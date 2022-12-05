ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

mercercluster.com

Men's basketball goes 3-2 in the last five games

The Mercer men's basketball team now rests at a 5-5 overall standing after a week of back and forth wins and losses. The Bears traveled to Savannah, Georgia on Nov. 25 where they participated in the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic. The Bears opened up the tournament with a 72-66 win...
MACON, GA
Scorebook Live

Georgia Football Class A D-2 State Championship

You would be hard-pressed to find a team playing as good as Schley County is right now heading into their first state finals appearance in school history. After starting off the season 1-2, the Wildcats have ripped off 11 wins in a row and haven’t come close to losing. Last Friday, the Wildcats ...
SCHLEY COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

The Westfield School names new Head Football Coach

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With Westfield's Head Football Coach Rob Fitzpatrick stepping down to concentrate on his duties as Head Baseball Coach, the school has announced his replacement. Former Peach County High School Head Football Coach Chad Campbell is lacing up the cleats for another go with Westfield. Campbell recently...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

Dublin native and Wheel of Fortune winner talks about his journey to the wheel

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin native and Georgia Tech student Quincy Howard was picked to go on the Wheel of Fortune earlier this year and he won big!. "I applied in January which was my winter break my first year. There was a commercial afterward that told us how to apply. In the summer they sent me an email saying to do a virtual audition," Howard said.
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

Train meets Jeep in wreck in Forsyth

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Traffic was delayed through parts of Forsyth after a train hit a Jeep on the crossing. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the Jeep, 71-year-old John Charbonneau, says that his vision was obscured by the sun and he never saw or heard the train.
FORSYTH, GA
41nbc.com

Macon Beer Company to close doors on Sunday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Beer Company announced in a social media post Monday its final day of business will be this Sunday, December 11. “For the past six years, Macon Beer Company has been honored to have a small part in making downtown Macon a vibrant, dynamic, and inviting place for residents and visitors,” the post read. “Downtown Macon is one of the most fun and exciting places to live, work and play, and it has been the privilege of a lifetime to participate in that environment.”
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Former Macon Burger Week champion and downtown favorite announces closing

41nbc.com

1 hospitalized after being found near downtown Macon with gunshot wound

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was found with a gunshot wound near downtown Macon Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said in an email that it received a report of a person shot. “He was located at the corner...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Grammy-nominated singer Jill Scott set to take the stage in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Jill Scott is set to take the stage in Macon in early 2023, according to a release from the Macon Centreplex. Scott’s 20th-anniversary tour for the “Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds, Vol. 1” ended prematurely due to COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2023 the tour will resume including a March 2 date at the Macon City Auditorium.
