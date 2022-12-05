Read full article on original website
Geneva J. Sevy
Geneva J. Sevy, 88, Goshen, died at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Waterford Crossing in Goshen. Geneva was born on Nov. 18, 1934. On Sept. 8, 1955 Geneva married Kellum Sevy, he survives. Additional survivors include four children: Myrtis (Michael) Krikau of New Paris, Vanessa (Aaron) West of...
Steven Lee Coplen
Steven Lee Coplen 64, Pierceton, died at 9:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 22, 1958. Survivors include his daughter, Cary Cay Pierce, Rochester; two grandchildren; sister, Serita (Rusty) Markley, Rochester; and brothers, Robert Coplen, Pierceton, Timothy Coplen, Rochester. Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home...
Rochelle Talbert
Rochelle Talbert, 54, Atwood, died in her residence Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Mary Ann Beer
Mary Ann Beer, 96, of Milford, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Paddock Springs in Warsaw. She was born on Oct. 2, 1926, to Dan and Matilda (Dreyer) Sauder in Eureka, Ill., and graduated from Eureka High School. Mary Ann married Carlton “Cap”...
Betty Ellen Engle — UPDATED
Betty E. Engle, 79, lifetime resident of Warsaw, passed away at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Born in Warsaw on July 26, 1943, Betty was the daughter of Arthur and Anjelle (Bibler) Huffman. She was a 1961 graduate of Warsaw High School and a longtime member of Warsaw First Brethren Church. She was united in marriage to Larry K. Engle on Sept. 14, 1963. The pair shared 53 years together before his passing in May 2017.
Eldon Eichholtz
Eldon Eichholtz, 75, North Manchester, died at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Dec. 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Doris May Callaway
Doris May Callaway, 89, North Manchester, died in the comfort of her home Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Doris was born on Sept. 13, 1933. On November 13, 1954 Doris married Glen Callaway. She is survived by her husband, Glen Callaway, North Manchester; sons, Stephen (Sylvia) Callaway, North Manchester, David (Pam)...
Myra Lee (Crandall) Robinett
Myra Lee (Crandall) Robinett, 80, Wabash, died at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Indianapolis. She was born May 1, 1942. Myra married Randall Bolen in 1963, he passed away in 1966; she then married Max Robinett, he passed away on March 27, 2017.
Linda J. Johnston
Linda J. Johnston, 71, Culver, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home. She was born March 10, 1951. On July 4, 1970, she married Terry G. Johnston, who survives. She also is survived by her sons, William (Catherine) Johnston, Toccoa, Ga., and Daniel (Candice) Johnston, Rochester; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her brothers, William H. Mack Jr., Francesville, and Dale (Terri) Mack, Winamac; and several nieces and nephews.
Maria Isabel Bernal
Maria Isabel Bernal, 71, Warsaw, died at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. She was born Dec. 1, 1951. Those who survive include her husband, Agapito; five daughters: Maria, Isabel, Emelia, Paloma and Mariana; two sons: Armando and Valente Junior; 17 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and three brothers.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, North SR 15, north of West Plum Street, Leesburg. Driver: Andrew G. Hurd, 20, West Clearwater Drive, Warsaw. Damage up to $2,500. 1:09 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, South SR 13, north of South...
Historic Culinary Treasure Awaits in Leesburg
LEESBURG — Platted in 1835 by Levi Lee, Leesburg has been known to some as the gateway to the lakes. Downtown Leesburg is nestled just off SR 15 between Milford and Warsaw and is known for its brick streets. With an estimated population of just over 500, the town and local community supports a number of businesses like Maple Leaf Duck Farm’s headquarters and the increasingly popular HopLore microbrewery in the Old Leesburg Mill Mercantile. However, standing alone over the ages is Stacy’s Restaurant and Family Dining.
Remember When: Train Tragedy And Fires
REMEMBER WHEN — A laundromat located at about 118 W. Market St. in Warsaw experienced an explosion which wrecked and set fire to the building. At the scene, the laundromat owner, named Taylor or Miller, before a large crowd, accused his competitors, the Chinese laundrymen, with causing the explosion and fire.
Adkins Suffers Head Injuries In Crash
ELKHART COUNTY — Seth Adkins, 35, Warsaw, was taken to Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne, with neck and head injuries following a one-vehicle crash. The accident was on CR 52, east of CR 43, north of Syracuse, at 4:38 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reports...
Patricia Ann Porter
Patricia Ann Porter, 79, of Akron (Rock Lake), passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at her residence. Patricia was born on April 4, 1943 in Birmingham, Ala., to the late Frank and Edna (Weems) Moss. She married on Nov. 23, 1960 in Birmingham, Ala., to Michael J. Porter, he survives.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 12:16 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 5200 block of East CR 950N, Syracuse. Identity theft occurred. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 5:28 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 3100 block of Frontage Road, Warsaw. A...
County HELP Program Progresses
WARSAW — More headway has been made with the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program Kosciusko. Community projects have been submitted for review for the Strategic Investment Plan, with opportunity for more projects to move forward. Kosciusko County was one of three communities selected by the Indiana Office of Community and...
Koldyke Named Fireman Of The Year
BURKET — Matt Koldyke was recently named the 2022 Seward Township/Burket Fire & Rescue Fireman of the Year. The award was recently presented to Koldyke by last year’s recipient Mitch Good.
Art In Action: Art Museums, Galleries
This week, we will introduce you to some of the museums and galleries just a short drive from Warsaw you might not know about. What is the difference between an art museum and an art gallery?. An art museum is a place where the public can go and view art,...
Celebrate Dewey Decimal System Day With WCPL
Have you wondered why the non-fiction books in the Warsaw Community Public Library, and in most public libraries, are arranged on the shelves? What do all those numbers on the books’ spines mean? The answers lie with an information processing technology that was first developed by American librarian and educator Mevil Dewey.
