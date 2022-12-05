Read full article on original website
Ronda Rabe Hasenauer
2d ago
Noem again puts profit over environment. She is no forestry expert. She bows to any money-making company over reasonable decisions by experts in their field. Stay out of things you know nothing about Noem. That includes education
sdpb.org
Analysis: Revenues high, governor calls for big investments in South Dakota
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. Governor Kristi Noem has outlined her priorities for the state budget. She says the state can afford to provide tax relief to South Dakotans in the grocery checkout line and said that voters know the state has the ability to do so. She called for an increase in appropriations for education while reminding lawmakers that school districts decide where that money eventually goes.
sdpb.org
Nursing homes, education, state employees applaud Noem's proposed budget | Dec 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... Governor Kristi Noem is proposing a five percent pay increase for education, state...
custercountychronicle.com
City makes stance known on marijuana
You could color us somewhat surprised that the legalization of recreational marijuana in South Dakota not only failed during the last General Election, but failed quite soundly. It seemed logical that IM 27, which would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state, would pass, given that medical marijuana had already been approved and a previous movement to approve recreational marijuana passed but was struck down due to a legal challenge of the ballot question.
Tribal, state and federal leaders praise largest dam removal in U.S. history
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met alongside tribal leaders Thursday to celebrate the largest dam removal in U.S. history, which is set to begin next year. The project involves the removal of four dams along...
KELOLAND TV
READ: Gov. Noem’s 2022 budget address
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Governor Kristi Noem presents her annual budget address at 1 p.m. CT Tuesday in Pierre. After winning reelection in November, Noem is giving her fifth budget address to state lawmakers. She said the proposal would include proposals for the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year and for the 2024 fiscal year.
sfsimplified.com
What Gov. Kristi Noem's proposed budget means for Sioux Falls
Simplified: Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday told lawmakers how she'd like them to spend state tax money over the next 18 months. Here's a look at some takeaways that – if passed by the Legislature – will affect folks in Sioux Falls. Why it matters. While the Legislature...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Growing State Budget and Dependence on Federal Money
Hey, I’m sure we heard something from Kristi Noem about not growing government. But with a full-throated mandate for four more years of purportedly conservative government, Noem is proposing a budget 25% larger than last year. In Fiscal Year 2019, South Dakota’s state government expenditures totaled $4.314 billion. In...
KELOLAND TV
Making the case for replacing the pen
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
hubcityradio.com
District 3 Legislators Senator Al Novstrup & Representative Carl Perry react to the Governor’s Budget Address
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem deliver her budget address for the remainder of FY2023 & look ahead to FY2024. District 3 members Senator Al Novstrup & Representative Carl Perry offered their thoughts on the speech. Representative Perry talks about how difficult it could be to take care of...
wnax.com
SD Budget Delivered to Legislators
A number of incoming legislators, including District 18 Representative-elect Julie Auch of Lesterville were in attendance for the Governor’s budget address Tuesday in Pierre. She says there were some items that caught her attention…. Auch says the Governor laid out a good plan to cut the state sales...
Noem proposes grocery tax elimination in budget speech
(The Center Square) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem kept her campaign promise to eliminate the sales tax on groceries during her budget address on Tuesday. The governor said $310 million in ongoing revenue is predicted for fiscal year 2024 and another $216 million in one-time revenue will also be available. That leaves the state with plenty of money to cut the grocery sales tax, which would help families, Noem said.
KELOLAND TV
SD regulators take co-op’s grain-buying license
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska business has agreed to surrender its South Dakota grain-buying license. Organic Producers of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota also will pay a $5,000 fine. The decision to accept the settlement Tuesday marked the first time the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission had taken...
Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline
A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
centraloregondaily.com
Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday
A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota Thursday and into Friday.
Awash in illegal marijuana, Oregon looks at toughening laws
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and...
Oregon port must spend $200 million to treat wastewater after nitrates infiltrate wells
A port along the Columbia River in northeast Oregon will spend up to $200 million during the next four years to better treat and store wastewater used to irrigate farms, under a modified state permit issued last month. The investment by the Port of Morrow comes after the state Department...
1011now.com
Leak from Keystone Pipeline reported near Nebraska-Kansas border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A leak has been reported in the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border. According to TC Energy, the pipeline was shut down around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after the leak was reported and confirmed. The leak was releasing oil into a creek about 20 miles south...
oilcity.news
Wyoming bill seeks to prohibit all marriages involving minors under age 16
CASPER, Wyo. — Four Wyoming legislators are sponsoring a bill that would raise the minimum marriage age to 16 years old. Under existing Wyoming law, marriages can involve someone under age 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license. House Bill 07 would eliminate that exception, prohibiting and voiding all marriages involving someone under age 16. Marriages entered into after July 1, 2023, involving people under age 16 would be void without a decree of divorce if the bill were to become law.
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
