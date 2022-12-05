ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Torrey Pines basketball team wins West Hills tourney

 3 days ago

The Torrey Pines High School varsity basketball team won the West Hills Tournament over the weekend with a 53-37 win over Cathedral Catholic.

In the Battle of Del Mar Heights Road, played at West Hills High School, senior JJ Bartelloni led the team with 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Alex Cabulio had 16 points and Zach Jackson put in 15.

The varsity Falcons are 6-1 on the season and both the JV and freshman squads are undefeated. The JV squad recently won the Saints Tournament and Karel Novy was named the tournament MVP.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

