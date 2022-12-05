Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Rounds reacts to former president’s call to terminate the United States Constitution
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former President Donald Trump is facing backlash after he called for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over the false claim the 2020 election was stolen. Trump made the statement over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform. Senator Mike...
coloradopolitics.com
Despite gun-friendly SCOTUS ruling, federal judge declines to declare possession law unconstitutional
Although the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision earlier this year making it easier to strike down gun safety regulations under the Second Amendment, a federal judge has disagreed with a man's contention that he cannot now be prosecuted in Colorado under a longstanding law prohibiting felons from possessing firearms.
Garland: Justice Dept.'s civil rights work is key priority
The early work of the Justice Department’s civil rights division meant confronting white supremacists who were intimidating Black voters, and 65 years later, its work is just as urgent amid a surge of hate crimes in the U.S., Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday.“Now more than ever, protecting civil rights is the responsibility of every Justice Department employee every single day,” Garland said as he marked the division's anniversary. “Protecting civil rights is our responsibility because it’s the right thing to do.”Hate crimes in the U.S. rose to the highest level in more than a decade in 2020, and...
US supreme court to hear case with critical consequences for voting rights
A ruling in favor of a fringe legal theory would free the states to make their own rules on gerrymandering and voting procedures
Feds wanted N.C. man jailed for 5 years for Jan. 6 crimes. The judge had a different idea.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sent Matthew Wood back to North Carolina to serve a year of home confinement, not the 57-month prison sentence recommended by federal prosecutors.
South Dakota Republican Charged With Rape After Losing Election to His Mom
A candidate for South Dakota’s House of Representatives has been arrested and charged with sexual assault days after losing his election … to his own mother. Records show that Bud Marty May was brought into the Pennington County Jail on Nov. 13 on a charge of second-degree rape by way of “force, coercion or threats.” A conviction would carry a maximum penalty of 50 years imprisonment and up to $50,000 worth of fines. The victim told investigators that May physically accosted her in a bar bathroom, telling her that he was “6′8″, white, it is all consensual.” According to law enforcement...
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
Lauren Boebert breaks 36-hour silence as she trails by 64 votes in Colorado race
'Definitely not a Republican wave': Lindsey Graham on midterm elections. Lauren Boebert has finally broken her 36-hour silence as she continues to trail behind Democrat Adam Frisch in the race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. The incumbent MAGA Republican congresswoman posted a vague tweet...
Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
Federal judge in Texas rules that disarming those under protective orders violates Second Amendment
A Texas federal judge declared it was unconstitutional to disarm someone who is under a protective order, setting into motion a likely legal fight over who can possess firearms.
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
The proposed offshore terminal is one of four projects intended to expand oil export capacity.
Florida federal Judge Aileen Cannon ‘slammed’ by appeals court in Trump case
Three months ago, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon made the controversial call to appoint an independent expert to examine documents — including classified government materials — seized by FBI agents from former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence.
Washington Examiner
Theft case against Biden nonbinary aide Sam Brinton is admittedly ‘weirder’
Sam Brinton had a lot to be proud and thankful for when his selection as President Joe Biden’s deputy assistant energy secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition cleared hurdles. “I’ve prepared for this moment in a technical sense for a decade,” Brinton said on social media.
Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch
Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
“They are going to slam this judge”: Experts say appeals court will shut down Trump judge’s “circus”
Legal experts predicted that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will soon shut down the special master process in the Mar-a-Lago probe that was ordered by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. The special master process ordered by Cannon, a Trump appointee, effectively allows former President Donald Trump to challenge the...
