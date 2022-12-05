Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
San Diego County blames Thanksgiving gatherings for rising COVID-19 cases
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 cases has hit the county and continued to climb Friday, and San Diego County health officials are blaming families for gathering at Thanksgiving. In the past week, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported 5,649 lab-confirmed cases, an increase...
kusi.com
San Diego voters approve Measure B: Trash pickup fee
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The final results of the 2022 Midterm Election officialized the end of the no-fee trash pickup for home owners in San Diego. Measure B was approved by 203,223 voters and rejected by 199, 384 voters. KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Chairman Carl DeMaio of...
kusi.com
Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan’s Breaking & Entering Christmas was successful once again. The San Diego community came together to change the life of a family in need. The whole event was broadcasted live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.
kusi.com
Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since Feb. 2
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 28th consecutive day, decreasing 1.4 cents to $4.654, its lowest amount since Feb. 2. The average price has dropped 61 times in 65 days since rising to...
kusi.com
San Diego enjoys cheaper gas, trend likely to continue
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During the first month of December, San Diego saw gas prices decline significantly. Meanwhile, Californian legislators argue what the best means to ensure gas affordability will be moving forward. Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan of Gasbuddy joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss recent trends....
kusi.com
The American Initiative’s ‘Hula For Heroes’ helps military members and first responders
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The American Initiative is a nonprofit with a mission to provide rehabilitative support, supplies, and equipment for military forces & first responders. Co-founder & CEO, Joey Edwards, along with President of the Coronado Firefighters Association, Brandon Ihde, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to preview Friday’s event at BRICK San Diego.
kusi.com
City activates Inclement Weather Shelter Program
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego in partnership with the San Diego Housing Commission activated the Inclement Weather Shelter Program for those experiencing homelessness on Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-forties over the chilly weekend, and...
kusi.com
The Chula Vista Police Dept. host 11th Annual Shoe & Sock Drive
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 a.m. the Chula Vista Police Dept. will host the 11th Annual Shoe & Sock Drive. The department will ask for new shoes and socks for students who are unable to purchase new shoes at the start of the year. SGT...
kusi.com
Father Joe’s Villages comments on record number of homeless in Downtown
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is on the front lines, fighting the impacts of homelessness by providing shelter and rehabilitative services to the unsheltered. Encampments, increased crime, and street overdoses are just some of the negative impacts of widespread transiency. Father Joe’s villages has methods of combatting each of these issues.
kusi.com
Lucky Duck Foundation calls out failed homelessness initiatives
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lucky Duck Foundation supports the homeless in San Diego by working with individual legislators toward change. Their initiative “Shamrocks and Shipwrecks” is a means through which the organization shows the public what their leaders are truly accomplishing, or failing to accomplish. Strong,...
kusi.com
National City Mayor-election Ron Morrison has big plans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After serving on the dais for three decades, Ron Morrison was elected as the next Mayor of National City. Morrison defeated Councilmember Jose Rodrigues in a race separated by less than 100 votes. Morrison earned 36.7% of the vote, Rodriguez earned d36% of the vote....
kusi.com
John McCann celebrates victory in Chula Vista mayoral race
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John McCann won the 2022 Chula Vista mayoral race by roughly 5% of the votes. The Chula Vista mayoral race was closely watched by San Diegans during the 2022 Midterms due to controversy and drama between McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar, his opponent. John McCann joined...
kusi.com
Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022 live on KUSI tomorrow, December 10th
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan, Hall of Fame Radio Producer and Founder of Breaking and Entering Christmas, announced that his iconic event will be on KUSI exclusively on Saturday morning, December 10, 2022. Sablan has now picked a family to feature, and is very thankful for all...
kusi.com
Padres fund bike giveaway during Holiday Giving Tour
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres surprised over 125 second and third-graders with new bikes and helmets on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the spirit of their Holiday Giving Tour. The Padres, as a staple of San Diego community and culture, have made it a priority to support families during the holidays through gift donations, etc.
kusi.com
Old Poway Park hosts Christmas in the Park, Dec. 9 & 10
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The popular, old fashioned holiday tradition “Christmas in the Park” has been expanded to two nights this year. From Dec. 9 (5:30 – 8:30 p.m.) through Dec. 10 (3:30 – 8:30 p.m.) the Old Poway Park will hosts Christmas in the Park featuring music, caroling, tree-lighting ceremony, and horse drawn hayrides.
kusi.com
Rock Church hosts 26th Annual Toys for Joy event
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For a quarter of a century, The Rock Church has hosted Toys for Joy as a way to share the Christmas spirit with families in need. The 26th Annual Toys for Joy event will provide toys for 6,600 children on Saturday, Dec. 10. KUSI’s Hunter...
kusi.com
Results of 2022 Midterm Elections are finalized
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A month after Election Day, the 2022 midterm ballots were finally counted and finalized. The results were released to the public on Dec. 8.
kusi.com
13th annual Love Thy Neighbor Toy Drive taking place at Border View YMCA
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – You can help us make the holidays a bit brighter during these uncertain times as we gather toys and clothing for kids in San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, The 13th annual LOVE THY NEIGHBOR toy drive will be taking place at Border View YMCA from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm.
kusi.com
Man behaving `erratically’ dies in custody after live-saving efforts
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The death of a man who passed out and died this week after being detained by San Diego Police Department officers in City Heights was under investigation today, authorities reported. Patrol officers responding to a report of a person behaving “erratically” while standing in the...
Comments / 0