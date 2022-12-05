ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Zac Taylor Shares Health Update on Hayden Hurst Following Bengals' Win Over Chiefs

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

The veteran was injured in Sunday's 27-24 win

CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst suffered a calf injury in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chiefs.

The veteran is "doubtful" for Cincinnati's Week 14 matchup with Cleveland according to head coach Zac Taylor.

Hurst caught two passes for 12 yards on Cincinnati's opening drive on Sunday, before exiting with the injury. He tested it on the sideline, but was ruled out shortly after getting hurt.

Mitch Wilcox and Devin Asiasi will fill in at tight end if Hurst can't play. The Bengals also have Nick Bowers on the practice squad.

