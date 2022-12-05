Read full article on original website
mercercluster.com
Men's basketball goes 3-2 in the last five games
The Mercer men's basketball team now rests at a 5-5 overall standing after a week of back and forth wins and losses. The Bears traveled to Savannah, Georgia on Nov. 25 where they participated in the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic. The Bears opened up the tournament with a 72-66 win...
First Coast News
Sports Director Chris Porter expresses love for alma mater Warner Robins High School
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Chris Porter needs your understanding. On Saturday at 3:30 p.m. the Warner Robins Demons will take on the Ware County Gators for the 5A football state championship in Atlanta, Georgia. The Demons are the reigning state champions and are playing great football after a rough...
Georgia Football Class A D-2 State Championship
You would be hard-pressed to find a team playing as good as Schley County is right now heading into their first state finals appearance in school history. After starting off the season 1-2, the Wildcats have ripped off 11 wins in a row and haven’t come close to losing. Last Friday, the Wildcats ...
wgxa.tv
The Westfield School names new Head Football Coach
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- With Westfield's Head Football Coach Rob Fitzpatrick stepping down to concentrate on his duties as Head Baseball Coach, the school has announced his replacement. Former Peach County High School Head Football Coach Chad Campbell is lacing up the cleats for another go with Westfield. Campbell recently...
Dublin native and Wheel of Fortune winner talks about his journey to the wheel
DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin native and Georgia Tech student Quincy Howard was picked to go on the Wheel of Fortune earlier this year and he won big!. "I applied in January which was my winter break my first year. There was a commercial afterward that told us how to apply. In the summer they sent me an email saying to do a virtual audition," Howard said.
'Tractor prints all through her grave': Macon grandmother upset with granddaughter's damaged gravesite
MACON, Ga. — Lisa Bryant's granddaughter Destiny Jones died in October 2020. Jones graduated from Dublin High School in 2019. Bryant says she's had past issues with her granddaughter's grave. Bryant bought a plot at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens in Lizella. When Bryant visited Jones' grave site on Sunday,...
wgxa.tv
Train meets Jeep in wreck in Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Traffic was delayed through parts of Forsyth after a train hit a Jeep on the crossing. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the Jeep, 71-year-old John Charbonneau, says that his vision was obscured by the sun and he never saw or heard the train.
'We want our students to be prepared': Houston County schools to expand dual enrollment program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — College can be costly, and because of that, the Houston County School District is expanding a program that cuts the cost and brings the campus to their students. 11th grader Miles Hambrick wants to enroll in college to work in cybersecurity. With the help of...
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. school leaders looking for owner of class ring found in west Macon parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A good Samaritan in Macon is trying to find the rightful owner of something they found in a west Macon parking lot. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County School District says someone found a class ring belonging to a 1987 graduate of Southwest High School in a parking lot.
wgxa.tv
Budding business: First medical marijuana facility set to come to Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Could plans to light a joint for pain go up in flames?. CEO of Truelieve Cannabis Corp Kim Rivers hopes not--"We'll be out and ready as soon as we get the green light," Rivers said. "Medical cannabis is not a red or blue issue its a human...
mercer.edu
Mercer graduates exceed national average for career outcomes for second consecutive year
MACON/ATLANTA – In a key indicator of the value of a college education, Mercer University undergraduates for the second consecutive year outperformed their peers across every category of four-year institutions in the U.S. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers’ (NACE) annual First Destinations report for the...
Ga. man heading to federal prison as part of meth trafficking ring
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A middle Georgia man will spend the next two decades in federal prison after pleading guilty to meth trafficking charges. Reginald Lowe, 41, was sentenced to serve 20 years with another four years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
'I love this county': Warner Robins honors Chairman Tommy Stalnaker for his 50 years of service to Houston County
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins paid special recognition to Houston County Chairman Tommy Stalnaker at city council. In February, he announced his retirement at the end of the year. Stalnaker has been serving Houston County for 50 years now. Of the 50 years, 38 were...
41nbc.com
Macon Beer Company to close doors on Sunday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Beer Company announced in a social media post Monday its final day of business will be this Sunday, December 11. “For the past six years, Macon Beer Company has been honored to have a small part in making downtown Macon a vibrant, dynamic, and inviting place for residents and visitors,” the post read. “Downtown Macon is one of the most fun and exciting places to live, work and play, and it has been the privilege of a lifetime to participate in that environment.”
wgxa.tv
Macon's Atrium Health Navicent part of completed merger that created Advocate Health
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The merger of two health systems, Atrium Health, and Advocate Aurora Health, is complete, making it the fifth-largest nonprofit integrated health system in the nation. Macon's Atrium Health Navicent will maintain its name under the merger, which was announced in May 2022 and finalized last...
wgxa.tv
Father speaks out after son was attacked at Northside High School
Warner Robins, Ga(WGXA)-- Chris Clay said his son was attacked at Northside High School on Monday. Clay tells WXGA news that the fight broke out in the restroom and that it all started with one student. Clay said, "[the male student] kept messing with him and my son was repeatedly...
Former Macon Burger Week champion and downtown favorite announces closing
MACON, Ga. — A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.”
41nbc.com
1 hospitalized after being found near downtown Macon with gunshot wound
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was found with a gunshot wound near downtown Macon Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said in an email that it received a report of a person shot. “He was located at the corner...
Grammy-nominated singer Jill Scott set to take the stage in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Jill Scott is set to take the stage in Macon in early 2023, according to a release from the Macon Centreplex. Scott’s 20th-anniversary tour for the “Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds, Vol. 1” ended prematurely due to COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2023 the tour will resume including a March 2 date at the Macon City Auditorium.
