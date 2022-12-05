ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego voters approve Measure B: Trash pickup fee

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The final results of the 2022 Midterm Election officialized the end of the no-fee trash pickup for home owners in San Diego. Measure B was approved by 203,223 voters and rejected by 199, 384 voters. KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Chairman Carl DeMaio of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Little Tommy’s Breaking & Entering Christmas 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Tommy Sablan’s Breaking & Entering Christmas was successful once again. The San Diego community came together to change the life of a family in need. The whole event was broadcasted live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego enjoys cheaper gas, trend likely to continue

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During the first month of December, San Diego saw gas prices decline significantly. Meanwhile, Californian legislators argue what the best means to ensure gas affordability will be moving forward. Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan of Gasbuddy joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss recent trends....
SAN DIEGO, CA
The American Initiative’s ‘Hula For Heroes’ helps military members and first responders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The American Initiative is a nonprofit with a mission to provide rehabilitative support, supplies, and equipment for military forces & first responders. Co-founder & CEO, Joey Edwards, along with President of the Coronado Firefighters Association, Brandon Ihde, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to preview Friday’s event at BRICK San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
City activates Inclement Weather Shelter Program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego in partnership with the San Diego Housing Commission activated the Inclement Weather Shelter Program for those experiencing homelessness on Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-forties over the chilly weekend, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Father Joe’s Villages comments on record number of homeless in Downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is on the front lines, fighting the impacts of homelessness by providing shelter and rehabilitative services to the unsheltered. Encampments, increased crime, and street overdoses are just some of the negative impacts of widespread transiency. Father Joe’s villages has methods of combatting each of these issues.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Lucky Duck Foundation calls out failed homelessness initiatives

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lucky Duck Foundation supports the homeless in San Diego by working with individual legislators toward change. Their initiative “Shamrocks and Shipwrecks” is a means through which the organization shows the public what their leaders are truly accomplishing, or failing to accomplish. Strong,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
National City Mayor-election Ron Morrison has big plans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After serving on the dais for three decades, Ron Morrison was elected as the next Mayor of National City. Morrison defeated Councilmember Jose Rodrigues in a race separated by less than 100 votes. Morrison earned 36.7% of the vote, Rodriguez earned d36% of the vote....
NATIONAL CITY, CA
John McCann celebrates victory in Chula Vista mayoral race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John McCann won the 2022 Chula Vista mayoral race by roughly 5% of the votes. The Chula Vista mayoral race was closely watched by San Diegans during the 2022 Midterms due to controversy and drama between McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar, his opponent. John McCann joined...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Padres fund bike giveaway during Holiday Giving Tour

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres surprised over 125 second and third-graders with new bikes and helmets on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the spirit of their Holiday Giving Tour. The Padres, as a staple of San Diego community and culture, have made it a priority to support families during the holidays through gift donations, etc.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Old Poway Park hosts Christmas in the Park, Dec. 9 & 10

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The popular, old fashioned holiday tradition “Christmas in the Park” has been expanded to two nights this year. From Dec. 9 (5:30 – 8:30 p.m.) through Dec. 10 (3:30 – 8:30 p.m.) the Old Poway Park will hosts Christmas in the Park featuring music, caroling, tree-lighting ceremony, and horse drawn hayrides.
POWAY, CA
Rock Church hosts 26th Annual Toys for Joy event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For a quarter of a century, The Rock Church has hosted Toys for Joy as a way to share the Christmas spirit with families in need. The 26th Annual Toys for Joy event will provide toys for 6,600 children on Saturday, Dec. 10. KUSI’s Hunter...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Man behaving `erratically’ dies in custody after live-saving efforts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The death of a man who passed out and died this week after being detained by San Diego Police Department officers in City Heights was under investigation today, authorities reported. Patrol officers responding to a report of a person behaving “erratically” while standing in the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

