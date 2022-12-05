The dilemma I am a professional, single, middle-aged woman and I have been in a relationship with a married man for 12 years. He recently died suddenly. He and I loved each other. His feelings for me were separate and secondary to his commitment to his family. I was never misled by him on that front. I, therefore, walked into this relationship with my eyes wide open. Yet I knew from my previous experience of relationships that what we had was worth keeping in whatever form it could be kept. We were each other’s ideal partners, matched intellectually, sexually and emotionally, and immensely enjoyed each other’s company.

46 MINUTES AGO