Augusta Free Press
Attorney general appoints law firm to lead external review of Nov. 13 UVA shooting
The white shoe law firm Quinn Emanuel will conduct the external review of the events surrounding the Nov. 13 mass shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three football student-athletes and left two others wounded. William Burck and Crystal Nix-Hines, who co-chair the firm’s Crisis Law and Strategy Group,...
Augusta Free Press
Sentara awards more than $500,000 in local grant funding in Virginia, North Carolina
As part of the fall 2022 grant cycle in which Sentara supported nearly 100 partner organizations in Virginia and North Carolina with $5 million in funding, 12 local community partners were awarded $518,000. According to a press release, the funding expands on Sentara’s long-standing commitment to address social determinants of...
Augusta Free Press
Power outage in North Carolina shows need for infrastructure resiliency
Electricity was restored to 45,000 homes and businesses in Moore, N.C., after a gunfire attack disabled two substations last week. Duke Energy Corp. is offering up to $75,000 for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of who was responsible for the gunfire. Utility workers discovered last Saturday night the damage to two substations after reports of widespread outages. Gates to the substations were broken.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia’s small businesses to receive up to $230 million in credit support
Virginia has been approved for up to $230 million in State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) program funding. SSBCI is facilitated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and will accelerate the formation and growth of entrepreneurial businesses in the Commonwealth. The funding, according to a press release, provides additional...
Augusta Free Press
SCC: The time is now to shop for, enroll in health insurance coverage
Virginia consumers can sign up for health insurance coverage or make changes to an existing plan now through HealthCare.gov in the open enrollment period that ends Jan. 15. For coverage to begin on Jan. 1, 2023, consumers must enroll at HealthCare.gov/get-coverage by midnight on Dec. 15. Enrollments occurring on Dec. 16 and through Jan. 15 will be for coverage starting Feb. 1, 2023, according to information from the Virginia State Corporation Commission.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia unemployment insurance fund trust fund reaches key solvency level
Virginia’s unemployment insurance fund trust fund is solvent, which is newsworthy because for the past couple of years, there had been questions there, because of the pressure from the COVID pandemic. The Virginia Employment Commission announced today that as of Dec. 2, the trust fund balance available for benefits...
Augusta Free Press
Gas prices in several Virginia communities now below $3 per gallon mark
Gas prices in Virginia are where they were a year ago, after dropping 27 cents per gallon in the past month, according to AAA. The average across Virginia is $3.21 a gallon, which is $1.65 per gallon down from the June 14 high of $4.86 per gallon. From thinking we...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia couple faces up to five years in prison for accepting bribes for work at Fort Lee
A Virginia couple faces up to five years in prison for accepting bribes from a Missouri-based company, and in turn, awarded contracts to the company for their services to the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee. Susan May Keim, 54, and Russell John Keim Sr., 60, of Hopewell, pleaded guilty for...
Augusta Free Press
Richmond: VMHC launching new exhibit exploring Virginia’s role in mission to the moon
NASA’s historic Artemis I mission is coming to an end as the unmanned space capsule is returning to Earth but it marks the beginning of a possible return of astronauts to the moon. The capsule had 16 cameras on board to document the trip. While Artemis I’s journey is...
