Finding the perfect baby girl’s name is no easy feat. Once the search starts for that unique baby name, you quickly realize that the possibilities are everywhere, from street names to television characters. Your expectant-parent ears hear potential baby names in everything that crosses your path, from new restaurants to new coworkers. It can be overwhelming — so why not just start at the top of the alphabet and work your way down? These baby girl names that start with ‘A’ run the gamut, from old-fashioned, like Abigail and Alice, to cool, like Anika or Aster. Whether you just love ‘A’ names or already have a child with an ‘A’ name and need a sibling name to match, these ‘A’ names for baby girls will get the process started strong.

1 DAY AGO