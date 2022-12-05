Read full article on original website
Related
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
An association exists between people who obtain a higher percentage of their daily energy from ultra-processed foods and suffering cognitive decline, a large study with long-term follow-up released Monday suggests.
Clayton News Daily
In wake of baby formula crisis, highly critical report recommends major food safety changes at FDA
To help prevent outbreaks of food-related illness and problems like the formula shortage that left many parents in the US without adequate access to food for their babies, the US Food and Drug Administration needs a clearer mission and a different kind of leadership, and it has to act with more urgency, according to a highly critical new report.
Lab-grown meat is OK for human consumption, FDA says
CNN — The US Food and Drug Administration has given a safety clearance to lab-grown meat for the first time. Upside Foods, a California-based company that makes meat from cultured chicken cells, will be able to begin selling its products once its facilities have been inspected by the US Department of Agriculture.
Eating processed foods like pizza and chips can cause 'protein hunger' — fueling weight gain and overeating, study finds
Processed foods may contribute to weight gain because they're low in protein, new research suggests. A lack of protein may prompt the body to try to balance nutrients by overeating, researchers theorize. Eating more protein early in the day may help reduce the number of calories you eat overall. Eating...
studyfinds.org
Plant-based meat substitutes lack nutritional quality of the real thing, study reveals
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Meat alternatives like “impossible” burgers and other plant-based substitutes lack the nutritional value of the foods they’re replacing, according to researchers in Sweden. Their study found that meat substitutes contain proteins and nutrients which the human body can’t absorb — leaving customers with an iron deficiency.
EatingWell
The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian
Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Popculture
Kraft Heinz Foods Recalls Ready-to-Eat Products
More than 2,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer ham products have been recalled due to a cross-contamination issue that poses a substantial health risk. The Kraft Heinz Foods Company on Dec. 5 issued a recall of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products sold under the Oscar Mayer brand name after it was discovered they were possibly cross-contaminated with under-processed products.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
An Israel-based company produces lab-grown, cultivated meat without cruelty
"We strongly believe that culture meat is an engine of change."
EatingWell
Can People with Diabetes Eat Cheese?
Cheese is one of those foods many people say they can't imagine living without. But for those with special dietary needs, knowing whether or not cheese is safe to eat can be critical for their health. While some nutrition experts are split on whether cheese and dairy should be included in a diabetes diet, science shows that it is OK to eat cheese if you have diabetes—but some types are better than others. So whether it's Cheddar, mozzarella, Parmesan or vegan cheese, read on to learn which kinds of cheese can help people with diabetes better manage their condition.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that brains with more vitamin D function better
An estimated 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a number that's expected to rise as the global population ages. To find treatments that can slow or stop the disease, scientists need to better understand the factors that can cause dementia. Researchers at Tufts University have completed the first study...
MedicalXpress
Fighting cancer is more efficient at dawn, study finds
The ability of tumors to take hold and grow depends, among other things, on the effectiveness of the immune system in fighting them. Cancer cells, like pathogens, can be identified and targeted by a specific immune response. Building on this, immunotherapy treatments aim to strengthen the immune response to better fight the disease.
MedicalXpress
Drugs to prevent anxiety, stress reactions and inflammation found to reduce risk of metastases after tumor surgery
A short, simple and safe drug treatment developed at Tel Aviv University reduced the risk of the spread of cancer metastases after surgery to remove the primary tumor—according to the first clinical study of its kind conducted among 34 colon cancer patients operated on at Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center.
This Is Actually The Best High-Protein Bean To Eat For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians
When working towards losing weight, putting time aside to create a healthy, balanced diet for yourself is just as important as making time to exercise. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists, personal trainers and other health experts to learn more about one type of bean they recommend to support your weight loss journey with its high protein and fiber content, and low calorie count. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian, nutritionist and personal trainer at My Crohns and Colitis Team, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Jenni Hackworth, certified personal trainer, transformation specialist, nutritionist and CEO of White Lotus Yoga.
MedicalXpress
National study confirms breakthrough COVID cases are less severe than COVID in unvaccinated adults
Individuals who, despite having been vaccinated against COVID-19, develop the disease and are hospitalized are less likely to go to an intensive care unit (ICU), more likely to have a shorter hospital stay, and less likely to die in the hospital than individuals hospitalized for COVID who were never vaccinated, according to a national study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's VISION Network.
Frozen Stuffed Chicken Products & Microwave Ovens: A Recipe for Salmonella
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After repeat U.S. outbreaks of salmonella tied to frozen, breaded and stuffed chicken products, researchers are now pointing to microwave cooking as a key driver of illness. Because they’re breaded, the popular products — for example, chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese, chicken cordon bleu, or chicken Kiev — can look cooked. But under that breading the meat is raw, noted researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
Kraft Heinz Is Recalling 2,400 Oscar Mayer Ham And Cheese Loaves
According to the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the Kraft Heinz Foods Company put out a recall on December 5, 2022 on its Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf. FSIS classifies this recall as a Class I, which means there's "high or medium risk" and "a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death." FSIS made 38 Class I recalls in 2021, with the majority of overall recalls made due to undeclared allergens.
Looking to Get More Protein In Your Diet? These 10 Foods Pack More Protein Than An Egg
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. When it comes to weight loss, protein reigns supreme. Whether you're...
Comments / 0