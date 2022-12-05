Former Ryan standout Spencer Sanders set to enter transfer portal

Buy Now Former Ryan quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass to a teammate during the Raiders’ 2017 state semifinal game against Highland Park. Sanders announced his intent Monday to enter the NCAA transfer portal after five years at Oklahoma State. DRC file photo

Spencer Sanders, a former standout quarterback at Ryan High who has spent the last five seasons at Oklahoma State, announced his decision Monday to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The 2018 Ryan graduate will have one year of eligibility remaining due to the blanket waiver offered to all athletes after the COVID-19 altered season. Sanders’ track record of success with the Cowboys could make him one of the more in-demand transfers across the nation.