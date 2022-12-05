ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Lynchburg woman wanted for allegedly biting and cutting a cab driver: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are searching for a female suspect who is wanted for malicious wounding after allegedly attacking a cab driver on Thursday morning. At approximately 7:35 a.m., officers responded to Allied Cab on 12th Street where the driver said her passenger became angry over the cab fare and attacked her while she was driving.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

17 arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 people for distributing and selling drugs. Deputies say the operation was titled “Operation Harvest Moon”. Deputies say the drugs seized are as follows:. 116.85 grams of Methamphetamine. 1.88 grams of Cocaine. 2.68 grams...
WSLS

Missing Roanoke teen found safe

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The fourteen-year-old boy has been found safe, according to the Roanoke Police Department. The Roanoke Police Department is seeking public help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy with autism. Authorities told 10 News that the boy was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. at his...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Nelson Co. school bus driver found guilty of driving intoxicated sentenced to year in jail

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A bus driver in Nelson County has been found guilty after allegedly driving a school bus intoxicated last year. According to Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel Rutherford, on Monday after a full-day bench trial, Rebecca Rousey was found guilty of driving a school bus, with 26 children as passengers, while having a breath alcohol concentration of 0.10.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Lost sheep found within city limits, LPD looking for owner

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In an unexpected lost and found, the Lynchburg Police Department announced Thursday evening that they are looking for the owner of a found farm aminal. LPD said the missing sheep was found within city limits and is safe and unharmed. SEE ALSO: Suspects wanted after...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Librarian helps locate missing teen

UPDATE 12/8 12:21 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a librarian helped in the search for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the search for 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall started early in the morning. Hall was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hill ave NW around 1:30 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
wfxrtv.com

22-year-old arrested and charged with arson in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office says it has arrested a man who it believes is connected to multiple dumpster fires that occurred on Friday, Dec 2 in the Forest Hills area. Fire Marshals say the dumpster fires were set near four businesses within minutes...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies arrest man with several outstanding warrants: Nelson Co.

NELSON COUNTY, Va, (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Leslie Edward Bishop Jr. on Monday, Dec. 5. Deputies say they responded to a complaint of a suspicious person on Freshwater Cove Lane. They say they arrived and located Bishop, but he fled the scene before being detained. Deputies report he provided them with false information.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

1 person hospitalized in Lynchburg multi-vehicle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Four cars were involved in a crash on Campbell Highway at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rustburg Volunteer Fire Dept. and Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the area of the 501 Express Mart. Crews arrived to find one vehicle in the southbound lane with...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

14-year-old boy with autism missing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police need your help finding a 14-year-old boy with autism who was last seen at his house in Roanoke. Shiloh "Shy" Hall was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at his home in the 3700 block of Signal Hill Ave. NW. Because he has autism and because of his age, the Roanoke Police Department wants to get him home as soon as possible.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Preliminary hearing set for UVA deadly shooting suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting three University of Virginia football and injuring two others appeared in court in Albemarle County on Thursday morning. Law enforcement said Christopher Jones Jr. opened fire on a charter bus filled with students who were returning to campus on...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

'He was a cornerstone:' Family of Gladys man killed by tractor-trailer shares memories

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Early Friday morning, 34-year-old Ryan Vassar was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking on 501 in Campbell County. The siblings of Ryan, Nathan Vassar and Karen Brown, say their brother was a cornerstone in the Campbell County community, known as an avid volunteer and for his generous spirit; qualities they said he learned from their mother, with whom Ryan had a very close relationship.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man dies after being hit crossing the road: Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) says it is investigating a crash that occurred on Village Highway in Campbell County on Friday, Dec. 2. State Police say a Chevrolet Suburban was driving west at approximately 5:51 p.m. near Rail Ends Lane when it hit 67-year-old Leonard R. Morton.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

