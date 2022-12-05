Read full article on original website
Tigers Win 3 Events Against Carroll
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Boys swim team was at home Tuesday night taking on Carroll. Spencer would win 3 events. Reid Tigges won in the 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, and was a part of the 200 yard freestyle team that took first along with Duhn, Tate, and Van Otterloo. Tigges feels the Tigers are moving in the right direction.
2022 Boys Basketball Preview: Sibley-Ocheyedan Generals
Sibley, Ia (KICD) – Picking back up with our boys basketball season previews with the Sibley-Ocheyedan Generals. Last season, the Generals went 4-18, 2-16 in the Siouxland where they finished 9th. Sibley-Ocheyedan graduated a lot from a season ago, but head coach Brandon Bergfeld doesn’t believe it is a complete rebuilding season for the Generals.
Sioux Central’s Webber Signs With Southwest Minnesota State
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Brynn Webber of Iowa Premier Softball and Sioux Central has signed on to play Softball at Southwest Minnesota State. The Mustangs are members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in NCAA Division II. Webber said SMSU was a perfect fit for her stylistically and socially.
Tigers Sweep E-Hawks
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls and Boys Basketball teams took on the Emmetsburg E-Hawks Monday night in Spencer. Here are the highlights from the two varsity games on the KICD Broadcast. With the win, the Spencer Girls improve to 3-0 on the year while Emmetsburg drops...
Coaches Preview: Alta-Aurelia @ Sioux Central Basketball
Sioux Central, Ia (KICD) – Tuesday night on Big Country 107.7 the Sioux Central Rebels will host the Alta-Aurelia Warriors. In the girls game, Sioux Central is off to a 1-2 start while Alta-Aurelia is 3-0. The Warriors have struggled in the past, but Sioux Central coach Kasey Krager says that this team will have a lot of confidence after their quick start.
Boys Wrestling Scoreboard: 12/7/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the boys wrestling results from Tuesday. Estherville Lincoln Central would beat Ridge View and South Central Calhoun in a Triple Dual. The score against East Sac County wasn’t reported. Emmetsburg went 2-0 in a double-dual with GTRA and Sibley-Ocheydan. GTRA would beat...
Sports Schedule: 12/6/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for sports. In girls and boys High School Basketball, Emmetsburg hosts Storm Lake, Okoboji is at home against Sioux Center, Sibley-Ocheyedan goes to Rock Valley, GTRA hosts Storm Lake St. Mary’s, Sioux Central is at home against Alta-Aurelia, Harris-Lake Park welcomes MMCRU, and South O’Brien goes to Remsen St. Mary’s.
Sioux Central Boys and Girls Pick Up Wins Against Alta-Aurelia
Sioux Rapids, Ia (KICD) – Last night the Sioux Central Rebels girls and boys basketball teams took on Alta-Aurelia in Sioux Rapids. Matt Groenewold was on the call for Big Country 107.7. Here are the highlights from last night’s contests. The loss was the Alta-Aurelia girls first on...
High School Athletics Scoreboard: 12/6/22
Here are girls basketball scores from tonight. Estherville-Lincoln Central beat North Union 58-33. Spirit Lake outscored Worthington 78-66 and Sibley-Ocheyedan topped Boyden-Hull 62-51. For the boys basketball scores, Estherville Lincoln Central beat North Union 54-36. Spirit Lake fell to Humboldt 83-77. Boyden-Hull routed Sibley-Ocheyedan 66-42 and Sioux Central cruised past...
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
Nutcracker Returns to Spirit Lake
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — After a four-year break, professional ballet comes back to Spirit Lake this weekend. Dawn Fisher says she and Tracy Johnson formed a non-profit group with the goal of presenting the timeless classic every other year. Fisher says it’s a unique mix of professionals and...
Evie Schuck, 106, of Spencer Formerly of Royal
Funeral services for 106-year-old Evie Schuck of Spencer, formerly of Royal, will be Saturday, December 10th, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Royal with burial at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home...
WINTER STORM WARNING from Midnight tonight until 6 AM Friday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock and Kossuth counties.
….FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK AND KOSSUTH COUNTIES….WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT, THEN WINTER STORM WARNING FROM MIDNIGHT TO 6 AM….WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 6AM TO 9 AM…. Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow. Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations of 3 to...
Wesley Man Claims Lottery Prize
–A Wesley man has claimed one of the top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, Alan Christensen claimed his $10,000 prize at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City last week. Christensen purchased the winning ticket at the KWIK Star Convenience store, just west of Interstate 35.
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
Lucy Herman, 101, of Pocahontas
Services for 101-year-old Lucy Herman of Pocahontas will be Friday, December 9th at 10:30 AM at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas. Visitation will be at the church from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday. Powers Funeral Home of Pocahontas is in charge of arrangements.
Winter Weather Advisory Goes in Effect for Storm Lake Area Later Today ; Mixed Precipitation Expected
The Storm Lake area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting late this (Thur) afternoon. National Weather Service meteorologist out of Sioux Falls, Philip Schumacher, says mixed precipitation should be expected...(audio clip below :43 ) Schumacher says driving conditions will deteriorate going through late afternoon, and especially starting early...
1 dead in Iowa crash involving old school bus
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash involving an old school bus, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers are working the scene west of Fort Dodge. The crash happened Tuesday morning. Troopers say the driver of the bus died. That person has not been identified. No passengers were on board the bus.
City of Spencer Continuing Work To Bring Trailer Park Into Compliance
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is continuing to work with the owner of the trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds to bring the property up to city code. City Attorney Don Hemphill told the City Council on Monday progress continues to be made, but there is still work to be done.
