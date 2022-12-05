Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
Tall Ship With a Long Career in Cinema Heads to the Scrappers
A Dutch barque that featured in more than a dozen films has gone to the scrappers, ending a 77-year career on the water. The three-masted tall ship Earl of Pembroke, which starred in the film productions of Treasure Island, Alice in Wonderland and Cloud Atlas, has been towed off for demolition. The vessel was built in Sweden in 1945 as the Orion, and she was one of the last schooner-rigged sailing cargo ships constructed for use in the Baltic timber trade.
Tree Hugger
Rewilding Challenge Fund Launched in Britain Ahead of UN Biodiversity Summit
Rewilding Britain says that it is time to "Think Big, Act Wild!" The organization is introducing a major new funding opportunity for large-scale rewilding projects, offering £100,000 (US$122,000) to fund one project each year that demonstrates the most potential to upscale rewilding of terrestrial or marine environments. This fund,...
Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner says Putin must face tribunal
MOSCOW (AP) — A representative of one the the organizations sharing this year’s Nobel Peace Prize said Friday that she thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin must face an international tribunal for the fighting in Ukraine. Oleksandra Matviichuk of Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties said during a news conference in Oslo, Norway, that “We must establish an international tribunal to hold Putin, (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko and other war criminals accountable.” In October, the Ukrainian group was named a co-winner of the 2022 peace price along with Russian human rights group Memorial and Ales Bialatski, head of the Belarusian human rights group Viasna. Bialatski is jailed in Belarus and was unable to travel to receive the prize, which is due to be formally presented on Saturday.
‘It’s so cowardly’: Fauci slams ‘lowlife’ trolls who harass and abuse his family
Fauci has been at the center of many unfounded conspiracy theories surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Number of journalists killed on the job in 2022 rose 30%
Russia’s war in Ukraine, chaos in Haiti and rising violence by criminal groups in Mexico contributed to a 30% spike in the number of journalists killed doing their work in 2022 over the previous year, according to a new report released Friday.
Tree Hugger
Germans Are Competing With Each Other to Save Energy
Germany's cherished Christmas Markets are not so bright this year. The country is in the midst of an energy crisis, with gas supplies from Russia cut off. According to Deutsche Welle, hours have been shortened and lighting is more discreet, with it all coming from LEDs. Individuals are taking far...
Tree Hugger
Burning Trees for Energy Is Catastrophic for Biodiversity, Scientists Say
The United Kingdom imports over five million metric tons of wood pellets from the U.S., Canada, and Estonia only to burn them in the giant Drax power plant, converting them into electric power and carbon dioxide. It is considered carbon neutral because the trees soaked up carbon when they grew, and the trees that replace them will soak it all up again. This has always been controversial.
Tree Hugger
US to Relocate 3 Tribal Groups Impacted by Climate Change
The Biden administration has allocated $135 million to help Native American groups grappling with the climate crisis, with about half of the funds going to three tribes that need to relocate due to severe flooding, erosion, and destructive storms. The Newtok Village and the Native Village of Napakiak, both in...
Tree Hugger
Winners of Prince William's Earthshot Prize Didn't Attend the Awards Ceremony
On December 2, a star-studded crowd gathered in Boston to watch Prince William present the winners of his second annual Earthshot Prize. The guests were there in person, but the winners attended virtually. Each of the five winners received a £1-million ($1.23 million) prize for their work in "ground-breaking solutions...
Comments / 7