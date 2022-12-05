Read full article on original website
WSET
Lynchburg woman wanted for allegedly biting and cutting a cab driver: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are searching for a female suspect who is wanted for malicious wounding after allegedly attacking a cab driver on Thursday morning. At approximately 7:35 a.m., officers responded to Allied Cab on 12th Street where the driver said her passenger became angry over the cab fare and attacked her while she was driving.
WSET
Suspects wanted after multiple thefts across Central VA, latest in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office and other agencies across Central Virginia are looking for the community's help to identify a theft suspect. On October 23, Campbell Co. deputies said this suspect and another man stole a large amount of computer equipment from the Computer...
wfxrtv.com
17 arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 people for distributing and selling drugs. Deputies say the operation was titled “Operation Harvest Moon”. Deputies say the drugs seized are as follows:. 116.85 grams of Methamphetamine. 1.88 grams of Cocaine. 2.68 grams...
WSLS
Missing Roanoke teen found safe
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The fourteen-year-old boy has been found safe, according to the Roanoke Police Department. The Roanoke Police Department is seeking public help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy with autism. Authorities told 10 News that the boy was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. at his...
WSET
Gretna woman faces charges after alleged argument on a school bus
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County authorities charged a Gretna woman for allegedly getting on a school bus and arguing with the driver on Tuesday morning. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said deputies were called to the 2400 block of Deerview Road at about 7:35 a.m. for a disturbance call.
WSET
Nelson Co. school bus driver found guilty of driving intoxicated sentenced to year in jail
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A bus driver in Nelson County has been found guilty after allegedly driving a school bus intoxicated last year. According to Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel Rutherford, on Monday after a full-day bench trial, Rebecca Rousey was found guilty of driving a school bus, with 26 children as passengers, while having a breath alcohol concentration of 0.10.
WSET
Lost sheep found within city limits, LPD looking for owner
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In an unexpected lost and found, the Lynchburg Police Department announced Thursday evening that they are looking for the owner of a found farm aminal. LPD said the missing sheep was found within city limits and is safe and unharmed. SEE ALSO: Suspects wanted after...
wfxrtv.com
Librarian helps locate missing teen
UPDATE 12/8 12:21 p.m.: The Roanoke Police Department says a librarian helped in the search for a missing autistic teen in Roanoke on Thursday, Dec. 8. Police say the search for 14-year-old Shiloh “Shy” Hall started early in the morning. Hall was last seen at his home on the 3700 block of Signal Hill ave NW around 1:30 a.m.
WSLS
Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
wfxrtv.com
22-year-old arrested and charged with arson in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s Office says it has arrested a man who it believes is connected to multiple dumpster fires that occurred on Friday, Dec 2 in the Forest Hills area. Fire Marshals say the dumpster fires were set near four businesses within minutes...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies arrest man with several outstanding warrants: Nelson Co.
NELSON COUNTY, Va, (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Leslie Edward Bishop Jr. on Monday, Dec. 5. Deputies say they responded to a complaint of a suspicious person on Freshwater Cove Lane. They say they arrived and located Bishop, but he fled the scene before being detained. Deputies report he provided them with false information.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: White male sought in Stuarts Draft commercial burglary
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public to help identify a suspect associated with a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft. The white male suspect is described as wearing a navy blue coat, blue jeans and having facial hair. The suspect is associated with a crime that...
WSET
1 person hospitalized in Lynchburg multi-vehicle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Four cars were involved in a crash on Campbell Highway at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Rustburg Volunteer Fire Dept. and Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the area of the 501 Express Mart. Crews arrived to find one vehicle in the southbound lane with...
WSET
14-year-old boy with autism missing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police need your help finding a 14-year-old boy with autism who was last seen at his house in Roanoke. Shiloh "Shy" Hall was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at his home in the 3700 block of Signal Hill Ave. NW. Because he has autism and because of his age, the Roanoke Police Department wants to get him home as soon as possible.
WSET
Preliminary hearing set for UVA deadly shooting suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting three University of Virginia football and injuring two others appeared in court in Albemarle County on Thursday morning. Law enforcement said Christopher Jones Jr. opened fire on a charter bus filled with students who were returning to campus on...
WSET
Family of pedestrian killed before Rustburg Tree Lighting looking for answers
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A holiday tradition turned tragic. The family of the man killed just before the Rustburg tree-lighting ceremony is looking for answers. They say the tragedy was avoidable and now want answers from Campbell County. This Friday, Tamara Phelps and her family will bury their...
WSLS
Danville man found guilty of first-degree murder, to serve life in prison
RALEIGH, N.C. – A Danville man has been found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after killing a North Carolina man in 2020, according to NBC affiliate WRAL. 10 News previously reported that Justin Merritt met William “Andy” Banks...
WSET
'He was a cornerstone:' Family of Gladys man killed by tractor-trailer shares memories
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Early Friday morning, 34-year-old Ryan Vassar was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking on 501 in Campbell County. The siblings of Ryan, Nathan Vassar and Karen Brown, say their brother was a cornerstone in the Campbell County community, known as an avid volunteer and for his generous spirit; qualities they said he learned from their mother, with whom Ryan had a very close relationship.
wfxrtv.com
Man dies after being hit crossing the road: Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) says it is investigating a crash that occurred on Village Highway in Campbell County on Friday, Dec. 2. State Police say a Chevrolet Suburban was driving west at approximately 5:51 p.m. near Rail Ends Lane when it hit 67-year-old Leonard R. Morton.
WSET
Kids shopped with Appomattox Co. Sheriff's Office for the 'Shop with a Cop' event
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office said they had a fun night for the "Shop with a Cop" event. "It was amazing to see how selfless these children are, taking their money and buying gifts for family, instead of themselves. Some spent every penny on themselves..and that's okay too," deputies said.
