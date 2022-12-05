Read full article on original website
Wisconsin and 32 other states finalize $435 million agreement with JUUL Labs
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DOJ announced Thursday that it and 32 other states and territories finalized a $435 million agreement with JUUL Labs, resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. Wisconsin’s allocated share of the agreement is more than $14.7 million....
Governor Evers kickstarts new veteran assistance program
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the application period is now open for the new $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program, as part of the governor’s $10 million investment to support Wisconsin veterans. The program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wisconsin veterans...
USDA invests $6 million to expand market opportunities in rural Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The USDA Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin Julie Lassa announced that the department is investing $6 million to help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people, businesses, and entrepreneurs in Wisconsin. “Rural Wisconsin plays an important role in...
Wisconsin Department of Justice puts the brakes on deceptive marketing for vehicle warranties
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC (USAPS) resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
Women’s Community faces funding loss
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Women’s Community may lose $102,000 a year from the state now that their grant is re-classified as competitive. Shelters are now forced to compete for money instead of automatically receiving the funds. “A number of shelter programs lost all of their funding, so that...
Wisconsin Red Cross workers initiate labor strike before blood drive
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - On Dec. 5, workers of the American Red Cross’s six Wisconsin facilities voted to initiate a strike during the region’s largest blood drive should management fail to reach an agreement with union members before the current contract expires on Dec. 15. “The Wisconsin labor...
Wisconsin DOC launches behavioral motivation system at youth facilities
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A Monitor’s Report for Lincoln Hills School/Copper Lake School discusses the new behavioral motivation system the Wisconsin Department of Corrections has implemented at their schools to reinforce prosocial behavior among youth to improve outcomes in the criminal justice system. The Monitor was appointed by the...
Wisconsin students face significant mental health and emotional challenges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Alarming data published by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction indicate an extremely troubling trend: Wisconsin students have significant mental health needs, warranting support and investments from several sources to combat the challenges. The findings are from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which was conducted...
DNR provides tips on recycling and waste prevention
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Most of us have heard, and even sung the jingle, “Reduce, reuse, recycle,” and the DNR is encouraging the public to be more aware of these terms when it comes to waste this holiday season. Many items can be recycled anywhere in Wisconsin. The...
Governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Dec 7, 2022. “Each year, as a state and nation, we recognize Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the 2,403 lives lost, including 54 service members from Wisconsin, in the attack on Pearl Harbor and to reflect on the service of the more than 330,000 Wisconsinites who served in World War II,” said Gov. Evers. “Today, we remember the heroism, sacrifice, and valor exhibited that day and every day since by generations of veterans and service members.”
The number of structure fires continues to increase this winter
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Wisconsin’s seen an unusually high number of structure fires for this time of year, according to local authorities. Winter provides plenty of opportunities to cause a fire in your home. The Merrill Fire Department says being aware of space heaters, cooking surfaces, and holiday lights are crucial to keeping safe. In the meantime, first and second responders are easing the burden for those who’ve already suffered a loss.
A First Alert Weather Day on Friday for risk of snow
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday, starting in the early to mid-morning through the late afternoon for locations near and south of Highway 10. Snow will move into the southern parts of Central Wisconsin Friday morning, falling moderate to perhaps heavy at times from mid-morning into the early to mid-afternoon, tapering off to snow showers by late afternoon on Friday.
First Alert Weather: Light snow possible on Wednesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A few chances for North-Central Wisconsin to see some winter precipitation during the work week. Though, minor snow accumulations expected. Temperatures to warm above average by the weekend. Rinse and repeat type of forecast on tap for Tuesday. Weather conditions remaining much of the same, with...
