Authorities provide update to deadly accident near Potter Saturday night
POTTER - Authorities released the name of the semi-tractor-trailer driver who passed away in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Potter Saturday night. Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says Mohammad Pirzad, 42, of Buffalo Grove, Ill. was hauling hazardous materials in a semi-tractor-trailer on the westbound lanes when he diverted from the road onto the grass shoulder at 70 mph. According to a witness of the accident, at one point both the semi-tractor and trailer were traveling on the grass outside of the shoulder of the road.
Gift drive held for Scottsbluff family impacted by fatal accident
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A member of the Scottsbluff community is helping the Charvot family during a difficult holiday season. On Nov. 8 Dylon Charvat lost his life in an accident at the Sugar Factory Terminal in Gering. Susan Whitaker is reaching out to members of the community to help the family out this holiday season.
NSP investigating Gering officer-involved shooting
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting an officer-involved shooting investigation in Gering. The incident involving the Gering Police Department occurred at approximately 11:25 a.m. MT Thursday. Officers with the Gering Police Department had responded to a report of a man threatening self-harm at a residence at 1200...
Fatal accident closes westbound lanes of I-80 near Potter overnight Saturday
POTTER - The Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatality accident on Interstate 80 near Potter Saturday night. Sheriff Adam Frerichs says a westbound semi-tractor-trailer hauling hazardous materials left the road on the right-hand shoulder at mile marker 40. When the driver overcorrected to try and get back on the road, the 18-wheeler tipped over and blocked both westbound lanes.
Panhandle police activity, Nov. 17 - Nov. 30
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Box Butte Co. RSVP sets up 'Tree of Love' at Valor in Hemingford
Alliance –Box Butte County RSVP invites and challenges you to include a local nursing home resident in your Christmas giving this year. RSVP has set up a “Tree of Love” at Valor General Store in Hemingford that is decorated with ornaments listing gift suggestions for the residents of Hemingford Care Center.
Annual Christmas Cookie Crawl set to take place in City of Michell
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The second annual Christmas Cookie Crawl takes place this Friday, December 9th from 3:00pm-5:00pm. This event will feature Santa, Music, Hot chocolate, and so much more. The way it works is, you begin at the Happy Dackle in Mitchell to receive your cookie box and a...
Carley named CSC Project Strive/TRiO November Student of the Month
CHADRON – Chadron State College student Jeremy Carley was the Project Strive/TRiO Student of the Month for November. Carley is a senior of Dalton, Nebraska, who chose Business Finance as a major because it seemed interesting and he liked math and money while he was growing up. Being a member of the Rural Business Leaders Initiative (RBLI) provides him with a full tuition scholarship and opportunities to network with professionals in the business world and create friendships with other people in the organization. His sister, Janessa, is in the program, as well, and recommended CSC’s business program to him.
Getting Ahead: Donate locally
It’s December, the month for giving. Our mail is full of requests for donations to several national and international organizations. Many people use these donations for tax deductions, so they need to be made by year end. Please remember that there are several local charities who are serving the...
Alliance library to hold story time with Girl Scouts
Alliance –Story Time with Girl Scouts will begin on Saturday, December 10th from 10:30-11:30 am in the Community Room for preschool through 6th grade. Join local Girl Scouts for a story and craft, plus cookies and hot chocolate will be provided. This event is free of charge and will continue on a monthly basis with a collaboration of local Girl Scout Spirit of Nebraska chapters and the Alliance Public Library.
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Dec. 6
Today we'll take you to the Dec. 6 Alliance City Council meeting where there was a reorganization of new council members including Mara Andersen, Tearza Mashburn and Mike Dafney. Dafney was reelected Mayor and Brian Mischnick as Vice Mayor. . The council approved on second reading the Alliance Heartland Flats...
Holiday events to be held at Alliance Public Library
Alliance – Festivities at the Alliance Public Library include Season’s Readings, which features our children’s collection in festive wrapping. Check out a holiday book to unwrap and read at home from December 1st through 23rd. To commemorate the 100th Year of Charles M. Schulz, preschool through grade...
With new ownership, legendary Potter Sundry keeping its charm, expanding offerings
POTTER Neb.- A local staple and home of the world famous "Tin Roof Sundae," The Potter Sundry is undergoing a transition after being taken over by Missy Marsh. Marsh, the sister-in-law of former proprietor Molly Marsh, has been catering since 2019 and will now be adding more of her scratch made recipes to the Sundry's menu.
