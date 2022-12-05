HARTFORD — A bicyclist was seriously injured when he was hit by a car Wednesday night, police and fire officials said. The collision happened at 8:25 p.m. at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Cumberland Street, according to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert. The man riding the bike suffered what Boisvert described as "severe head trauma" in the crash and was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO