Coaches Preview: Alta-Aurelia @ Sioux Central Basketball
Sioux Central, Ia (KICD) – Tuesday night on Big Country 107.7 the Sioux Central Rebels will host the Alta-Aurelia Warriors. In the girls game, Sioux Central is off to a 1-2 start while Alta-Aurelia is 3-0. The Warriors have struggled in the past, but Sioux Central coach Kasey Krager says that this team will have a lot of confidence after their quick start.
Sioux Central Boys and Girls Pick Up Wins Against Alta-Aurelia
Sioux Rapids, Ia (KICD) – Last night the Sioux Central Rebels girls and boys basketball teams took on Alta-Aurelia in Sioux Rapids. Matt Groenewold was on the call for Big Country 107.7. Here are the highlights from last night’s contests. The loss was the Alta-Aurelia girls first on...
Sioux Central’s Webber Signs With Southwest Minnesota State
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Brynn Webber of Iowa Premier Softball and Sioux Central has signed on to play Softball at Southwest Minnesota State. The Mustangs are members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in NCAA Division II. Webber said SMSU was a perfect fit for her stylistically and socially.
Tigers Sweep E-Hawks
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls and Boys Basketball teams took on the Emmetsburg E-Hawks Monday night in Spencer. Here are the highlights from the two varsity games on the KICD Broadcast. With the win, the Spencer Girls improve to 3-0 on the year while Emmetsburg drops...
Boys Wrestling Scoreboard: 12/7/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the boys wrestling results from Tuesday. Estherville Lincoln Central would beat Ridge View and South Central Calhoun in a Triple Dual. The score against East Sac County wasn’t reported. Emmetsburg went 2-0 in a double-dual with GTRA and Sibley-Ocheydan. GTRA would beat...
Tigers Win 3 Events Against Carroll
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Boys swim team was at home Tuesday night taking on Carroll. Spencer would win 3 events. Reid Tigges won in the 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, and was a part of the 200 yard freestyle team that took first along with Duhn, Tate, and Van Otterloo. Tigges feels the Tigers are moving in the right direction.
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
Nutcracker Returns to Spirit Lake
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — After a four-year break, professional ballet comes back to Spirit Lake this weekend. Dawn Fisher says she and Tracy Johnson formed a non-profit group with the goal of presenting the timeless classic every other year. Fisher says it’s a unique mix of professionals and...
1 dead in Iowa crash involving old school bus
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash involving an old school bus, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers are working the scene west of Fort Dodge. The crash happened Tuesday morning. Troopers say the driver of the bus died. That person has not been identified. No passengers were on board the bus.
Lucy Herman, 101, of Pocahontas
Services for 101-year-old Lucy Herman of Pocahontas will be Friday, December 9th at 10:30 AM at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas. Visitation will be at the church from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday. Powers Funeral Home of Pocahontas is in charge of arrangements.
Evie Schuck, 106, of Spencer Formerly of Royal
Funeral services for 106-year-old Evie Schuck of Spencer, formerly of Royal, will be Saturday, December 10th, at 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Royal with burial at North Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spencer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Warner Funeral Home...
15 Best Restaurants in Okoboji, IA
When you think of summer in the Great Lakes, you probably think of Okoboji in Dickinson County, Iowa. In 1922, Okoboji formally became a city. In 1930, Okoboji was first included in an official census, recording a population of 176 people. Known for its beautiful lakes, charming atmosphere, and abundance...
Roger Johnson, 68, of Albert City
Memorial services for 68-year-old Roger Johnson of Albert City will be Saturday, December 10th, at 3 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albert City with burial at Fairfield Township Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is...
City of Spencer Continuing Work To Bring Trailer Park Into Compliance
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is continuing to work with the owner of the trailer park near the Clay County Fairgrounds to bring the property up to city code. City Attorney Don Hemphill told the City Council on Monday progress continues to be made, but there is still work to be done.
City and County Show Consensus To Further Explore Roundabout at “North Y” Intersection
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council and Clay County Board of Supervisors met in joint session Monday evening to further discuss options presented by the Iowa Department of Transportation to increase safety at the intersection of Highways 18 and 71 north of Spencer. Following a meeting with the...
Storm Lake Woman Allegedly Assaulted a Man in a Vehicle
A Storm Lake woman has been arrested for allegedly entering a vehicle and assaulting another individual. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Ontario Street at around 7pm this past Friday. Upon arrival, police met with a male victim, who alleged that he'd been assaulted by a female identified as 29-year-old Beatriz Contreras of Storm Lake.
Estherville City Council Approves Additional Facade Grant Funds
Estherville, IA (KICD) — As KICD reported in the past, the city of Estherville recently took applications for a grant to property owners who are updating their homes. At their latest meeting, the City Council was updated on the number of hopeful grant recipients now that the application period for this year is over. The initial number was low but surged after an ad in the local Shopper.
Both Sides Rest in Goyne-Yarns Murder Trial
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns has concluded after both sides rested their case early Thursday afternoon. First to take the stand in the third and final day of witness testimony for the prosecution was Dr. Steven Baskerville, the Emergency Room Physician that initially treated Shelby Woizeschke at Lakes Regional Healthcare after she was shot outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford on February 3rd. He confirmed to the jury that the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when she arrived at the hospital and was taken into emergency surgery to get her stabilized before being airlifted to Sioux Falls.
Grants Approved for Estherville Emergency Services
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Two branches of emergency services were approved to seek grants at the latest Estherville City Council meeting. First up was a request to help secure a two-part grant for an emergency vehicle. City Administrator Penny Clayton explained how their application to the Palo Alto County...
