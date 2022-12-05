Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Related
Breaking: Virginia Football Players With Expiring Eligibility Granted Extra Year By NCAA
The Virginia football team's decision to cancel the final two games of its season following the death of three players last month made sense. But at the time, it also appeared to abruptly end the careers of the team's seniors. Now, the NCAA has come through with some relief for those players. Greg ...
Sports World Reacts To Virginia Football Players Decision
The NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose final season ended early due to the tragic Charlottesville shooting. Per Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, UVA athletic director Carla Williams confirmed the NCAA approved the school's request. Virginia canceled the final two games after three players, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, were shot and killed on Nov. 13.
[PODCAST] Recruiting: Tony Elliott and Virginia look to finish strong ahead of Signing Day
Signing Day is less than 2 weeks away and the UVA staff have quite a few targets on their radar! Jacquie Franciulli breaks down the latest recruiting news around Virginia Football and discusses the lead up to December 21st!. Stay up to date on Virginia athletics through our podcast. A...
Seven Questions for Virginia to Answer Before the Houston Showdown
Close calls in three straight games have given the Cavaliers some things to clean up before No. 1 Houston comes to town
aseaofred.com
Where was Liberty’s football attendance ranked this year and how did it compare to other schools?
Liberty football’s average home attendance was 20,954 in 2022, that’s the highest average attendance number in school history. This also continues a trend of increased average attendance since joining the FBS ranks. In 2018, Liberty averaged 16,282 fans each game. That number rose to 18,272 in 2019. Of course, the numbers were down in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, and in 2021 it was 17,608.
McLean's Double-Double Powers Virginia Over William & Mary 83-54
Mir McLean recorded a staggering 22 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers past the Tribe in Williamsburg
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after the win over James Madison
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Kihei Clark scored 17 points, Jayden Gardner had 14 points and eight rebounds, to hep No. 3 Virginia beat James Madison 55-50 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers remain perfect (8-0), even though they lose starting guard Reece Beekman to a right hamstring injury early in the first half. Virginia head coach TonyBennett spoke to the media after the win.
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA snags second wide receiver commitment in two days with North Carolina’s Titus Ivy
Virginia football has gained commitments from wide receiver prospects on back-to-back days, building the Cavaliers’ list to 15 commits. Titus Ivy, a 6-foot-4, three-star wide receiver from Cox Mill High School in Concord, N.C., announced on his Twitter account Tuesday morning that he had committed to Virginia. UVA is his only offer.
fox5dc.com
UVA Shooting: Accused gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. expected in court Thursday
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man charged with shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players on campus last month, is expected in court Thursday. According to court documents, he will appear at 9:30 a.m. in a Charlottesville court room for a hearing.
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this week
A popular discount store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the popular discount store chain BJ's Wholesale Club will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Midlothian.
cbs19news
Charlottesville selects next permanent police chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has found a new permanent police chief after being without one for more than a year. The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted on Monday to bring in Michael Kochis as the new chief of police, following a recommendation by Interim City Manager Michael Rogers. Kochis will assume the position on Jan. 16.
andnowuknow.com
BJ's Wholesale Club Announces Opening Date for Midlothian, Virginia, Location; Contina McNeill Shares
MARLBOROUGH, MA & MIDLOTHIAN, VA - Just in time for holiday shopping, BJ’s Wholesale Club has announced the opening of its Midlothian, Virginia, location. Slated to open its doors on December 9, the store will bring the retailer’s total number of clubs in the United States to 235.
Virginia Business
U.Va. credit union names new COO
The University of Virginia Community Credit Union in Charlottesville has named Belinda Tucker as chief operating officer, the institution announced Monday. Tucker will report directly to Susan Gruber, the credit union’s president and CEO. In her new role, Tucker will support the credit union’s marketing, retail delivery strategy, loan servicing operations member service center and member experience departments.
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s to Open 15th Location in Virginia
BJ's Wholesale Club will open its newest club, in Midlothian, Va., on Friday, Dec. 9. The brand-new club marks the retailer’s 15th location in the state and brings its total U.S. club count to 235. Located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive, the new club will have a BJ's Gas...
cbs19news
BUCK Squad reacts to new police chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department, Michael Kochis, is making his vision for the job known to the city. This includes addressing crimes involving firearms, and an area anti-violence group reacts. "It's basically a pandemic, damn near as bad as COVID, around the...
Augusta Free Press
Blacksburg man dies from injuries in Monday crash on Route 664 in Augusta County
A Blacksburg man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 in the Sherando area in Augusta County on Monday night. A 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 664 at 8:17 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road and struck several trees, according to Virginia State Police.
virginia.edu
‘UVA Night at Winter Wander’ Offers Free Admission to Boar’s Head Resort Light Show
Editor's Note: Due to extraordinary demand and response, ALL tickets (faculty/staff and student) are now sold out for UVA Night at Winter Wander for Monday, Dec. 12. The University of Virginia today announced a special opportunity for members of the University community to experience – at no cost – the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights.
Central Virginia will officially have a new slaughterhouse, some nearby residents are worried
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially gave the greenlight to H.G. Meats to open a meat-processing facility in the county. However, not all members of the community look forward to the project's development.
WHSV
What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns have been brewing in Staunton over a certain smell in the west end of the city. Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar. Fire Marshal Perry Weller noted that there was a controlled burn outside the...
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Lyndhurst
LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a press release that a man has died at the scene of a crash on Mount Torrey Road. According to the VSP, shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 (Mount Torrey Rd.) three miles south of the Howardsville Turnpike.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0