New York State

Yankees Re-Sign GM Brian Cashman to Four-Year Deal

By Max Goodman
 3 days ago

New York's general manager is sticking around for the next four years

SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first move of the Winter Meetings on Monday, locking up their general manager for another four years.

New York announced on Monday afternoon that the club has re-signed Brian Cashman to a four-year contract, extending through the 2026 season.

The GM's previous contract with the Yankees expired when New York was eliminated from postseason contention in October, getting swept by the Astros in the Championship Series. During his end-of-season presser, Cashman revealed that he was continuing to work as general manager while he negotiated a new deal, making it clear that he wanted to stick around.

"I'm not here to assume anything," Cashman said in November . "I've been working for this franchise for a long time. Clearly got a lot of respect and relationships and I'm honored to be a part of the Yankee family. ... While being in a position, I'll do the best job I can and then let other people judge the results."

Cashman is the longest-tenured GM in baseball, serving 25 seasons since he took over in 1998. In that span, the Yankees have claimed 14 division titles, six American League championships and four World Series titles. New York has has a winning record in each of his 25 seasons at the helm, winning 84-plus games in each 162-game season.

Those numbers are certainly impressive, but the figure that Yankees fans are more focused on right now is zero World Series appearances since New York's last championship back in 2009.

That in mind, Cashman won't have any time to celebrate his new deal. With the Winter Meetings in full swing, as other clubs make huge splashes on the open market, the pressure is on for the Yankees to get busy, retaining superstar slugger Aaron Judge while picking up other pieces to bolster their roster.

