ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Testimony Begins In Trial Of Ex-Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XbVv6_0jYF6v4b00
Photo: Getty Images

Opening statements began Monday (December 5) in the trial of the former Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson , a 28-year-old Black woman, in her home.

Prosecutors argued Monday that ex-officer Aaron Dean , who is white, didn't see Jefferson holding a gun in the split second before he fatally shot her through the back window of her home in October 2019, CNN reports.

“This is not a circumstance where they’re staring at the barrel of a gun and he had to defend himself against that person or to protect his partner,” Tarrant County prosecutor Ashlea Deener said. “The evidence will support he did not see the gun in her hand. This is not a justification. This is not a self-defense case. This is murder.”

Miles Brissette , an attorney representing Dean, however, said the former officer saw an armed silhouette before firing and later found a firearm lying next to Jefferson's body.

“In that window, he sees a silhouette,” Brissette said Monday. “He doesn’t know if it’s a male or female, he doesn’t know the racial makeup of the silhouette. He sees it, he sees the green laser and the gun come up on him. He takes a half-step back, gives a command, and fires his weapon.”

The contrasting opening statements come after Dean pleaded not guilty to murder in the shooting death of Jefferson.

Police arrived at Jefferson's house on October 12, 2019, in response to a nonemergency call made by a neighbor who said the 28-year-old's door was open in the middle of the night.

Deener noted that Dean and his colleague didn't identify themselves as police when they entered Jefferson's backyard to scope out the property. Jefferson retrieved her own gun because she heard noises outside and saw a flashlight outside of her house.

“She had no idea it was someone who was supposed to serve and protect,” Deener said.

Brissette said the officers didn't announce their identities because they were treating the situation like a potential robbery. The defense attorney called the fatal shooting a “tragic accident" but said it was “reasonable” for someone in Dean’s position.

Jefferson's nephew, 8-year-old Zion Carr , who was with his "Aunt Tay" when she was shot, also testified as the prosecution's first witness on Monday.

Carr said he didn't hear or see what occurred outside the window, but saw his aunt fall to the ground and start crying.

“I was thinking, ‘Is it a dream?’” he testified. “She was crying and just shaking.”

The 8-year-old boy later found out his aunt had been killed.

“I was very upset,” he said Monday.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 7

Ray Crenshaw
4d ago

that's sad, when you can't even protect your own home..Why not, surround the house, ring the door bell and say police! Police officers. We have you surrounded, come out with your hands up?

Reply
9
james perkins
4d ago

that gang member needs to be in prison for killing an innocent

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Atatiana Jefferson’s 11-Yr-Old Nephew Testifies Why Door Was Open Before Fatal Cop Shooting

The nephew of Atatiana Jefferson—the Texas woman gunned down through her bedroom window by a cop in 2019—testified in court Monday that the doors to his aunt’s home were open because they were trying to get smoke out after cooking hamburgers. It’s the first explanation to arise as to why Jefferson’s doors and windows were open the night of her slaying. The tragic incident began when a neighbor called a non-emergency police line to have an officer check of her house because a door was open late at night. The cop who responded to that call, Aaron Dean, arrived at Jefferson’s home without announcing himself as an officer, sparking an ordeal that ended with Jefferson shot dead and Dean charged with her murder. After a slew of delays, Dean’s murder trial began Monday, reportedly without a single Black juror selected. Jefferson’s nephew, 11-year-old Zion Carr, said Monday he remembers thinking the tragic incident was a dream when he saw his aunt “crying and shaking” on the ground.#ZionCarr explained why the screen doors were open the night his aunt #AtatianaJefferson was killed. pic.twitter.com/1WwppWvUdr— Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) December 5, 2022 Read it at ABC 8
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman hinges on gun

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Atatiana Jefferson was holding a gun but never raised it to point at the white police officer who fatally shot her through a rear window of her Texas home, the Black woman’s 11-year-old nephew testified at the officer’s murder trial Monday. Defense attorneys contended that the child said otherwise immediately after the shooting.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Teenager charged in funeral service shooting now being charged in another shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenager charged in the shooting of a funeral home in October has now been charged in another shooting that took place in August. Hezekiah Nixon is now facing homicide charges in connection to a shooting that took place on Aug. 7 in Brighton Heights, a shooting that left three injured and one dead. Nixon is also charged in a shooting that left five people injured outside of a funeral service. He is facing firearms violations, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, aggravated assault, and attempted homicide charges related to the funeral service shooting.RELATED STORIES:One person killed, three others injured in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side 2 arrested in North Side shooting that killed 1, injured 3 North Side shooting: 5 people shot outside church funeral service in Pittsburgh2 'people of interest' in Brighton Heights funeral shooting detained on McKees Rocks BridgeNorth Side church shooting leaves Mayor Ed Gainey emotional: 'They shot up the sanctuary today'Sources: Brighton Heights funeral shooting possible result of escalating conflict between rival groups
PITTSBURGH, PA
Shine My Crown

Family Outraged After White Suspect Who Killed Black Woman in Bar Brawl Released From Jail

A night out at a local Canadian bar turned deadly after an altercation left a 23-year-old with a promising future without life. On November 5, Hodan Hashi was killed after she was involved in a fight with another patron at a bar. Paige Theriault-Fisher, 22, was initially charged with second-degree murder but was later released on bail after the court reduced her charge to manslaughter. Her family is outraged by the decision and are actively pursuing justice, according to a local news report.
Shine My Crown

Mother of 1-Year-Old Son Dead from Gunshot Wound to the Head

Investigations are underway after a bullet struck and killed a 20-year-old Ohio woman. In the early hours of Sunday morning, Keshy’ra Robinson’s roommate said that noise from gunfire awoke her in her sleep. Moments later, she discovered Robinson unresponsive. Officers were dispatched to the home and upon arrival, the victim was found alive but suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to her wounds at 11:42 am.
TOLEDO, OH
94.3 Lite FM

30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields

Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
travelnoire.com

Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition

Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
The Independent

Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’

Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police find body of pregnant woman at home of Maryland man suspected of killing gas station clerk

BALTIMORE -- Officers found the decomposing body of a pregnant woman at the Silver Spring home of a man suspected of shooting and killing a gas station store clerk Thursday, Montgomery County police said. Torrey Moore, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Officers responded around 3 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station on the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a clerk of the store shot multiple times.The victim, identified as 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe...
SILVER SPRING, MD
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy