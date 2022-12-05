Read full article on original website
MEDIC Regional Blood Center 'urgently' asking for O Negative, O Positive donations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The MEDIC Regional Blood Center is critically low on O Negative and O Positive blood, according to a MEDIC press release. The center is asking people with O Negative or O Positive blood to donate. "We have seen a pretty big increase this week in demand...
New event center to be built in East Knoxville named 'Grandiflora'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new event center is expected to be built in East Knoxville soon, named "Grandiflora." It will be located off Magnolia Avenue at the old site of the Knoxville Baptist Tabernacle, which was sold to Lawson Partners LLC last year, according to reports and Knox County records.
Clinton Fire Department collecting gifts, clothes and food to support children in city
CLINTON, Tenn. — The Clinton Fire Department said it is collecting items to benefit schoolchildren across the city. They said they are collecting a wide variety of different items. They include kids' winter jackets, unwrapped toys, games, age-appropriate gifts, nonperishable food items, easy-to-prepare meals, and monetary donations. "As the...
Boys and Girls Club surprised with brand-new, donated passenger van
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley got a surprise Thursday — a brand-new van meant to help them safely transport children. Bridgestone, a tire and rubber company, donated the new van. With it, the organization will be able to safely and reliably take kids to and from the clubhouse, and to after-school activities.
Cyclists dressed in festive gear to roll through Knoxville on Saturday for Tour de Lights 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's largest holiday traditions will kick off from Suttree Landing Park on Saturday, filling the city's streets with bicyclists dressed in shining holiday gear. The Tour de Lights usually brings out several cyclists to roll through the city streets, showing off their decorated bikes...
Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
Candlelight Christmas canceled at Museum of Appalachia
Both dates for Museum of Appalachia's Candlelight Christmas have been canceled.
10About Town: Unicorn World, Tour de Lights and an Ijams open house
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Click here for a whole list of holiday events happening in East Tennessee during the month of December. The Bijou Imagination Series: It's Okay To Be Different is taking place on Friday at 5 p.m. This series features a retelling of Todd Parr's beloved children's books using black lights and puppetry. The retellings focus on celebrating differences, loving yourself and Earth! Tickets range from $10 to $18.50.
‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
Customers travel Nashville to ask for state help over spotty water service on English Mountain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office took the first step toward ousting the members of the East Sevier County Utility District's board on Thursday. The Comptroller's Utility Management Review Board voted to contest the ESCUD board, because of complaints of spotty water service by its customers, mismanagement of funds and illegal payments to board members.
Health leaders say XBB COVID-19 subvariant is not causing severe illness, though it resists vaccines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The World Health Organization announced a new subvariant that has been found in 35 countries, including in the U.S. The XBB subvariant had a global prevalence of 1.3% as of October 27, according to the WHO. A Knoxville woman and certified nurse's assistant, Jeannie Shipe, said...
No gloves, marinara sauce thrown out at Morristown pizza place
The pizza restaurant with the low score is in Hamblen County.
Passion the Puppy is our Pet of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Passion the Puppy is looking for a forever home as our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. Before we meet this beautiful little girl, it is important to remember that when getting a pet you are committing to care for the animal, it is NOT a gift. Many wonderful pets are surrendered because adopters did not research the needs or characteristics of their adopted pet. Puppies and kittens may get bigger and as they grow, will need attention to flourish as a new member of the family.
Knoxville Old City non-profit gives bikes to kids for free
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Bikes, a non-profit located in the Old City in downtown Knoxville, has asked people to donate bikes so they can restore them and give them to children in need. Executive director of Two Bikes, Mitchell Connell, helped start the non-profit to get more people involved...
Remote Area Medical hosted free health clinic for people in the community
COALFIELD, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical hosted a pop-up free clinic at Coalfield High School. People parked overnight in Coalfield, Tenn. and waited for almost 24 hours to see a doctor. "I spent the night in the truck,” Robert Mason one of the patients said. The U.S. Census...
UT Medical Center limiting visitors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave. People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.
KCS discusses spending around $1.8 million for partnership with McNabb Center to expand mental health services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Education met Monday to discuss whether it should spend around $1.835 million for a partnership with the McNabb Center meant to expand mental health services. The contract would start on Jan. 1, 2023, and would end on the last day of...
'Buy a tree. Change a Life': Nonprofit sells Christmas trees in Powell to help kids
POWELL, Tenn. — Redemption Life Church in Powell is working with a nonprofit to help children locally and across the world this holiday season by selling Christmas trees. The church is working with the organization ForHope.us to host the Buy a Tree. Change A Life event. The Christmas tree sale started in 2012 out of Life Pointe Church in Homestead, Florida to raise money to cover the costs of adopting a child from Ethiopia. Since then, it evolved into the event it is today.
KCS votes on third-grade retention law resolution, mental health counselors and playgrounds during meeting
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Leaders with Knox County Schools met to discuss and vote on a packed agenda Wednesday evening. The agenda included a resolution that would formally ask the legislature to reconsider a new state law that could hold third-grade students back if they don't meet expectations on a state English test.
Authorities looking for missing high school student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
