The Chula Vista Police Dept. host 11th Annual Shoe & Sock Drive
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 a.m. the Chula Vista Police Dept. will host the 11th Annual Shoe & Sock Drive. The department will ask for new shoes and socks for students who are unable to purchase new shoes at the start of the year. SGT...
Clairemont Christmas Park has been a holiday tradition since 1977
CLAIREMONT (KUSI) – Christmas is quickly approaching!. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spent the night showcasing the Clairemont Christmas Park, which has been a neighborhood Christmas tradition since 1977. Don & Donna Park were the original creators of the tradition, but Don lost his life to cancer in 2017. His...
Rock Church Children’s Choir supports Toys for Joy
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For a quarter of a century, The Rock Church has hosted Toys for Joy as a way to share the Christmas spirit with families in need. The 26th Annual Toys for Joy event will provide toys for 6,600 children on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Rock...
Salvation Army short on toy donations for youth and elderly
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Every year, the Salvation Army spreads the holiday spirit by gathering toy donations for underprivileged youth and senior citizens. This year, the Salvation Army is short on toys and senior gifts. The deadline for donations is Dec. 9. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the toy collection...
Logan Heights Library due for renovations, as city looks for new location
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Changes are coming to the Logan Heights neighborhood. The old library building is set to receive a face-lift, and a new purpose as well. The current library is located on the corner of 28th Street and Logan Ave, and has been closed since 2009. Over the last 13 years, the 1920s era building has been neglected and fallen into disrepair.
Lucky Duck Foundation calls out failed homelessness initiatives
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lucky Duck Foundation supports the homeless in San Diego by working with individual legislators toward change. Their initiative “Shamrocks and Shipwrecks” is a means through which the organization shows the public what their leaders are truly accomplishing, or failing to accomplish. Strong,...
Father Joe’s Villages comments on record number of homeless in Downtown
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is on the front lines, fighting the impacts of homelessness by providing shelter and rehabilitative services to the unsheltered. Encampments, increased crime, and street overdoses are just some of the negative impacts of widespread transiency. Father Joe’s villages has methods of combatting each of these issues.
San Diego celebrates Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two-thousand four-hundred people were killed in the bombing of Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. San Diego celebrated Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The U.S.S. Midway Museum held a free ceremony commemorating those who sacrificed during WWII and those who died in the...
Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ employees attacked by homeless men
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following up on KUSI’s story from Tuesday regarding the Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant being vandalized by homeless people. Tuesday morning, the owner, Mari Iaquinta, of Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ arrived to explicit graffiti spraypainted on the walls of her patio, an act of retaliation by the homeless because she turned off her power so they couldn’t use her electricity to charge their phones.
Kensington residents outraged as City of San Diego attempts to replace street lamps
KENSINGTON (KUSI) – Controversy in the Kensington neighborhood. Many residents say the community is known for their antique street lamps, and are shocked to learn the City of San Diego wants to replace them with look-a-like fixtures. The City of San Diego tells residents the look-a-like’s are “safer.”...
San Diego movie “Almighty Zeus” on Asian hate crimes hits theatres
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegan Manny Pacquiao, eight-division world champion, executively produced a movie to raise awareness of Asian hate crimes titled “Almighty Zeus”. “Almighty Zeus” had a theatrical release in San Diego Regal in Rancho Del Rey. Director Chris Soriano joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy...
Criminal homeless vandalize and destroy local restaurant patio
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The night of Monday, Dec. 5, Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ off Morena Blvd. was vandalized and the table patios flipped, with bottles destroyed etc. Numbers continue to reach new records each month on the streets of San Diego. Many are concerned about growing crime.
John McCann celebrates victory in Chula Vista mayoral race
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John McCann won the 2022 Chula Vista mayoral race by roughly 5% of the votes. The Chula Vista mayoral race was closely watched by San Diegans during the 2022 Midterms due to controversy and drama between McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar, his opponent. John McCann joined...
Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant vandalized by homeless people
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego’s homeless population continues to soar to new highs, Mayor Todd Gloria has yet to publicly address the issue and take any responsibility. Since Mayor Gloria took office, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled. Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ...
San Diego Police now enforcing vending laws in Gaslamp Quarter
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the first time in three years, San Diego Police have started enforcing the no vending law in Downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter. This includes all street vending, it doesn’t matter if you are selling merchandise or food, neither is allowed. KUSI’s Dan Plante was...
Imperial Beach Pier to receive infrastructure improvements
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Imperial Beach Chamber of Commerce is kicking off their next phase of enhancements for the IB Pier. The pier is one of the main tourist attractions of the area. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live in Imperial Beach with the details.
San Diego enjoys cheaper gas, trend likely to continue
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During the first month of December, San Diego saw gas prices decline significantly. Meanwhile, Californian legislators argue what the best means to ensure gas affordability will be moving forward. Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan of Gasbuddy joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss recent trends....
Navy and Marines halfway through Steel Knight conjunctive exercises
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local Marines and Sailors are about halfway through exercise Steel Knight 2023. The United States Marine Corps and the United States Navy have conducting the joint exercise since Nov. 28, and will continue through Dec. 16. Exercises will include Naval Vessels, Marine and Naval Aircraft,...
San Diego makes top five most coveted places to live
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is among the top five cities in the nation where people are looking to move. According to a recent report from Redfin, the City of San Diego ranks number four on the list which includes Sacramento, Las Vegas and Miami ranking ahead and Tampa coming in fifth place.
Santee student, 14, evaluated following online gun comments
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 14-year-old West Hills High School student was being evaluated at a hospital Tuesday after allegedly making online statements about bringing his grandparents’ guns to the Santee campus because he was upset about his failing grades. The threatening social media comments were reported to...
