Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Boys and Girls Club surprised with brand-new, donated passenger van

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley got a surprise Thursday — a brand-new van meant to help them safely transport children. Bridgestone, a tire and rubber company, donated the new van. With it, the organization will be able to safely and reliably take kids to and from the clubhouse, and to after-school activities.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: Unicorn World, Tour de Lights and an Ijams open house

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Click here for a whole list of holiday events happening in East Tennessee during the month of December. The Bijou Imagination Series: It's Okay To Be Different is taking place on Friday at 5 p.m. This series features a retelling of Todd Parr's beloved children's books using black lights and puppetry. The retellings focus on celebrating differences, loving yourself and Earth! Tickets range from $10 to $18.50.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Customers travel Nashville to ask for state help over spotty water service on English Mountain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office took the first step toward ousting the members of the East Sevier County Utility District's board on Thursday. The Comptroller's Utility Management Review Board voted to contest the ESCUD board, because of complaints of spotty water service by its customers, mismanagement of funds and illegal payments to board members.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Passion the Puppy is our Pet of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Passion the Puppy is looking for a forever home as our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. Before we meet this beautiful little girl, it is important to remember that when getting a pet you are committing to care for the animal, it is NOT a gift. Many wonderful pets are surrendered because adopters did not research the needs or characteristics of their adopted pet. Puppies and kittens may get bigger and as they grow, will need attention to flourish as a new member of the family.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Old City non-profit gives bikes to kids for free

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Bikes, a non-profit located in the Old City in downtown Knoxville, has asked people to donate bikes so they can restore them and give them to children in need. Executive director of Two Bikes, Mitchell Connell, helped start the non-profit to get more people involved...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

UT Medical Center limiting visitors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave. People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

'Buy a tree. Change a Life': Nonprofit sells Christmas trees in Powell to help kids

POWELL, Tenn. — Redemption Life Church in Powell is working with a nonprofit to help children locally and across the world this holiday season by selling Christmas trees. The church is working with the organization ForHope.us to host the Buy a Tree. Change A Life event. The Christmas tree sale started in 2012 out of Life Pointe Church in Homestead, Florida to raise money to cover the costs of adopting a child from Ethiopia. Since then, it evolved into the event it is today.
POWELL, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities looking for missing high school student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville local news

