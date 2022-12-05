Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Crews respond to car fire on I-91 south in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Emergency responders were called to a car fire along Interstate 91 south in Rocky Hill on Wednesday morning. The Department of Transportation reported that the fire was between exits 24 and 23. The right and center lanes of the highway were closed. The fire was...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Bicyclist in Hartford seriously injured in head-on crash
HARTFORD — A bicyclist was seriously injured when he was hit by a car Wednesday night, police and fire officials said. The collision happened at 8:25 p.m. at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Cumberland Street, according to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert. The man riding the bike suffered what Boisvert described as "severe head trauma" in the crash and was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
NBC Connecticut
Construction Workers Struck in New Haven
Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
I-91 south in New Haven fully reopened following crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash in New Haven closed lanes on I-91 south Thursday morning, but the highway has since fully reopened. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. between exits 4 and 3, closing the left two lanes. Additionally, DOT warned of delays and […]
49-year-old man identified in Springfield deadly stabbing
A 49-year-old man from Springfield has been identified in a stabbing on School Street Monday.
hk-now.com
Haddam Woman Killed in Middletown Crash
(December 8, 2022)—Middletown police report that 52-year-old Lori Willhite of Haddam was killed Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge Roads. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (860) 638-4063.
Bicyclist in critical condition after Hartford crash
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is in critical condition after being involved in a car vs. bike crash in Hartford on Wednesday night. Hartford police have confirmed the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on New Britain Avenue near Cumberland Street. The adult cyclist was transported to an area...
Hartford firefighters rescue two people from burning home
HARTFORD, Conn. — It was a busy Monday afternoon for firefighters in Hartford who used two 35-foot ladders to save people trapped in a burning two-family home on Vine Street in the city’s North End. “Upon arrival, we had heavy fire from the second and rear floor porches,”...
Hartford bicyclist struck by car on New Britain Avenue
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist in Hartford is in critical condition after he was struck by a car on Wednesday. According to police, a car crashed into a bicycle just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Cumberland Street. The driver told police he was traveling east on New Britain […]
Eyewitness News
Car ends up under another vehicle in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash in North Haven involved a car that ended up under anther vehicle. It happened on Washington Avenue around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, in front of a Dunkin’ Donuts, according to the North Haven Fire Department. While no one was seriously hurt, the...
Eyewitness News
Wallingford fire crews battle early morning fire
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are responding to an early morning fire in Wallingford. Shortly before 5 A.M.., public safety dispatchers received calls for a building fire at 340 Quinnipiac Street. Crews arrived to find a fire in the basement of the building. The scene is active, and a fire...
State police identify two killed in North Haven crash
The accident happened near exit 13.The vehicle went off the road, struck a tree and caught fire. 26-year old Brianna Sabol of Milford Sabol and Anton Miguel Colon-Duffy, 27, of Meriden died at the scene.
NBC Connecticut
Police Identify Man and Woman Killed in Fiery Crash Off I-91 in North Haven
State police have identified two people who died after a fiery crash off of Interstate 91 in North Haven last week. Troopers said 26-year-old Brianna Sabol, of Milford, was driving on I-91 north before exit 12 around 8 p.m. when she went off of the road, went down an embankment and collided with a tree.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot In The Foot
At 2023hrs the Bridgeport ECC was notified by Bridgeport Hospital that they had a male party walk into their ER with a non-life-threatening GSW to his foot. Bridgeport Police are investigating this incident with a possible crime scene on East Main Street, possibly happening near East Main Street.
Enfield man killed after 7-vehicle crash on I-84 West in West Hartford
A seven-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 84 West near Exit 45 in West Hartford Monday morning.
trumbulltimes.com
West Haven to address Cove River issues with $508K federal grant
WEST HAVEN — The city has received a $508,000 award from the National Coastal Resilience Fund through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to address issues along Cove River, officials said. The award is expected to fund the analysis and targeted public engagement...
Man in critical condition after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s is in critical condition Tuesday night after being shot in Hartford, according to police. Police responded at about 9:40 p.m. to the area of 45 Clifford St. after receiving two ShotSpotter alerts. While officers were there, the man was dropped off at the hospital, according to […]
Man Hospitalized After SUV Crashes Into CT Reservoir
A 37-year-old Connecticut man remains in the hospital after the SUV he was driving plunged into an area reservoir.The incident took place in Hartford County around 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, on Lake Street in Vernon.According to Lt. Robert Marra of the Vernon Police, the man, who has not been ide…
New Britain Herald
Hartford man who police believe ditched gun arrested leaving car crash reported minutes after shots were fired in Newington
NEWINGTON – Police have arrested a man who they believe discarded a firearm shortly after a car crash that was reported in the area of several gunshots being fired. Xander Estremera, 20, of Hartford, was picked up after an officer saw him leaving the scene of a car crash on foot on Monday, around 7:09 p.m., in the area of Cedar Street and Willard Avenue, according to police.
Police Searching For Man Who Stole $6K In Legos From Old Saybrook Walmart, Cops Say
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole nearly $6,000 worth of Legos from a Walmart and threatened to shoot an employee who attempted to stop him in Connecticut. The incident took in Middlesex County around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Old Saybrook Walmart. According to Old...
