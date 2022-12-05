Read full article on original website
Ennis: If It Was Up To Me, I’d Be Fighting Vergil Ortiz Next; Big Fight & I Want It To Happen
Jaron Ennis was convinced as recently as a couple of weeks ago that he would fight Eimantas Stanionis next for the WBA’s secondary welterweight title. It turns out that another young 147-pound knockout artist, Vergil Ortiz Jr., is more likely to get that opportunity. The WBA ordered a Stanionis-Ortiz purse bid Monday for December 12.
Teofimo Lopez: The Reason I Think Haney Wins Is Loma Isn’t The Same Guy I Faced In 2020
FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez can’t envision this version of Vasiliy Lomachenko being able to defeat Devin Haney. Lopez didn’t see the same fighter he upset in October 2020 when he watched Lomachenko overcome a slow start to out-point Jamaine Ortiz on October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. That is primarily why the former lightweight champion predicted that the unbeaten Haney would retain his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO 135-pound championships if he defends those titles against Lomachenko next, as expected.
Demetrius Andrade Looking To "Put On A Show" Against Demond Nicholson
As of late, Demetrius Andrade has spent far too much time sequestered on the sidelines. Since defending his WBO middleweight crown against Jason Quigley, the former multi-divisional champion has nursed a bothersome shoulder injury. While the 34-year-old will officially return to the ring on January 7th, when he takes on...
Tyson Fury: Usyk is Old Man, He Has 250,000 Miles on His Clock
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury believes Oleksandr Usyk is a fighter with a lot of miles on the clock. Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles, is in line to fight Fury in a high-stakes undisputed clash in the first half of 2023. The two fighters are...
Lopez on Haney: Best Money Fight Won’t Be With Tank; It Will Be With Teofimo Lopez
Teofimo Lopez Jr. could only chuckle when he got wind of Devin Haney and his father’s attempts to get in touch with Lopez’s own father. Bill Haney, the trainer and manager of the undisputed lightweight champion, recently posted a few entertaining videos on social media showing himself trying to locate Lopez Sr. in order to make a deal for their sons to fight each other. In one instance, Bill Haney left a message on Lopez Sr.'s phone, in another, he was seen searching for Lopez Sr. at a Las Vegas supermarket. In both cases, Lopez Sr. was nowhere to be heard or seen.
Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer
For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
Gervonta Davis Wants 3 Fights In 2023, With Third Bout Being Either Stevenson Or Haney
After fighting just once in 2022 – a sixth-round KO win against Rolando Romero – Gervonta “Tank” Davis wants to increase the frequency at which he enters the ring in 2023. Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) already has two tilts scheduled on the docket. The first is...
Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Sandor Martin - Face To Face at Final Press Conference
Former lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez will (17-1, 13 KOs) will fight former European junior welterweight king Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs) in the 10-round main event at Madison Square Garden. (photos by Mikey Williams) Lopez-Martin tops a televised quadruple-header airing immediately after the Heisman Trophy...
Yamaguchi Falcao, Connor Coyle Aim For Key Wins To Land Big Fights in 2023
Fire Fist Boxing Promotions stablemates Yamaguchi “The Problem” Falcao and Connor “The Kid” Coyle will defend their NABA titles Sunday, December 11 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL as part of the World Boxing Association (WBA) KO Drugs card. The card precedes the WBA’s annual...
Teofimo Lopez On Sandor Martin: I'm Great With Southpaws; Seen It With Loma, Magdaleno
FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez didn’t think twice about accepting Sandor Martin as Jose Pedraza’s replacement on barely three weeks’ notice. His handlers picked Pedraza over Martin initially for his fight Saturday night at Madison Square Garden, but Lopez was more than willing to face the fighter that upset Mikey Garcia in October 2021 and sent the four-division champion into retirement. It didn’t matter, either, that Spain’s Martin is a southpaw, whereas Pedraza is a right-handed boxer who sometimes switches to a left-handed stance.
Taylor-Catterall Promoter Hints at Improved ‘Judging’ Process For Rematch
Promoter Ben Shalom wants to roll out an improved judging protocol for the upcoming junior welterweight title bout between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall. Shalom, the head of Boxxer, did not specifically say what such an improvement would look like or entail. In any case, Shalom made it clear that he wants some element of reform for the rematch since the first fight was regarded by many as one of the worst decisions in recent British boxing history.
Okolie, Matchroom Legal Dispute Prompts WBO To Order Immediate Purse Bid For Mandatory Defense
The legal status surrounding Lawrence Okolie’s promotional status has prompted an immediate change of plans for the sanctioning body whose title he holds. A December 14 purse bid hearing has been scheduled by the WBO just one day after instructing Okolie and his team to enter talks with New Zealand’s David Light for a mandatory cruiserweight title defense. The ordered title fight sparked a series of emails from within Okolie’s fractured team, leading the Puerto Rico-headquartered sanctioning body to find a resolution that would at least allow the fight to move forward.
Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out
Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
Euro News: Osleys Iglesias, Poulsen vs. Petitjean, Jack Mulowayi, More
Super middleweights Osleys Iglesias (7-0) and Andriy Velikovsky (21-2-2) meet for the vacant IBO title on Friday (Dec 9) in the headliner of Polsat Boxing Promotions show in Gliwice (Poland). Iglesias hails from Cuba and was an excellent amateur but always second best to Olympic Gold Medal winner Arlen Lopez....
Teofimo Lopez: The Goal For Next Year Is Josh Taylor, To Kick His Ass In The UK
FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez will have plenty of appealing options within the 140-pound division if he defeats Sandor Martin on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Lopez hopes, however, that the undefeated, undisputed champion who might move up to welterweight sticks around for two more fights at...
Arijan Goricki vs. Luis Millan on December 17 For IBO International Strap
Arijan "Archie" Goricki returns against Luis "El Bebe" Millan at the Bilankusa Arena in Solin, Croatia on December 17, live on Arena Sport Fight. The IBO International featherweight title will be at stake. ‘Archie’ (13-1-1, 6 KOs) coming off a unanimous point win against Georgian Giorgi Gachechiladze at Hermann-Hepper-Halle, Tuebingen,...
Photos: Naoya Inoue Putting in Work For Paul Butler Undisputed Clash
Paul Butler goes in search of boxing immortality in December when he faces Naoya Inoue for the undisputed world bantamweight title. (photos by Naoki Fukuda) The WBO champion tackles Japanese hero Inoue, at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, on Tuesday, December 13 on a historic night for the sport, promoted by Ohashi Promotion and Teiken Promotions in association with Probellum.
Poor Performances Could Entice Bigger Names To The Negotiating Table Says Bozy Ennis
The spotlight is burning brighter than ever as Jaron “Boots” Ennis becomes a more prominent name. Following several highlight-reel level knockouts, including against Sergey Lipinets, Thomas Dulorme, and Custio Clayton - the soft-spoken welterweight contender has been pegged as the division’s next big thing. Ultimately, while his...
Jermell Charlo-Tim Tszyu Official For January 28, Mandalay Bay, Showtime
Undisputed Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo will defend his four titles against unbeaten No. 1 contender and aggressive puncher Tim Tszyu live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, January 28 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in a Premier Boxing Champions Event. One of...
Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete WBO Title Fight To Land At Desert Diamond Arena
Another big title fight is heading to the greater Phoenix area. BoxingScene.com has learned that the highly anticipated Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete now has a home. The vacant WBO junior lightweight title fight will land at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Valdez-Navarrete is due...
