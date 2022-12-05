Read full article on original website
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
The richest woman in Boston, MassachusettsLuay RahilBoston, MA
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Santa prepares to drive through Northborough Dec. 17
NORTHBOROUGH – Santa is coming to Northborough. A partnership between the Northborough Recreation and Fire Departments, the town invites community members to gather at schools, parks or even in their front yard to wave to Santa as he drives past. The Recreation Department started the event during the COVID-19...
Marlborough celebrates “Home for the Holidays
MARLBOROUGH – As a kickoff to the winter holiday season, Marlborough held their annual tree lighting celebration “Home for the Holidays” on Friday on the Marlborough Common and First City Church. With Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant unable to attend the event, City Council President Michael Ossing led...
Shrewsbury ‘lights up the Common’ for the holidays
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury Common was filled with holiday spirit Dec. 3. This marked Shrewsbury’s fourth annual Yuletide Market and Light the Common event. This year, the Flynn family had the honor of flicking the massive switch that lit up the Town Common. “We rely heavily on sponsors,” Lynch...
Northborough selectmen green light location for dog park
NORTHBOROUGH – A new dog park may be coming to Boundary Street following a vote by the Board of Selectmen Dec. 5. This will be Northborough’s first off-leash dog park, and it comes after community efforts dating back 18 years. “[We] want to thank the town for the...
‘The library is one of the most important places in a town’
The library is one of the most important places in a town and on Saturday, December 10th Westborough will hold a special town meeting on its library’s future. A citizen’s petition was brought forth by a group of voters (including me) who felt that the circumstances of the vote in October did not match the importance of the decision being made. The vote was held after 10:30pm on a rainy Monday evening when no childcare was provided. Many of our town’s older residents do not drive in the dark. Many residents old, young, and with early morning jobs were asleep by then. A state law requires towns with open town meetings to hold special town meetings when petitioned by 200 or more voters. Our petition gained 575 signatures in 5 days.
Concerns voiced about South Street entrance of Subaru dealership
SHREWSBURY – Residents and Planning Board members voiced concerns about a proposed entrance of a Subaru dealership on South Street. The applicant – Boch Shrewsbury – Worcester LLC – is proposing to move the dealership from its current location at 247 Boston Turnpike to the new site located near the intersection of Route 9 and South Street.
‘Each ‘Yes’ vote brings the vision closer to reality’
I am writing to urge Westborough residents to vote in favor of the Westborough Public Library Renovation Project at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 10. Every vote matters, and this Special Town Meeting is intentionally held at a time convenient for all. Our town library is in an antiquated building...
McGoldrick tapped as Shrewsbury’s director of planning and economic development
SHREWSBURY – Christopher McGoldrick has returned to Shrewsbury as its director of planning and economic development. McGoldrick began his new role in November, after the former Director of Planning and Economic Development Bernie Cahill left to pursue another job opportunity, according to Assistant Town Manager Kristen Las. He previously...
Truck gets stuck under Aqueduct Bridge in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Police Department is reporting that a tractor trailer has struck the Wachusett Aqueduct Bridge this evening. In a post about 5 p.m., the department wrote that Hudson Street near Allen Street is currently closed. The bridge, which runs over Hudson Street, has a 10-foot clearance....
John E. Hermans, 83, of Southborough
– John Elis Hermans- dedicated and loving husband, father, Papa and friend passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022. John was born in Worcester to John W. and Sylvia (Niva) Hermans. He graduated from Classical High School in 1957, Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1959 and studied civil engineering at Northeastern University. He began working after college at Herbert Engineering where he met his wife, Sandye.
Richard Boutilier, 90, of Northborough
– Richard “Dick” Boutilier died Saturday, November 26, at the age of 90. His son Craig and daughter Nancy were with him in his last hours. He was the loving husband of the late Janet Kallgren Boutilier, who passed away in 2019. Dick was born February 6, 1932...
Joanne Washburn, 24, of Marlborough
– Joanne Washburn, 24, passed away on November 29, 2022. She was born in Boston, Ma on July 19, 1998. Survived by her parents George & Josephine, her sisters Jamie and Jacqueline. Her niece Annabelle and her nephew Dom, her Nana Babsy, her many aunts, uncles and cousins and her Cat Aura.
Marlborough resident’s research revolutionized mine safety
MARLBOROUGH – There is a typical-looking Marlborough street, Ellis Avenue, not far from Main Street, with no unusual landmarks, notable monuments or historical signage. But an internationally known scientist and inventor quietly lived there for years, within walking distance of the company that employed him. Grant Wheat can be...
Pamela J. Aronson, 69, of Grafton
– Pamela Jean (Huling) Aronson, 69, of Grafton left us too soon on Friday, November 25, 2022. Pam joined the world on September 30, 1953, the second of seven children born to the late John and Teresa Huling. She grew up in Natick, graduated from Natick High School, and was a graduate of Wellesley College.
Darcia Constantine, 60, of Hudson
– Darcia (Lazaros) Constantine, 60, of Hudson, MA, died on Friday, December 2, 2022 after a long illness at The Reservoir Center for Health & Rehabilitation in Marlborough, MA. Darcia leaves her husband of 38 years, Richard A. Constantine of Hudson, MA; her two sons, Richard A. Constantine Jr. and...
Marlborough police log, Dec. 9 edition
8:49 a.m. Hudson St. Suspicious activity. 9:36 a.m. Lincoln St. Harassment. 10:03 a.m. Edinboro St. Suspicious activity. 11:04 a.m. Victoria Ln. Disturbance. 11:40 a.m. Walker Building/Prospect St. MVA property damage only. 11:49 a.m. Cullinane Dr. Fraud/forgery. 1:00 p.m. East Main St./Concord Rd. MVA property damage only. 2:57 p.m. Maple/Edinboro Sts....
Northborough police log, Dec. 9 edition
5:34 a.m. Kimball Ln. Ambulance. 11:27 a.m. Whitney St. Animal calls. 1:51 p.m. Main St. Ambulance. 2:51 p.m. Hudson/Allen Sts. Accident: P.D. 1:01 a.m. Church St. Ambulance. 8:33 a.m. West Main St. Ambulance. 4:03 p.m. Sunset Dr. Illegal dumping/littering. 5:06 p.m. Shops Way/Southwest Cut (Main Entrance). Accident: P.I. 5:53 p.m....
Marlborough firefighters battle fire at The Heights
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough firefighters responded to a fire at The Heights at Marlborough apartment complex located on Briarwood Lane in the early morning hours of Dec. 6. The fire alarm came in at 2:29 AM. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke showing for a fire on the first floor. The fire had self-vented out of a window and was threatening the apartment above and possibly getting into the attic spaces above.
Richard A. Cole Jr., 82, of Grafton
Grafton – Richard A. Cole Jr., 82, passed away after a brief illness December 2, 2022. He leaves his adoring family; his wife of 61 years, Alice (Atherton), son Richard A. Cole and his wife Patricia, daughter Rebecca Cole, his grandchildren Stephanie Wojdag, Charles Norgard, Allicyn, Samantha, Sandra and Richard Cole III and great-granddaughter Rae Lynn Norgard and one niece and one nephew. He was predeceased by his daughters Mary and Lena.
Nomination papers for annual Westborough Town Election available
WESTBOROUGH – With Westborough’s annual election several months away, interested candidates can now seek nomination papers. According to the Town Clerk’s office, there’s one seat on the Select Board up for election in 2023. Select Board Chair Ian Johnson is seeking re-election for a three-year term.
