wglt.org
District 87 school board member Fitzgerald Samedy pleads guilty to DUI charges
District 87 school board member Fitzgerald Samedy has pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated drunk driving and driving on a revoked license. Samedy, 36, reached a plea agreement stemming from his May arrest during a traffic stop in Bloomington. Court records show Samedy pleaded guilty to two felony charges. Four...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury indicts man for October shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County Grand Jury this week has indicted a Peoria man for a mid-October shooting that seriously injured a woman. The grand jury filed two felony counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon against Willie Irby, now 19. Prosecutors had previously filed one of...
1470 WMBD
Woman not facing Drug Induced Homicide charge following arrest Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria County Circuit Court records indicate a Peoria woman is so far not facing the charge of Drug-Induced Homicide she was booked on, but officials remain concerned nonetheless. Sharon Lucy, 58 and who has a lengthy arrest history in Peoria County, was booked Tuesday on that...
25newsnow.com
Arrest made in September homicide in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old man faces first degree murder charges in connection with a Labor Day Weekend homicide in Peoria. That shooting left 24-year-old Jamarion Lee dead, and the city of Peoria’s 17th homicide of the year. In a statement, Police say 24-year-old Domonicue Linwood was...
Central Illinois Proud
Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
25newsnow.com
21-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Woodford County
Woodford Co. (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a young woman with a warrant out for her arrest. In the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s office says Gabrielle L. Sturdivant is wanted for attempted murder. They say her last...
25newsnow.com
15-year-old arrested, attempted carjacking while fleeing from Peoria Police
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old woman wanted in connection with two separate incidents was arrested after fleeing police Tuesday night. Police spokesperson Sgt. Amy Dotson says the 15-year-old was identified at around 6:27 p.m. walking in the area of Kansas and Wisconsin and fled police on foot. The...
977wmoi.com
Seven Arrested Following Conducted Search Warrants Related to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine in McDonough County
On December 5, 2022 the Macomb Police Department with the assistance of the Strategic Response Team, McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Illinois Task Force, FBI TOC-West Task Force, and WIU Office of Public Safety conducted search warrants in regards to the unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and controlled substances at numerous residences within the community. The following individuals were arrested and charged by the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office during the course of this investigation and are being held at the McDonough County Jail awaiting bond:
Central Illinois Proud
Four teens arrested after hitting parked car, ghost gun recovered
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four teenagers in a car were arrested late Tuesday night on a variety of charges–such as possession of weapons, including a ghost gun–after Peoria Police officers witnessed them strike a parked car and continue driving. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
977wmoi.com
Boy Accused Of Making Threats Toward Students In Knoxville School District
A boy is accused of making threats toward students in the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says they received a complaint Monday about harassment and threats made to a school. Deputies learned a boy from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. The boy is charged with disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct-school threat.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury charges man with April shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria teenager arrested last month for a shooting in April that critically injured a woman is now being indicted by a grand jury. A grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of Aggravated Battery — both Class X felonies — against Jahmahn Williams, 19.
25newsnow.com
3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after SUV hits parked vehicle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 adult and three other juveniles were arrested when Peoria Police say the SUV they were in hit a parked vehicle Tuesday. Police say Lerone C. Allen, 19, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, not wearing his seatbelt and not having insurance.
Central Illinois Proud
Two East Galesburg men arrested Monday for trespassing, weapons
EAST GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that two men have been arrested during a reported burglary in progress incident on Monday. Jeremy W. Thompson, 42, and Thomas L. Helms, 40, were arrested. At the time, Thompson was found to possess a handgun,...
25newsnow.com
Drug-induced homicide arrest comes as Peoria County sees jump in fatal drug overdoses
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Peoria woman is in jail, accused of providing drugs that killed. It happens as one key stakeholder says the deadly drug overdose problem has “skyrocketed” this year. Tuesday, Sharon Lucy, 58, was booked into the Peoria County Jail for investigation of...
capitolwolf.com
2 arrested on meth charges
Two Springfield residents were arrested on drug charges following an ongoing drug investigation by Sangamon County DIRT. Last Wednesday 43-year old Krissen Padgett and 32 year-old Tylour Howard were approached by police in a hotel parking lot. Padget was taken without incident on an active warrant regarding meth charges. While...
wlds.com
Beardstown Man Sentenced From ‘Operation: March Madness’ Arrest in March
A Beardstown man arrested as a part of a month-long sting operation this Spring was sentenced in Cass County Court last week. 46 year old Oscar Martinez of Beardstown pleaded guilty to a single count of methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams on September 19th in Cass County Court. Last Tuesday, Martinez was sentenced by Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel to 2 years of adult probation and ordered to pay court costs and assessments.
25newsnow.com
Almost 5,000 shots fired this year in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 24 people so far, this year have lost their lives to gun violence in Peoria. Often not talked about is how many times shots are fired in the River City. Technology like ShotSpotter alerts have allowed police to learn more about violence in the community.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man convicted on 8 drug, firearm charges while on supervised release
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 48-year-old Peoria man has been convicted of eight federal charges after drugs, weapons, and proof of drug trafficking were found in his home earlier this year. Harold U. McGhee appeared in court on Dec. 1 and was found guilty by a federal jury of...
wmay.com
Drug Investigation Leads To Two Arrests
Two people are in custody on drug charges as the result of an investigation by Sangamon County deputies. Officers on the DIRT Team were conducting that investigation when they spotted two individuals leave a Springfield hotel in separate vehicles. Police stopped the first vehicle in the parking lot and arrested 43-year-old Krissin Padgett on an outstanding warrant for delivery of methamphetamine. They also found several packages in her vehicle that had been reported stolen off the porches of Springfield homes earlier in the day… that part of the case is still under investigation.
wmay.com
Another Report Finds No Evidence Of On-The-Job Misconduct By Ex-Springfield Cop
A second report has found no evidence that a Springfield cop, who resigned after racist and anti-Semitic social media posts came to light, committed crimes or engaged in official misconduct in carrying out his law enforcement duties. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright asked former Peoria Police Chief Sylvester Bush...
Comments / 4