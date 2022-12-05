Read full article on original website
Joan M. Phillips
Joan Marie Phillips, 91, Bremen, died early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, 2022. She was born Feb. 28, 1931. On Nov. 4, 1950, she was united in marriage to Sidney Phillips; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children, Cheryl (Glen) Heiser, South Bend, Gary (Donna Rinker)...
Raymond H. Grubbs — PENDING
Raymond H. Grubbs, 94, Claypool (Beaver Dam Lake), died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. Arrangements are currently pending at King Memorial Home, Mentone,.
James Lewis Thrush
James Lewis Thrush, 94, Wabash, died 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Sept. 28, 1928. Jim married Goldie DeLong on June 27, 1948; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two daughters, Linda Thrush and Lori (Terry) McCarty, both of...
Edwin Rollins
Edwin “Eddie” Lee Rollins, 75, formerly of Churubusco, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born Dec. 27, 1946. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is in charge of arrangements.
William ‘Bill’ Gerrity Sr.
William “Bill” Gerrity Sr., 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Kosciusko Lutheran Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 5, 1954. On June 19, 1978, Bill married Susan Morehead. She survives in Warsaw. He is also survived by a sister, Patty Marlowe, Syracuse; and his three adopted...
Jerry T. Lamb
Jerry T. Lamb, 72, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at home. He was born July 20, 1950. He is survived by the mother of his children, Pam Lamb, Plymouth; children, Jerry (Michelle) Lamb, Tyner, Angela (Steve) Shorter, Argos, Travis Lamb, Argos and Tera (Sean) Douglass, Plymouth; brothers, Arnold (Shirley) Lamb, Don (Janet) Lamb, Terry (Kim) Lamb, Larry (Paula) Lamb and Rick (Tracy) Lamb; sisters, Carol (Bill Danner) Lamb, Charlotte (Denver) McCarty and Connie (Alan King) Lamb; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Johanna G. Reed
Johanna G. Reed, 85, Nappanee, died at 4:09 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at her residence in Nappanee. She was born Oct. 20, 1937. On Dec. 22, 1957, Johanna married James Reed; he preceded her in death. Johanna is survived by her sons, Jeff Reed and Jamie (Pam) Reed, both...
Bill Caudill — UPDATED
Billy P. Caudill, 75, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Billy was born July 1, 1948. On July 1, 1968, Billy married the love of his life, Linda Gibson; she survives,. Billy is also survived by his brothers, James (Alberta) Caudill and Denver...
Donella Jane Emmons
Donella Jane (Funk) Emmons, 80, LaPaz, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in her home in LaPaz. Donella was born Sept. 22, 1942. Donella married Lowell “Butch” Emmons on Sept. 5, 1964; he preceded her in death. Donella is survived by her three children, DeAnna Emmons, West Chester, Ohio,...
Virginia Lee Bish
Virginia Lee (Lewis) Bish, 89, Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, died at 5:20 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care, Winona Lake. She was born July 31, 1933, in Greensburg, Kan., to Lillian Mae (Magnuson) Lewis and Albert Lewis. Virginia grew up in Kansas and graduated from Castleton High School in Castleton, Kan. After high school, she married the love of her life, Kenneth “Ken” Wilson Bish, on Aug. 17, 1952. They were blessed with four children and became grandparents and great-grandparents multiple times during the 67 years of marriage they shared before Ken died on July 13, 2020.
Randall L. Thrush
Randall L. Thrush, 70, rural Wabash, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was born July 29, 1952. He married Vickie Hopkins on Aug. 12, 1972; she survives in Wabash. He is also survived by three children, Sheryl (Matt) Hodson, Wabash, Serena (Jonathan) Acker, Westfield and David (Katie) Thrush, McCordsville; five grandchildren; and his siblings, Royce Thrush, Indianapolis and Rebecca Bulawa, Russiaville.
Judith Middleton
Judith E. (Plotner) Middleton, 80, Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Judy was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Warsaw, and graduated from Atwood High School with the Class of ’60. On June 30, 1962, Judy married Richard Plotner, who preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2009. Judy later married Roger Middleton on July 23, 2016, and he also preceded her in death on May 21, 2022. Family was the most important aspect of Judy’s life; she was a homemaker and absolutely devoted to her family and friends. She was a member of First Christian Church of Warsaw and she enjoyed word search puzzles, crafts and caring for her cat, Lily. Judy was known as a people-person, and she liked playing bingo and visiting with friends at the Warsaw Senior Center.
Clifford Clark
Clifford Clark, 74, Wabash, died at 1:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Autumn Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Wabash. He was born Dec. 18, 1947. He is survived by two sons, Clifford (Cathy) Clark, North Manchester and Steven (Deena) Clark, Wabash; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; his sister, Alberta Griffey, Wabash; and his brother James Clark, Pikeville, Ky.
Edwin Gooding — UPDATED
Edwin Lee Gooding, known to most as “Ed,” died quietly just after 7 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, at home in Syracuse. Born June 3, 1934, in Muncie, he was the son of Virgil and Reba (Coulter) Gooding. He spent his formative years there, graduating from Muncie Central High School in 1952. He retired with 31 years of service from General Motors in Marion where he was a pattern maker.
Joseph Lee Kronewitter
Joseph Lee Kronewitter, 57, South Bend, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in South Bend. He was born Sept. 22, 1965. Joseph is survived by his daughter, Whitney Leigh (Travis Earl) Culp, South Bend; two sons, Benjamin Paul (Dani Marie) Kronewitter, Buchanan, Mich. and Jacob Lee (Jessica Diane) Kronewitter, Lexington, S.C.; five grandchildren; and two sisters, Doris Shipley, Florida and Debra (Bob) Minder, Warsaw.
Red Cross To Have Multiple Area Blood Drives
WARSAW — The American Red Cross has multiple upcoming blood drives in Warsaw as well as ones in North Webster and Bourbon. 1-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Triton High School, 805 N. Harris St., Bourbon;. Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Firemen’s Building, 1013 E....
Larry Evans — UPDATED
Larry L. Evans, 76, a lifelong resident of Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Warsaw with his family by his side. Larry was born Nov. 14, 1946, the only son of Ralph and Betty (Shirey) Evans. On July 20, 1966, he married the love of his life, Joyce Starner, and together, they raised two daughters, Angie and Debbie.
Evan M. Duncan
Evan M. Duncan, 23, Warsaw, died 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Warsaw. He was born Dec. 11, 1998. Surviving are his father, Earl (Paula) Duncan, Avilla; mother, Vicki (Norman) Stroup, Millbrook, Ala.; siblings, Tiffany Duncan, Elaina (John) Richardson, Michigan City, Aaron (Alayna) Duncan, Goshen and Julianna (Caleb) Stahlman, Ellsinore, Missouri; and grandmothers, Janice Duncan, Collinsville, Va. and Caroline Mayberry, Millbrook, Ala.
Lisa R. Schoener
Lisa R. Schoener, 59, Wabash, died at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her sister’s home in Wabash. She was born April 10, 1963. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Harrell, Kokomo; three grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Walter (Monica) Harrell, Roanoke, James Harrell, Lagro, Frances (Ed) Napier, North Manchester, Tina (Phill) Eakright, Wabash, Lori McCune, Mesa, Ariz. and Susan (Jon) Kramer, Huntington.
Apartment Fire In Downtown Warsaw Quickly Extinguished
WARSAW — An apartment fire in downtown Warsaw on Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by multiple departments. At 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory was dispatched to a second-story apartment fire at 211 E. Center St., Warsaw. The property is owned by Lemler Land Holdings LLC, Silver Lake.
