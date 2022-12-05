Read full article on original website
Lapeer County police looking for man possibly linked to string of break-ins
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspected thief. A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Millville and Angle roads in Mayfield Township captured images of the suspect on Monday night. Police believe he's a suspect in eight breaking and entering cases since Thanksgiving.
Man pleads guilty to killing elderly Lennon woman 25 years ago
LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 42-year-old man has admitted to killing an elderly woman in Lennon 25 years ago as part of a plea agreement, which reduces his most serious charge. Michael Bur pleaded guilty this week to one count of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 1997 death of 88-year-old Mary Prieur, whose body was found near her residence in Lennon.
Police investigate woman's shooting death in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in Flint last week. Michigan State Police reported on Wednesday that the unidentified woman's body was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street in Flint around 2 p.m. Friday.
Former Vassar police officer, educator in GHOST case reaches plea deal
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former police officer and educator from Mid-Michigan reached a plea deal after his arrested by Genesee County's GHOST team last spring. Todd Barraco, who was working as a part-time Vassar police officer when he was arrested last March, pleaded guilty on Monday in Genesee County Circuit Court to one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
Elderly victim still waiting for justice after being scammed by contractor
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- An elderly Flint man is still waiting for the legal system to make things right after he says he was scammed by a contractor. ABC 12 first exposed complaints about Robert Gill September 1st, 2022. Since then, numerous people have come forward claiming they were victims of Robert Gill. Among them, Leon Martin. He paid Robert Gill almost $900.00 to repair his driveway, a job Martin says Gill never completed. He filed a police report and has sued Gill in small claims court.
Saginaw County authorities look for information on malnourished dog
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking the public for information on a malnourished dog found roaming freely. Someone turned in the pit bull mix to the animal control center, saying they found it somewhere on Adam Boulevard near Court Street in Saginaw. The dog wasn't wearing a collar and is not microchipped.
Flint family home again after days-long RSV scare
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint family is grateful to have their 11-month-old daughter home after a bout with both RSV and COVID-19 sent her to the hospital. RSV is a respiratory virus most kids catch at some point. But this year, it's emerged at the same time as an early flu season and COVID-19 uptick, overwhelming hospitals across the U.S.
Whitmer appoints assistant prosecutor to replace Genesee County judge
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County assistant prosecutor and former defense attorney will be sitting behind the bench next year. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Khary Hanible as the next judge for Genesee County Circuit Court. He will replace Judge Joseph Farah, who retired on Nov. 9 amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving an intern.
Genesee County commissioner, Berston Field House director Bryant Nolden has died
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Longtime Genesee County Commissioner and Berston Field House director Bryant Nolden died unexpectedly on Wednesday. Ellen Ellenburg, the Genesee County Board of Commissioners vice chairwoman, said her heart aches with the death of Nolden, who was affectionately known as BB. “BB dedicated his life to making...
House fire leaves serious damage on Flint's south side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A fire caused damage to a home in Flint this afternoon. The home in the 700 block of Huron Street near Grand Traverse Street on the city's south side caught fire around 4 p.m. Investigators say the house was occupied, but no one was there when...
Former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling remembers County Commissioner Bryant Nolden
The sudden passing of first district Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden has sent shock waves through the Flint community. Nolden, was a lifelong Flint resident he graduated from Flint Central High School in 1983. After college, he came back to Flint and taught in Flint Community Schools for 25...
Old Newsboys of Flint holding paper sale on Friday
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Old Newsboys of Flint are preparing for their big holiday newspaper sale. The organization's 98th newspaper sale starts Friday morning with volunteers stationed all over Genesee County. Newspapers cost as much as the public is willing to donate. Tony Tucker, executive director of the...
Neglected German Shepherd gets ready for adoption
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A young German Shepherd "Cassie" was found at an intersection in Shiawassee Township with a gash in her neck, where a too-small collar had dug into the skin. So far, the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office has no leads on who may have owned the dog....
AAA survey shows dangerous driving behavior increased in 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A survey conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows drivers are engaging in dangerous behavior behind the wheel more often. The number of drivers who admitted to speeding, running red lights, driving while drowsy, driving while intoxicated and driving after drinking enough alcohol to feel impaired all increased in 2021.
Miracle on Sixth Street project underway, volunteers renovate family home
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton community is coming together to create a miracle on Sixth Street. The Nelson family fell on hard times and was struggling to make much needed repairs to their home. “ I got into a situation and I was struggling,” John Nelson told ABC 12. “I have always been the type of guy that suck it up and get it done, that’s what I was trying to do.”
Educare Flint celebrates fifth anniversary
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Five years after opening its doors in Flint, Educare is celebrating its anniversary. The school came to Flint after the water crisis created an urgent effort by state and community partners to increase access to early childhood education. About 220 students attend, ranging from just a few months to 5 years old.
Crim Fitness Foundation race and training director taking his final lap
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A change at the top for one of the most beloved events in the Flint Community has come. Director of Races and Training Joe Dimambro said there's a lot in store for next year, including his farewell from leading the event. "I may be a spectator...
Developers plan $33 million building for new downtown Flint YMCA
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The downtown Flint YMCA could get a new lease on life with a proposed $33 million five-story building planned to house the facility. Uptown Redevelopment Corp. released plans to the city of Flint showing the 110,000-square-foot building would be located in the downtown lot bordered by Harrison, Wallenberg, Third and Fourth streets.
Bay City commissioners ask for amendments to bridge agreements
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - After several delays, Bay City's Liberty Bridge looks to open back up soon. However, a lease agreement hasn't been signed. It would roll over an existing contract for the Liberty Bridge into a new one that also includes the Independence Bridge. At the latest meeting...
Between the Lines with Carman-Ainsworth guard Chris McLavish Jr.
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Carman-Ainsworth guard Chris McLavish Jr showcased his talent in the "GottaGetIt Classic" at Grand Blanc last season. McLavish scored 29 points against Brother Rice with a flurry of three's, crossovers and street-ball type moves. Coming into this sophomore, McLavish is looking for more success. Sports Director...
