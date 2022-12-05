ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Former Ryan standout Spencer Sanders set to enter transfer portal

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfmEj_0jYF3o2700
Former Ryan quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass to a teammate during the Raiders' 2017 state semifinal game against Highland Park. Sanders announced his intent Monday to enter the NCAA transfer portal after five years at Oklahoma State.

Spencer Sanders, a former standout quarterback at Ryan High who has spent the last five seasons at Oklahoma State, announced his decision Monday to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The 2018 Ryan graduate will have one year of eligibility remaining due to the blanket waiver offered to all athletes after the COVID-19 altered season. Sanders’ track record of success with the Cowboys could make him one of the more in-demand transfers across the nation.

Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

