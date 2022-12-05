Read full article on original website
Most Popular Holiday Casseroles in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
With Thanksgiving just one week away (November 24), a lot of us are starting to compile that grocery list to make sure we have all of the elements on hand for the perfect holiday meal. But when you plan out what's going to be on your Turkey Day table, have...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Arizona City Celebrated WWII Veteran’s 105th Birthday with Amazing Surprise
Athena Wright was a young woman in her 20s when she embarked on the adventure of a lifetime, as well as the greatest sacrifice of all: enlisting in the US military during World War II. Nearly 80 years after the conflict came to an end, Wright is a living example of the powerful effect that selflessness and helping others can have.
The Closest Thing to A Volcano in South Dakota is in The Black Hills
A recent eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii has been a fascinating event to follow. Fascinating to me anyways, sitting here thousands of miles away and safely watching from my computer. I'm sure it's a very different experience for the people living on the island. Are There Volcanoes...
Is North Dakota the best place to live in the United States? No, but it’s the 6th
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When it comes to discussion about the best state to live in, many people will easily say that it’s their own. And while we appreciate the love of one’s home state, the truth is that not every state that makes up America can be the same. Depending on what one needs […]
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
Mary Jemison, the most brutal kidnapping of a young white girl by Native Americans
Mary Jemison was born in 1743, on a ship travelling from Ireland to America. The Jemison family worked on the outskirts of civilization, converting wildness to cultivated soil. Each each day brought the danger of being attacked by a wild beast or a hostile Indian.
The Weather Channel
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
Why Is the Mississippi River Drying Up?
"This drought affects all sectors of society," Mississippi River expert Alexander Loucopoulos told Newsweek.
Sam Bateman: Who is the breakaway Mormon polygamist who married nine underage girls?
Half a dozen women and girls, dressed in similarly solid color dresses, waited outside a Colorado City, Arizona, home watching as armed federal agents raided the residence in search of the man all of them — even the minors — called their husband.Agents found and arrested Samuel Bateman, 46, a self-proclaimed prophet and member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, an extremist off-shoot of the Mormon church that still practices polygamy. A federal affidavit obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune notes that Mr Bateman “began to proclaim he was a prophet” in 2019 and married multiple...
Few Remember The Massacre Of Native Indian Americans
“It almost annihilated us as a people,” said Darren B. Parry. Parry is a former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation. “But it’s largely been forgotten.” because the Civil War overshadowed the event. The causalities were 350 people. But some reports suggest higher numbers. (source)
Quanah Parker, the Native American chief whose mother was a white woman
Quanah Parker, a Comanche chief, was born about 1845 as a direct result of the struggle between Native Americans and European settlers. Cynthia Parker, his mother, was kidnapped by the Comanches as a child and eventually married his father, Chief Peta Nocona.
A U.S. President died at the Jersey Shore but small marker is all that’s left to remember it
“James A. Garfield is dead,” the Red Bank Register reported on Sept. 21, 1881, one of the many newspapers that delivered the sad news telegraphed from the Jersey Shore town of Long Branch that yet another U.S. president had died by an assassin’s bullet. News that the 20th...
The Most Dangerous Snake Found in Washington State
The Most Dangerous Snake Found in Washington State. As we officially approach wintertime in Washington state, snakes everywhere are hunkering down in their homes to hibernate for the winter. Some will take advantage of hibernation to hit up snake Tinder and begin their search for a mate to make some cute snake babies. Other snakes will simply take a nice long nap after enjoying a fun hot snake summer. Which one of the 12 species of snakes found in Washington is the most dangerous snake to be found here?
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Montana shamed as residents vote ‘No’ on measure to protect babies after they’re born: ‘Unimaginable’
On Thursday, conservative Twitter users ripped into Montana residents for voting "No" on a referendum to protect babies born alive after botched abortions.
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
MilitaryTimes
The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way
For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
Nebraskan among 54 sailors still entombed in Pearl Harbor's 'Forgotten Ship'
As the ship rolled and the water rose in the engine room of the former battleship USS Utah on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Chief Petty Officer Peter Tomich knew he had to get his men out. “Get topside, go! The ship is turning over. You have to escape now!” shouted Tomich, a 48-year-old water tender who had served 22 years in the Navy, according to an account of his valor on the military awards website Homeofheroes.com. ...
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of the Unknown Soldier returned to the US 101 years ago after WWI
101 years ago on Nov. 9, 1921, the body of the fallen U.S. soldier that now rests in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier returned to the U.S. from France, where he died in the fighting of World War I. According to Arlington National Cemetery, the Unknown Soldier’s remains were...
University of Idaho student shared eerie final message hours before 4 pals found dead in ‘crime of passion’
A UNIVERSITY of Idaho student shared an eerie last message just hours before she and three friends were killed in a "crime of passion." Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was one of four people found dead in an off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho on Sunday. The group's deaths have been linked to...
