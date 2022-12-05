Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Family of ex-NFL player Glenn Foster Jr sues funeral home for 'mishandling' and 'destruction' of his remains
Attorney's representing the family of former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. have filed a lawsuit claiming a Louisiana funeral home mishandled and wrongfully destroyed his remains.
Winter Meetings Fallout: Where the Blue Jays Stand
What's next for the Blue Jays in the pitching and outfield markets after a quiet Winter Meetings in San Diego.
