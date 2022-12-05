Two people are injured following an overnight shooting in Bristol, Virginia and the suspected gunman remains on the loose. BVPD officers were handling an unrelated call on Harvey lane when they heard gunshots. Upon arrival police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The two were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, their condition is not known at this time. Police tell us a possible suspect has been developed but is not in custody and remains on the loose. Police believe the victims were targeted. This is an ongoing investigation and we’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from Police.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO