner-Smith, who set the tone for her hosting gig at the Royal Albert Hall the following night in a Crayola-bright Molly Goddard dress that looked positively theatrical when paired with Latex bondage gloves and a matching fascinator.
There's Still So Much More to Meghan Markle's Story
Last week on this very website, I questioned the necessity of Harry & Meghan, the six-part Netflix documentary released on Thursday from documentarian Liz Garbus, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's full and candid participation. Why open themselves—and their private camera rolls— to more scrutiny, risking overexposure and potentially diminishing their status? Why give more fuel to vociferous, racist tabloids and trolls after already telling their story in last year's Oprah sit-down and in Prince Harry's forthcoming memoir, Spare?
An “Airy Styles” Pinterest Board to Help You Get—and Stay—Ethereal in 2023
With an audience of 400 million users typing in search requests, Pinterest has access to trends in the making. This morning the company made public its predictions for 2023 for various industries. Topping the fashion list is Airy Styles—not to be confused with Harry Styles, of course. A close...
