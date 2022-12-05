Read full article on original website
Two Men Charged in Alleged Assault Incident at Sunrise Campgrounds
Two arrests were made as a result of a reported assault incident at the Storm Lake Sunrise Campgrounds. The Storm Lake Police Department was called to the campgrounds around 2am Tuesday. Upon arrival, police met with a male victim who was suffering from facial injuries. The victim alleged that they had been physically assaulted by two men. The victim claimed that one of the men brandished a firearm and pointed it at the victim while threatening to kill him.
Testimony Continues in Goyne Yarns Murder Trial
Testimony is ongoing in the 1st degree murder trial of Christian Goyne Yarns, accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke earlier this year in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford. Among those taking the stand was an I-T person who reviewed with jurors footage of security video showing the...
Manning Man Arrested For Arson In Connection To Recent Haybale Fires
A Manning man faces felony arson charges in connection to reported haybale fires in rural Carroll County last month. Carroll County District Court records show 33-year-old Jacob Harry Jacobsen was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4 by the Carroll County Sherriff’s Office for second-degree arson, a class C felony. The charge stems from an investigation into a Nov. 29 call for the Manning and Templeton Fire Departments to extinguish bales that had been set ablaze in a field near the intersection of Concord Avenue and 290th Street north of Manning. Authorities determined a truck owned by Jacobsen’s employer had been stopped in the area before the fires, and law enforcement requested GPS information from the company regarding his use of the vehicle. That data connected Jacobsen to at least one other of several suspicious fires in the Manning area. Jacobsen was released from custody earlier this week on his own recognizance. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 22. A class C felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Man sentenced for car theft and eluding
LE MARS—The second of two Las Vegas residents arrested following a high-speed chase that ended near Sheldon in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Forty-year-old Esteban Valdivia Nunez pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and eluding or attempting to elude resulting in an injury to a person other than the driver or while operating while under the influence, committing a controlled substance violation or participating in a felony on Nov. 21 in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars.
Both Sides Rest in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns has concluded after both sides rested their case early Thursday afternoon. First to take the stand in the third and final day of witness testimony for the prosecution was Dr. Steven Baskerville, the Emergency Room Physician that initially treated Shelby Woizeschke at Lakes Regional Healthcare after she was shot outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on February 3rd. He confirmed to the jury that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when she arrived at the hospital and was taken into emergency surgery to get her stabilized before being airlifted to Sioux Falls.
Teen Driver Faces Charges Following High-Speed Chase Sunday Near Coon Rapids
A teenage driver faces charges following a high-speed pursuit that began Sunday evening near Coon Rapids. According to the Coon Rapids Police Department, law enforcement received a report a 16-year-old female had taken a relative’s vehicle without permission. Authorities initiated a traffic stop on the car east of town on Highway 141. The driver did not yield to law enforcement’s lights and sirens and fled, reaching speeds over 90 mph. The pursuit continued south on Highway 4 and ended when the vehicle stopped to avoid spike strips deployed by the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office near Yale. The teen was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Youth Emergency Services (YES) Center pending formal charges.
Hartley man arrested for OWI after crash
ARCHER—A 42-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near Archer on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver. The arrest of Michael Arlen Van Ravenswaay stemmed from a report of a 2006 Chevrolet...
Jury Hears Testimony from Murder Suspect’s Co-Workers
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Trial proceedings in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns continued on Wednesday with additional witnesses being called to the stand. Day two began with the Senior IT Specialist for GrapeTree Medical Staffing walking the jury through surveillance footage captured outside the building the day...
CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST BAR SHOOTING SUSPECT
CRIMINAL CHARGES IN WOODBURY COUNTY HAVE BEEN DISMISSED AGAINST A SUSPECT ARRESTED IN AN APRIL 4TH SHOOTING AT UNCLE DAVE’S BAR ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE.. ASSISTANT WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS ASKED A JUDGE TO DISMISS SEVEN COUNTS AGAINST 29-YEAR-OLD NAJI SHORTER OF DES MOINES IN THE FURTHERANCE OF JUSTICE.
Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
Iowa man sentenced to 70 years for starting house fire knowing people were inside
A Siouxland man was sentenced for arson and attempted murder after he was found guilty to starting a house fire with people inside a Dow City home.
Man Seriously Injured in O'Brien County Collision
An Omaha man received serious injuries in a collision that occurred in O'Brien County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 1:20pm Tuesday. 48-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha was driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Nettle Avenue when he crossed the center line and was impacted by the rear axles of a trailer being pulled by a 2017 Peterbilt semi. The semi was being driven by 22-year-old Devon Stetson of Hull. Troopers say Williams’ vehicle then left the roadway.
No injuries, two semis damaged in crash
HOSPERS—No injuries were reported, but two semitrucks received an estimated $135,000 damage in an accident about 3:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south Hospers. Twenty-three-year-old Celia Diaz of Hesperia, CA, was driving a 2018 International semitruck north and attempted to pass a northbound...
Trial begins for Milford, Iowa shooting suspect
MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) — The trial for a man accused of shooting a Milford, Iowa woman began jury selection Tuesday. Christian Goyne-Yarns, of Spirit Lake, is accused of shooting Shelby Lynn Woizeschke at Grape Tree Medical Staffing LLC in Milford earlier this year. His trial was originally scheduled to take place in Dickinson County but […]
Man arrested for allegedly trying to get another to claim casino jackpot
A man was arrested on Wednesday for unlawful betting after he allegedly tried to have someone else claim a jackpot for him.
1 dead in Iowa crash involving old school bus
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash involving an old school bus, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers are working the scene west of Fort Dodge. The crash happened Tuesday morning. Troopers say the driver of the bus died. That person has not been identified. No passengers were on board the bus.
City of Storm Lake Declares Snow Emergency
The City of Storm Lake is declaring a SNOW EMERGENCY effective Thursday, December 8th at 10pm and running through Saturday, December 10th at 6am. During a Snow Emergency the following regulations are in effect:. Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of...
Miracle on Lake Avenue Canceled
Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Storm Lake United's annual Miracle on Lake Avenue event this (Thur) evening is canceled. The festivities will not be rescheduled due to permitting and staffing constraints. Parade participants will be presented at the Awaysis Park parking lot tomorrow (Fri) from 6:30 to 7:30pm to be judged, and winners will be announced on site. The public is invited to drive through and enjoy the holiday decor.
Upper Des Moines 10th Annual Toy Drive
The 10th Annual Toy Drive was held Thursday in Storm Lake at Bomgaars, where many area businesses contributed by shopping for gifts for children this holiday season. Outreach Specialist at Upper Des Moines, Maggie Reyes, representing Buena Vista County, expressed her gratitude on another successful year. Reyes said that many...
