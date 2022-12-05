Read full article on original website
wapl.com
Shawano murder suspect heading to trial
SHAWANO, Wis–A Shawano murder suspect is heading to trial. A Shawano County Judge finds there is enough evidence to try Michael Ingold on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Ingold allegedly strangled his girlfriend in their home back in June. He will enter a plea to the charge...
WBAY Green Bay
Child reports being approached by stranger in Oshkosh promising candy and a puppy
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is asking the public for any information about a suspicious incident reported by a child early Thursday afternoon. The child was left in a vehicle while a parent went inside a store on the 1000-block of N. Washburn St. The child says an older man approached the vehicle and asked if the child wanted candy. He also told the child he had a puppy.
WBAY Green Bay
Detective: Matthew Beyer, learning of children’s deaths, asked him to stop support payments
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial is expected to call its last witnesses on Friday, the 7th day of the trial in Outagamie County. Beyer, 38, of Manitowoc, is accused of killing his 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in their mother’s home in February 2020. The crimes carry life in state custody if convicted.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Man Reaches Plea Deal On Chase Charges
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wi (WAOW TV-WSAU) – A plea deal was reached Wednesday with a man who was the subject of a manhunt in Chippewa County in September. Chad Myszka, from Wausau, pleaded no contest Wednesday to felony charges of fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering safety, and hit and run involving injury. In return, six other charges were dropped, along with nine traffic tickets.
Multiple injuries reported in head-on crash west of Wausau
A three-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday in Marathon County sent several people to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:54 p.m. Dec. 7 on Hwy. 107. SAFER and Marathon were called to the crash on Hwy. 107 by Highland Drive in the Town of Rib Falls. Two ambulances were immediately dispatched with a report of one person who was unconscious and unresponsive and a second person with chest injuries. Wausau also responded with mutual aid with a third ambulance and an Edgar EMT also rendered assistance.
Officer accidentally shoots himself during police pursuit in Brown County
WisDOT reported at 1:40 that portions of WIS 29 eastbound were closed. It was learned that a police pursuit shut down the highway and ended with an officer accidentally shooting himself.
waupacanow.com
Suspect charged with assault
Jacob M. Esslinger, 27, Ogdensburg, is charged with sexual assault of a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Esslinger is currently in Waupaca County jail on a $10,000 cash bond. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kansas
ST. JOHN, KS (WSAU) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Wisconsin man was one of two people that dies in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved a Ram pickup and a Saturn Vue. Both vehicles entered an intersection at the same time, with the Vue striking the pickup on the passenger side, killing 51-year-old Peter Laskowski of Stevens Point.
radioplusinfo.com
12-9-22 fdl man enters not guilty plea in homicide case
A Fond du Lac man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree intentional homicide. Thirty two year old Timothy Brown entered the plea during an arraignment hearing this week. Brown is charged in the August 20 shooting death of 40 year old Brandon Johnson. Johnson was found dead in the 200 block of Marquette Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in September. He is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on a million dollars cash bond.
radioplusinfo.com
12-8-22 fdl county sheriff says recent drug busts illustrates serious drug trafficking problem in fox valley
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says three recent major drug busts in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties show how serious the drug trafficking problem is in this part of the state. More than five pounds of methamphetamine was recovered following a drug bust in Juneau, ten people face drug conspiracy charges in Fond du Lac following a months-long investigation, and last week three Fox Valley residents were arrested on drug charges following a routine traffic stop on Interstate 41. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says in the latest bust, deputies found over 900 Ecstasy pills in the vehicle. Waldschmidt says in addition to drugs, law enforcement found six cellphones in the vehicle. “Three people in a car having six cellphones is suspicious,” Waldschmidt told WFDL news. “We’ll take a look at those cellphones and work to determine where their source is and where their destination was.” A female suspect who was arrested was on probation for multiple drug-related convictions.
12 pounds of fentanyl, tens of thousands of pills seized in Appleton drug investigation
Investigators this week from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice. LWAM and DEA led the investigation that resulted in...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Tivon Diego-Jamal Wells, 25, Manitowoc, bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of THC on 1/10/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Count 2: Court sentences defendant to twenty (20) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law. Court finds that the defendant has sixteen (16) days sentence credit and deems the sentence time served. Court imposes costs of $443 to be paid by 02-01-2023 or 8 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 6) Provide DNA sample; 7) Pay court costs; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC.
Fox11online.com
Four sentenced in Manitowoc meth bust
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Four people have been sentenced in connection with the June bust of a meth manufacturing site in Manitowoc. Sarah Gunn was convicted Wednesday of purchasing pseudoephedrine for another to produce methamphetamine. She was sentenced to probation for two years. Nicholas Bevan was sentenced to 14 months...
WBAY Green Bay
Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand. Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 7, 2022
Daily Arrest Records - December 7, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday December 7, 2022.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-41 in Winnebago County cleared, all lanes reopened to motorists
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the I-41 northbound crash in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. There still is no...
Marathon County town clerk convicted of felony election charge
A Marathon County town clerk who illegally signed a voter’s name on a poll list will spend two years on probation and cannot participate in administering future elections after a nearly 90-minute hearing Tuesday. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, faced two felony charges in connection with the 2020 Presidential Election:...
seehafernews.com
State Patrol Identifies Man Who Died in Fiery Wrightstown Area Crash
The Wisconsin State Patrol has identified the man who died on Monday in a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. The crash on I-41 at Wrightstown Road claimed the life of 58-year-old Todd Kagelmann. He was said to be driving north on the I-41 when his vehicle left the roadway at...
Two Green Bay suspects charged with attempted homicide in east side shooting
Two Green Bay teens arrested for their alleged involvement in an east side shooting have been charged by the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.
