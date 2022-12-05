ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Virginia Football Players Decision

The NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose final season ended early due to the tragic Charlottesville shooting. Per Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, UVA athletic director Carla Williams confirmed the NCAA approved the school's request. Virginia canceled the final two games after three players, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, were shot and killed on Nov. 13.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
aseaofred.com

Where was Liberty’s football attendance ranked this year and how did it compare to other schools?

Liberty football’s average home attendance was 20,954 in 2022, that’s the highest average attendance number in school history. This also continues a trend of increased average attendance since joining the FBS ranks. In 2018, Liberty averaged 16,282 fans each game. That number rose to 18,272 in 2019. Of course, the numbers were down in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, and in 2021 it was 17,608.
LYNCHBURG, VA
247Sports

Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after the win over James Madison

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Kihei Clark scored 17 points, Jayden Gardner had 14 points and eight rebounds, to hep No. 3 Virginia beat James Madison 55-50 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers remain perfect (8-0), even though they lose starting guard Reece Beekman to a right hamstring injury early in the first half. Virginia head coach TonyBennett spoke to the media after the win.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville selects next permanent police chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has found a new permanent police chief after being without one for more than a year. The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted on Monday to bring in Michael Kochis as the new chief of police, following a recommendation by Interim City Manager Michael Rogers. Kochis will assume the position on Jan. 16.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Business

U.Va. credit union names new COO

The University of Virginia Community Credit Union in Charlottesville has named Belinda Tucker as chief operating officer, the institution announced Monday. Tucker will report directly to Susan Gruber, the credit union’s president and CEO. In her new role, Tucker will support the credit union’s marketing, retail delivery strategy, loan servicing operations member service center and member experience departments.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s to Open 15th Location in Virginia

BJ's Wholesale Club will open its newest club, in Midlothian, Va., on Friday, Dec. 9. The brand-new club marks the retailer’s 15th location in the state and brings its total U.S. club count to 235. Located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive, the new club will have a BJ's Gas...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
cbs19news

BUCK Squad reacts to new police chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department, Michael Kochis, is making his vision for the job known to the city. This includes addressing crimes involving firearms, and an area anti-violence group reacts. "It's basically a pandemic, damn near as bad as COVID, around the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginia.edu

‘UVA Night at Winter Wander’ Offers Free Admission to Boar’s Head Resort Light Show

Editor's Note: Due to extraordinary demand and response, ALL tickets (faculty/staff and student) are now sold out for UVA Night at Winter Wander for Monday, Dec. 12. The University of Virginia today announced a special opportunity for members of the University community to experience – at no cost – the Boar’s Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns have been brewing in Staunton over a certain smell in the west end of the city. Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar. Fire Marshal Perry Weller noted that there was a controlled burn outside the...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

VSP investigating fatal crash in Lyndhurst

LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a press release that a man has died at the scene of a crash on Mount Torrey Road. According to the VSP, shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, the VSP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 (Mount Torrey Rd.) three miles south of the Howardsville Turnpike.
LYNDHURST, VA
247Sports

247Sports

