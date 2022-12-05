Read full article on original website
Supreme Court Declines Appeal in Rochester Attempted Murder Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to review the case of a Rochester man now serving a 20-year prison sentence for nearly killing his wife. The decision means 68-year-old Joseph Kinjanjui has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Court of Appeals earlier upheld his conviction and sentence for the May 2019 crime.
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Standoff on Minnesota Freeway
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Rice County arrested a 33-year-old suspected kidnapper following a standoff on I-35 Tuesday night. A news release from Mankato Public Safety says officers responded to the report of 33-year-old Xia-Ziang Plunkett taking her biological son from a Mankato residence shortly before 10:30 p.m. Authorities say Plunkett had no custodial rights to take the child.
Rochester Man Accused of Assaulting Saint Mary’s Hospital Nurse
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is accused of assaulting a nurse at Saint Mary’s Hospital. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 22-year-old Aiden Higgins with felony fourth degree assault of a hospital worker Monday. The charges were filed in connection to the alleged attack that occurred around 7:30 a.m. on September 16.
Bail Reduced For Fillmore County Stabbing Suspect
Wykoff, MN (KROC-AM News) - A judge in Fillmore County today lowered bail for a Wykoff man accused of a recent stabbing outside a bar in Ostrander. 23-year-old Noah Foster is charged with second-degree attempted murder and felony assault in connection with the attack on November 20. His conditional bail was originally set at $200,000 but was reduced to $75,000 during a court appearance this morning.
Rochester Woman Charged for Friday Night Police Chase
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester woman accused of leading Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies on a pursuit throughout southern Rochester made her first appearance in Olmsted County Court Monday. Bail was set at $150,000 for 25-year-old 25-year-old Arak Warwien. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged her with felony...
Rochester Man Accused of Starting Fire in Olmsted County Jail
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is expected to face charges for allegedly starting a fire in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center Friday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said 45-year-old Devon Sackett is expected to face charges for felony property damage and possibly 3rd-degree arson. Sackett is also accused of tearing off a sprinkler head and using it to smash out a half-inch thick plexiglass window in a different part of the jail.
Van Reported Stolen from Closed Rochester Garage
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is once again reminding residents to lock their doors after officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says a married couple living in the 2300 block of Telemark Ln. Northwest reported their 2016 Chrysler...
Man Injured In Deer-SUV Collision Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting on an injury crash that occurred near Rochester this morning when a vehicle collided with a deer. The report on the incident indicates an SUV driven by 38-year-old Dustin Kowalewski of Rochester was traveling south on Highway 52 around 6 AM when it struck the deer and left the roadway. He was not hurt, but his passenger, 23-year-old Corey Berkner of Mazeppa, was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester PD Investigating Catalytic Converter Theft Caught on Camera
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a catalytic converter theft that was caught on camera Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Monday officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of 6th Ave. Southeast after the 24-year-old woman living at the house reported her catalytic converter stolen off her Toyota Prius. Moilanen said the theft call came in around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.
Pursuit to Lead to Charges for Rochester Woman with Multiple DWIs
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rochester woman accused of leading deputies on a pursuit throughout southern Rochester Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the pursuit began shortly before 8 p.m. when a deputy noticed the center brake light was out...
Stewartville Woman Suffers Burn Injuries in Cigarette Lighting Mishap
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville woman suffered non-life-threatening burn injuries after she attempted to light a cigarette Saturday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the medical call came in shortly after noon from a residence in the 700 block of South Main St. in Stewartville. Deputies learned the woman, who was hooked up to an oxygen tank, attempted to light a cigarette when the flame from the lighter apparently ignited the oxygen.
2 Pedestrians Killed in Separate Crashes in Minnesota on Monday
Perham, MN (KROC-AM News) - There were two fatal crashes involving pedestrians in Minnesota Monday evening. The State Patrol today reported that a 74-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle on a northern Minnesota Highway. The victim, who was from the town of Palisade, was walking in the traffic lane on Highway 78 south of Perham when he was hit. The deadly collision occurred in an area where the roadway runs between two lakes in Otter Tail County and there are dozens of lakeshore resorts and homes nearby.
Emergency Response Team Makes Arrest, Seizes Drugs and Firearms in Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Winona County Emergency Response Team arrested a Winona man Friday as the result of a search warrant issued as part of a narcotics investigation. The Winona Police Department said in a news release that officers brought 24-year-old Antoine Davis into custody at a residence in...
Red Wing Crash Sends Three People to Hospital
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people were hospitalized after a car and an SUV heading in opposite directions on Hwy. 61 in Red Wing collided Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says a northbound Chevy Suburban, driven by 67-year-old Michael Murphy of Red Wing, and a southbound Pontiac G6, operated by 33-year-old Rebecca Ashby of Red Wing, crashed into each other west of downtown Red Wing shortly after 3 p.m. Ashby had two passengers in her vehicle that troopers are identifying as a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
Carjacked Minnesota Father Takes The Thief’s Car And Rescues His Kids
The unimaginable happened to this family from Burnsville. Deanah and Derek Gotchie, and their four children were all in their vehicle when they were dropping off some items at a friend's home on Russell Avenue North in Burnsville at approximately 8:30 pm last night. A FATHER IN ACTION. When Deanah...
$2,000 Reported Stolen in 4th NE Rochester Home Burglary This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the fourth home burglary reported in northeast Rochester this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident left his home in the 700 block of 22nd St. Northeast around 6:30 a.m. and came back to find his home ransacked around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner told officers someone had appeared to have forced open his front door and stole an estimated $2,000 in cash from a safe inside of the home.
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Along Minnesota Highway
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in the Twin Cities Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report says 39-year-old Jacob Witt was walking north across Hwy. 13 at Nicolette Ave. in Burnsville when he was hit by a westbound pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 18-year-old Tyus Smith of Prior Lake.
Top 15 Vehicles Targeted For Catalytic Converter Thefts in Minnesota
People have guts - stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight. If you missed it, that actually happened in Rochester, Minnesota last week. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are all experiencing these thefts and below are the top 15 vehicles that seem to be targeted for catalytic converter thefts. 15 Vehicles...
Open House Planned for Intersection Project West of Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County Public Works is hosting an open house next week centered around an intersection project set to take place west of Rochester. Project staff members from MnDOT and Olmsted County will be on hand to answer questions and showcase materials and alternatives for the Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 44 intersection project between Byron and Rochester. The in-person meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Rochester Montessori School, 5099 7th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901.
