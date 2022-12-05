ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Garland: Justice Dept.'s civil rights work is key priority

The early work of the Justice Department’s civil rights division meant confronting white supremacists who were intimidating Black voters, and 65 years later, its work is just as urgent amid a surge of hate crimes in the U.S., Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday.“Now more than ever, protecting civil rights is the responsibility of every Justice Department employee every single day,” Garland said as he marked the division's anniversary. “Protecting civil rights is our responsibility because it’s the right thing to do.”Hate crimes in the U.S. rose to the highest level in more than a decade in 2020, and...
Rolling Stone

South Dakota Republican Charged With Rape After Losing Election to His Mom

A candidate for South Dakota’s House of Representatives has been arrested and charged with sexual assault days after losing his election … to his own mother.  Records show that Bud Marty May was brought into the Pennington County Jail on Nov. 13 on a charge of second-degree rape by way of “force, coercion or threats.” A conviction would carry a maximum penalty of 50 years imprisonment and up to $50,000 worth of fines.  The victim told investigators that May physically accosted her in a bar bathroom, telling her that he was “6′8″, white, it is all consensual.” According to law enforcement...
The Independent

Bill Barr says ‘increasingly likely’ Trump will be ‘legitimately’ indicted on criminal charges

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says it looks “increasingly likely” that Donald Trump will be “legitimately” indicted on criminal charges by the Justice Department.Mr Barr’s comments came on the day that current AG Merrick Garland installed a special counsel to oversee investigations into the one-term president.The Republican was asked in a PBS interview about the legal danger facing Mr Trump over the probe into top secret documents the FBI found hidden at Mar-a-Lago.“If the Department of Justice can show that these were very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were and also show that the president consciously was...
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
CBS News

Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch

Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
