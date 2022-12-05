FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- An elderly Flint man is still waiting for the legal system to make things right after he says he was scammed by a contractor. ABC 12 first exposed complaints about Robert Gill September 1st, 2022. Since then, numerous people have come forward claiming they were victims of Robert Gill. Among them, Leon Martin. He paid Robert Gill almost $900.00 to repair his driveway, a job Martin says Gill never completed. He filed a police report and has sued Gill in small claims court.

FLINT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO