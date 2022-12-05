Read full article on original website
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Jay Hernandez Believes Magnum P.I. Fans Were Instrumental In Saving The Series From The Chopping Block
Things were looking pretty rough for "Magnum P.I." for a moment there. Less than a week after the reboot of the classic action show aired its Season 4 finale, CBS shocked fans with the unfortunate news that the series had been canceled (via TV Line). For a short time, it seemed that the show's fate was sealed, and fans would never see the series obtain a proper continuation or conclusion. However, fears were assuaged when the show was put back into commission by NBC, as the network ordered additional seasons (via Variety).
Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance
If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10
Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
Why Thorfinn From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
There are a variety of different living spirits on supernaturally-driven shows like "Ghosts," yet Thorfinn is probably the oldest of them on the CBS sitcom. An ancient Viking, Thorfinn was on an expedition to North America nearly 1,000 years ago when, after getting abandoned by his crew, he was killed by a lightning strike. Like the other ghosts now stuck at Woodstone Manor, the passionate warrior now hopes to reach the afterlife and finally rest in peace. In the meantime, he haunts the mansion along with several other spirits, including Flower (Sheila Carrasco), who he develops feelings for, jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), and a pair of living residents, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar).
How Much Did The Cast Of Friends Get Paid?
For 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004, the NBC sitcom "Friends" followed the lives of six friends living in New York City and navigating their 20s and, later, 30s. The iconic set of characters is, of course, made up of former rich girl Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), perfectionist chef Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), eccentric masseuse Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), lovable actor Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), sarcastic Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and paleontologist Ross Geller (David Schwimmer).
Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks To Bring A Harrison Ford Movie To The Small Screen
Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the hottest leading men in Hollywood right now. While the actor has been in the industry since the early '90s, it seems like his career has recently elevated, with new projects debuting one after another. After finishing out the 2010s playing the villain Mysterio in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Gyllenhaal entered the 2020s with leading performances in Netflix's "The Guilty," Michael Bay's explosive action thriller "Ambulance," and most recently, Disney's animated "Strange World." With numerous upcoming projects, Gyllenhaal doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon.
The Winchesters Mid-Season Finale Features An Emotional Musical Connection To Supernatural
This article contains spoilers for "The Winchesters" mid-season finale. The Akrida's apocalyptic ambitions garnered some momentum in the latest episode of "The Winchesters." However, while our heroes were out to put a stop to the bug creatures' nefarious plans, saving their family members was their main goal. Mary (Meg Donnelly) had to rescue her father from the clutches of the ill-intentioned monsters, while her future husband just wanted some answers from his old man.
Luke Grimes Has The Whole Crew Of Yellowstone Laughing Between Takes
"Yellowstone" has emerged as easily one of the most popular shows of the last decade (via Parrot Analytics). Since it premiered back in 2018, the series has garnered such a passionate and consistent fanbase over the course of its 5 seasons that it has launched several spin-offs like "1883," "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," "1923," and "6666," all of which take place in the same historical fiction world of the mainline show.
Big Sky Fans Can't Stop Talking About The Paige And Buck Twist Ending In Season 3 Episode 10
One of the oldest wells that television producers have gone to over the decades has been literature, and the same is true of ABC's crime-drama "Big Sky." Based on "The Highway" series of books by C.J. Box (via Distractify), the show follows ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) as they set out to solve cases and do the right thing for those involved in Lewis and Clark County.
How Wednesday's Music Supervisors Landed On The Cramps For That Viral Dance Scene
When Jenna Ortega stepped in front of the cameras to portray Wednesday Addams dancing amongst other students in the fourth episode of Netflix's "Wednesday," there's no way she nor producers could have known that she was also shooting a video that would go viral on social media, especially TikTok. The Gothic sequence, which Ortega choreographed herself over two sleepless nights prior, has been paired up with different songs, most notably Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary," causing the pop-artist herself to react positively to this new social media connection to her own track (via Billboard). However, it was The Cramps' song, "Goo Goo Muck," that Music Supervisors landed on for the actual dance number.
Alexis Bledel's Gilmore Girls Spin-Off Never Happened Because It Didn't Feel Right Without Lauren Graham
"Gilmore Girls" is beloved by its fan base for a reason. After all, few series can bring to the table what Amy Sherman-Palladino's comedy-drama series did. Following three very different generations of the Gilmore family in the form of prim and proper matriarch Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop), her quirky, upbeat daughter Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Lorelai's bright and resourceful daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), the show offered some fascinating looks at the lives of modern women in different age groups.
Javi's Long-Awaited Adoption Has Chicago Fire Fans Crying Tears Of Joy
The Season 11 midseason finale of "Chicago Fire" was one for the books. The episode marked the return of EMT Emma Jacobs (Caitlin Carver), who previously tried to blackmail Violet (Hanako Greensmith) out of a job. Last we saw Emma, she was ousted from Firehouse 51 for failing to prioritize a victim. Now, she's back in internal affairs and is primed to stir the pot. Season 11, Episode 9 also ended on a massive cliffhanger when Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Carver's (Jake Lockett) lives are endangered by a bomb explosion.
Abbott Elementary Fans Are A Little Peeved They Didn't Get That Janine And Gregory Kiss
"Abbott Elementary" is ABC's latest groundbreaking sitcom. The mockumentary-style show takes place in an underfunded Philadelphia elementary school, following the staff as they try to give their students the best education possible. Although the series is relatively new, only halfway through its second season, it's already seen resounding success and acclaim. The first season earned seven Emmy nominations, including ones for cast members Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Tyler James Williams.
Why Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae Took The Bold Leap Into The Director's Chair For Hunt - Exclusive
Before his electric turn to international stardom as Seong Gi-hun in "Squid Game," Lee Jung-jae had built a strong career as a leading man in a host of popular cinematic outings. As an actor, he won several awards for films like "An Affair," "City of the Rising Sun," and "The Face Reader" even before his record-setting "Squid Game" outing. Not content to rest on these laurels, the distinguished performer is now taking a turn in the director's chair with his new thriller, "Hunt."
Guillermo Del Toro Has A Collectible Clause In His Contract So He Can Take Things From Set
One of the most endearing things about Guillermo del Toro is that on top of being a world-class genre filmmaker, he's also a fan with a voracious appetite for various films, books, comics, and more within his horror-mystery-adventure wheelhouse. And what pleases a diehard pop culture fan more than the art of collecting? Del Toro's new Netflix series "Cabinet of Curiosities" could be described as a collection of sorts, specifically a collection of short horror films by some of his own favorite filmmakers, and one can reasonably assume his home is stocked with plenty of collectible memorabilia as well.
James Gunn Sets The Record Straight About All The DC Film Rumors Flying ... Kinda
Newly crowned DC Studios co-head James Gunn has found himself in quite a pickle. On Wednesday, December 7, it was reported that plans for Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 3" had allegedly been scrapped by Gunn and DC co-head Peter Safran in an attempt to shift the direction of the studio's Extended Universe, which is apparently in line to get a huge makeover in the coming months and years. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that "Wonder Woman 3" was just one DC project on the chopping block. In fact, the entire Snyderverse — and all of its acting heavyweights, including Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa — is reportedly in jeopardy at this point. But Warner Bros. has refused to say anything about the rumored changes publicly. As a result, Gunn has been bombarded with social media posts from angry and upset fans wondering what was happening at DC Studios and whether the reports flying around actually held any water.
Fans Are Loving Annie Potts' Meemaw More Than Ever After Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 8
The prequel format of "Young Sheldon" allows the series to further develop minor characters we were briefly introduced to on its parent show, "The Big Bang Theory." This includes Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) and older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan), as well his no-nonsense grandma Connie Tucker, aka Meemaw (Annie Potts). In his Texan home, a pubescent Sheldon navigates life and adolescence after he enrolls at college, resulting in several entertaining episodes.
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Puppets Cost More Than Your Car
This past year has seen a host of Disney adaptations and, in one confusing instance, two about the same character. Tom Hanks starred as Geppetto in Disney's live-action adaptation of "Pinocchio," a light-hearted film that remains close to its animated counterpart. However, Guillermo del Toro's adaptation is a drastically different experience. In a similar vein to the dark fairy tales from Hans Christian Andersen, del Toro stays true to his horror and gothic roots. The director behind "Pan's Labyrinth" is known for telling dark childhood stories, and his "Pinocchio" film fits the bill. Set in Italy during the Second World War, the story is told entirely through stop-motion.
