Jerry T. Lamb
Jerry T. Lamb, 72, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at home. He was born July 20, 1950. He is survived by the mother of his children, Pam Lamb, Plymouth; children, Jerry (Michelle) Lamb, Tyner, Angela (Steve) Shorter, Argos, Travis Lamb, Argos and Tera (Sean) Douglass, Plymouth; brothers, Arnold (Shirley) Lamb, Don (Janet) Lamb, Terry (Kim) Lamb, Larry (Paula) Lamb and Rick (Tracy) Lamb; sisters, Carol (Bill Danner) Lamb, Charlotte (Denver) McCarty and Connie (Alan King) Lamb; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Joan M. Phillips
Joan Marie Phillips, 91, Bremen, died early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022. She was born Feb. 28, 1931. On Nov. 4, 1950, she was united in marriage to Sidney Phillips; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children, Cheryl (Glen) Heiser, South Bend, Gary (Donna Rinker)...
Leila Edwards
Leila Edwards, 87, Ligonier, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Avalon Village Nursing Home, Ligonier. She was born Jan. 25, 1935. Her husband, Philip Edwards, proceeded her in death. She is survived by her children Sue (Brent) Lambright, Sierra Vista, Ariz., Jon (Kris) Edwards, Kimmell, Sara (Brad Geiger) Weeks, Albion,...
Lisa J. Strykul
Lisa J. Strykul, 60, Plymouth, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at her home in Plymouth. Lisa was born May 9, 1962. In March 1986, Lisa and John Strykul were united in marriage; he preceded her in death. Lisa is survived by her four sons, Matthew Prater, Wisconsin, Johnathon Daniel Strykul, Donaldson,...
Johanna G. Reed
Johanna G. Reed, 85, Nappanee, died at 4:09 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at her residence in Nappanee. She was born Oct. 20, 1937. On Dec. 22, 1957, Johanna married James Reed; he preceded her in death. Johanna is survived by her sons, Jeff Reed and Jamie (Pam) Reed, both...
Virginia Lee Bish
Virginia Lee (Lewis) Bish, 89, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 5:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. She was born July 31, 1933, in Greensburg, Kan., to Lillian Mae (Magnuson) Lewis and Albert Lewis. Virginia grew up in Kansas and graduated from Castleton High School in Castleton, Kan. After high school, she married the love of her life, Kenneth “Ken” Wilson Bish, on Aug. 17, 1952. They were blessed with four children and became grandparents and great-grandparents multiple times during the 67 years of marriage they shared before Ken died on July 13, 2020.
Donna J. Rhodes
Donna Jarrette Polley Rhodes, 90, Rochester, died at 8:14 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. She was born May 10, 1932. In 1951, Donna married D. Ward Polley; he preceded her in death. In 1996, she married Bob Rhodes; he preceded her in death. Surviving are...
Edwin Gooding — UPDATED
Edwin Lee Gooding, known to most as “Ed,” died quietly just after 7 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, at home in Syracuse. Born June 3, 1934, in Muncie, he was the son of Virgil and Reba (Coulter) Gooding. He spent his formative years there, graduating from Muncie Central High School in 1952. He retired with 31 years of service from General Motors in Marion where he was a pattern maker.
Linda J. Johnston — UPDATED
Linda J. Johnston, 71, Culver, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home in Culver. She was born March 10, 1951. On July 4, 1970, she married Terry G. Johnston. He survives. She is also survived by sons, William (Catherine) Johnston, Toccoa, Ga. and Daniel (Candice) Johnston, Rochester; seven grandchildren; an adopted granddaughter; one great-grandson; and two brothers, William H. Mack, Jr., Francesville and Dale (Terri) Mack, Winamac.
Evan M. Duncan
Evan M. Duncan, 23, Warsaw, died 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Warsaw. He was born Dec. 11, 1998. Surviving are his father, Earl (Paula) Duncan, Avilla; mother, Vicki (Norman) Stroup, Millbrook, Ala.; siblings, Tiffany Duncan, Elaina (John) Richardson, Michigan City, Aaron (Alayna) Duncan, Goshen and Julianna (Caleb) Stahlman, Ellsinore, Missouri; and grandmothers, Janice Duncan, Collinsville, Va. and Caroline Mayberry, Millbrook, Ala.
Raymond H. Grubbs — UPDATED
Raymond H. Grubbs, 94, formerly of Claypool, (Beaver Dam Lake) died at 11:27 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. Raymond was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Warsaw, to the late Harvey and Wreatha (Boyer) Grubbs. He married on Oct. 30, 1964, in Mentone, to Georgianna Dillingham Teel, who preceded him in death May 24, 2017.
Judith Middleton
Judith E. (Plotner) Middleton, 80, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Judy was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Warsaw, and graduated from Atwood High School with the Class of ’60. On June 30, 1962, Judy married Richard Plotner, who preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2009. Judy later married Roger Middleton on July 23, 2016, and he also preceded her in death on May 21, 2022. Family was the most important aspect of Judy’s life; she was a homemaker and absolutely devoted to her family and friends. She was a member of First Christian Church of Warsaw and she enjoyed word search puzzles, crafts and caring for her cat, Lily. Judy was known as a people-person, and she liked playing bingo and visiting with friends at the Warsaw Senior Center.
Randall L. Thrush
Randall L. Thrush, 70, rural Wabash, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was born July 29, 1952. He married Vickie Hopkins on Aug. 12, 1972; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by three children, Sheryl (Matt) Hodson, Wabash, Serena (Jonathan) Acker, Westfield and David (Katie) Thrush, McCordsville; five grandchildren; and his siblings, Royce Thrush, Indianapolis and Rebecca Bulawa, Russiaville.
Connie S. Foster
Connie S. Foster, 82, Columbia City, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at The Waters of Columbia City. She was born Feb. 20, 1940. On Sept. 13, 1958, she married William Foster; he preceded her in death. Connie is survived by her daughters, Billie Jo Cunningham and Jody (Gary) Burton; two...
Betty Engle — PENDING
Betty Engle, 79, Warsaw, died Dec. 7, 2022, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Larry Evans — UPDATED
Larry L. Evans, 76, a lifelong resident of Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Warsaw with his family by his side. Larry was born Nov. 14, 1946, the only son of Ralph and Betty (Shirey) Evans. On July 20, 1966, he married the love of his life, Joyce Starner, and together, they raised two daughters, Angie and Debbie.
Thelma Clarice Gibson
Thelma Clarice (Long) Gibson, 94, died Dec. 4, 2022. She was born Sept. 20, 1928. She is survived by two sons, Charles (Rhonda) Gibson, Champaign, Ill. and James (Rhonda) Gibson, Syracuse; and four grandchildren. Thelma married Claude C. Gibson on June 2, 1957; he preceded her in death. Rieth Rohrer...
Bill Caudill — UPDATED
Billy P. Caudill, 75, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Billy was born July 1, 1948. On July 1, 1968, Billy married the love of his life, Linda Gibson; she survives,. Billy is also survived by his brothers, James (Alberta) Caudill and Denver...
Delmer J. Mullet
Delmer J. Mullet, 87, Nappanee, died at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born Dec. 19, 1934. On Oct. 27, 1955, he married Elizabeth Mae Yoder. She preceded him in death. Delmer is survived by his children, Wayne “Charlie” (Marietta) Mullet, Marilyn Mullet,...
Thomas L. Dean — PENDING
Thomas L. Dean, 86, Tippecanoe, died at 1:25 p.m. Dec. 6, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
