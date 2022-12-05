ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog rescued after swimming across Hudson River

EDGEWATER, N.J. (WABC) - A dog named Bear was saved after jumping into the Hudson River for a mile swim to New Jersey. His new owners thought he was gone for good after he pulled away during a walk in New York and ran off before taking a dip in the frigid river.
