Boys Wrestling Scoreboard: 12/7/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the boys wrestling results from Tuesday. Estherville Lincoln Central would beat Ridge View and South Central Calhoun in a Triple Dual. The score against East Sac County wasn’t reported. Emmetsburg went 2-0 in a double-dual with GTRA and Sibley-Ocheydan. GTRA would beat...
Sioux Central’s Webber Signs With Southwest Minnesota State
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Brynn Webber of Iowa Premier Softball and Sioux Central has signed on to play Softball at Southwest Minnesota State. The Mustangs are members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in NCAA Division II. Webber said SMSU was a perfect fit for her stylistically and socially.
High School Athletics Scoreboard: 12/6/22
Here are girls basketball scores from tonight. Estherville-Lincoln Central beat North Union 58-33. Spirit Lake outscored Worthington 78-66 and Sibley-Ocheyedan topped Boyden-Hull 62-51. For the boys basketball scores, Estherville Lincoln Central beat North Union 54-36. Spirit Lake fell to Humboldt 83-77. Boyden-Hull routed Sibley-Ocheyedan 66-42 and Sioux Central cruised past...
2022 Boys Basketball Preview: Sibley-Ocheyedan Generals
Sibley, Ia (KICD) – Picking back up with our boys basketball season previews with the Sibley-Ocheyedan Generals. Last season, the Generals went 4-18, 2-16 in the Siouxland where they finished 9th. Sibley-Ocheyedan graduated a lot from a season ago, but head coach Brandon Bergfeld doesn’t believe it is a complete rebuilding season for the Generals.
Coaches Preview: Alta-Aurelia @ Sioux Central Basketball
Sioux Central, Ia (KICD) – Tuesday night on Big Country 107.7 the Sioux Central Rebels will host the Alta-Aurelia Warriors. In the girls game, Sioux Central is off to a 1-2 start while Alta-Aurelia is 3-0. The Warriors have struggled in the past, but Sioux Central coach Kasey Krager says that this team will have a lot of confidence after their quick start.
Tigers Win 3 Events Against Carroll
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Boys swim team was at home Tuesday night taking on Carroll. Spencer would win 3 events. Reid Tigges won in the 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, and was a part of the 200 yard freestyle team that took first along with Duhn, Tate, and Van Otterloo. Tigges feels the Tigers are moving in the right direction.
KLEM News for Thursday, December 8
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Plymouth and Cherokee Counties and points north from 3 o’clock this afternoon to 6 am Friday. The advisory covers all of northwest Iowa. Expect rain/freezing rain to begin falling after noon, transitioning to all snow...
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
Update: Multiple Snow Events Declared Ahead of Anticipated Snowfall
UPDATE: Additional snow emergencies have been announced in Storm Lake between 10 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. tomorrow, and in West Bend starting at 6 p.m. tonight going until noon tomorrow. Original Story:. Northwest IA (KICD) — There is a winter weather advisory in place today calling for a few...
Storm expected to dump snow across northern Iowa tonight
The evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is approaching. Forecasters say the storm should arrive midday today, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow. The National Weather Service is predicting between one...
Nutcracker Returns to Spirit Lake
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — After a four-year break, professional ballet comes back to Spirit Lake this weekend. Dawn Fisher says she and Tracy Johnson formed a non-profit group with the goal of presenting the timeless classic every other year. Fisher says it’s a unique mix of professionals and...
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
Winter Weather Advisory Goes in Effect for Storm Lake Area Later Today ; Mixed Precipitation Expected
The Storm Lake area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory starting late this (Thur) afternoon. National Weather Service meteorologist out of Sioux Falls, Philip Schumacher, says mixed precipitation should be expected...(audio clip below :43 ) Schumacher says driving conditions will deteriorate going through late afternoon, and especially starting early...
Icy roads are forecast in Siouxland
Slippery roads near Le Mars and Kingsley are a risk for driving this morning as freezing rain has been falling north of Sioux City. South Dakota roads were mostly warm enough at the time to reduce the risk for ice, but be aware that traveling this morning could become dangerous.
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
15 Best Restaurants in Okoboji, IA
When you think of summer in the Great Lakes, you probably think of Okoboji in Dickinson County, Iowa. In 1922, Okoboji formally became a city. In 1930, Okoboji was first included in an official census, recording a population of 176 people. Known for its beautiful lakes, charming atmosphere, and abundance...
June Hampson, 85, of Graettinger
Services for 85-year-old June Hampson of Graettinger will be Saturday, December 10th at 10:30am at Bethel Lutheran Church in Graettinger. Visitation will be Friday, December 9th from 5-7pm at the church. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger is in charge of arrangements.
IA Ice Cream Maker Sold To Ferrero
(Le Mars, IA) — A long-time Iowa-based ice cream maker is being sold. Wells Enterprises, the maker of Blue Bunny ice cream, is being sold to Fererro Group for an undisclosed amount of money. Wells CEO Michael Wells is a member of the family that started the company in...
Sheldon and Sanborn Fire Crews Stop Fire at Kent Nutrition in Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — A fire that broke out in the feed mill area of Kent Nutrition was stopped by local fire crews and Kent employees last night. According to a release from Sheldon Fire, fire fighters were paged to 1500 RMT Avenue just after 8 p.m. for a pallet cooler fire. Kent employees were already attempting to quench the blaze in the pallet machine with extinguishers along with the sprinkler system when responders arrived, and the building was moderately full of smoke with embers and heavy smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe.
Grants Approved for Estherville Emergency Services
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Two branches of emergency services were approved to seek grants at the latest Estherville City Council meeting. First up was a request to help secure a two-part grant for an emergency vehicle. City Administrator Penny Clayton explained how their application to the Palo Alto County...
