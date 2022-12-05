ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Power outage in North Carolina shows need for infrastructure resiliency

Electricity was restored to 45,000 homes and businesses in Moore, N.C., after a gunfire attack disabled two substations last week. Duke Energy Corp. is offering up to $75,000 for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of who was responsible for the gunfire. Utility workers discovered last Saturday night the damage to two substations after reports of widespread outages. Gates to the substations were broken.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia’s small businesses to receive up to $230 million in credit support

Virginia has been approved for up to $230 million in State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) program funding. SSBCI is facilitated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and will accelerate the formation and growth of entrepreneurial businesses in the Commonwealth. The funding, according to a press release, provides additional...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

SCC: The time is now to shop for, enroll in health insurance coverage

Virginia consumers can sign up for health insurance coverage or make changes to an existing plan now through HealthCare.gov in the open enrollment period that ends Jan. 15. For coverage to begin on Jan. 1, 2023, consumers must enroll at HealthCare.gov/get-coverage by midnight on Dec. 15. Enrollments occurring on Dec. 16 and through Jan. 15 will be for coverage starting Feb. 1, 2023, according to information from the Virginia State Corporation Commission.
Augusta Free Press

Virginia unemployment insurance fund trust fund reaches key solvency level

Virginia’s unemployment insurance fund trust fund is solvent, which is newsworthy because for the past couple of years, there had been questions there, because of the pressure from the COVID pandemic. The Virginia Employment Commission announced today that as of Dec. 2, the trust fund balance available for benefits...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy