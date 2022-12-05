Former Ryan standout Spencer Sanders set to enter transfer portal
Spencer Sanders, a former standout quarterback at Ryan High who has spent the last five seasons at Oklahoma State, announced his decision Monday to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The 2018 Ryan graduate will have one year of eligibility remaining due to the blanket waiver offered to all athletes after the COVID-19 altered season. Sanders’ track record of success with the Cowboys could make him one of the more in-demand transfers across the nation.
