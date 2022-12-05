Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Treat Yourself to Alexander McQueen's New Jeweled Hobo Bag This Christmas
Arriving just in time for party season, Alexander McQueen has launched its latest must-have, and it comes in the form of its Jeweled Hobo Bag. Available in standard and mini sizes, the bag forms part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 women’s pre-collection and features a range of glossy hues. Designed with McQueen’s signature knuckle closure and skull motif in either gold or silver, the bags feature visible stitching and boast a jewel-like silhouette, inspired by the large stone which sits atop the knuckle.
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Hypebae
The Ultimate Wednesday Addams Style Guide
Wednesday Addams has always been that girl and the latest Netflix series proves it, from her soft goth lip color to her monochromatic style. Originally played by Christina Ricci in the ’90s, Jenna Ortega takes a modern approach to the dark-eyed, sour-faced character we all know and love. The pig-tailed rain cloud quite literally kicks (pilgrim) ass and takes names, all while keeping her custom-made black and white Nevermore uniform pristine, providing the perfect foil to her rainbow-colored werewolf roommate Enid. In the lycanthrope’s defense, she did knit her a snood in her signature shades.
Hypebae
Olivia Wilde Effortlessly Nails the "Indie Sleaze" Makeup Trend
Olivia Wilde is effortlessly stunning and cements this sentiment with how she accepted her awards at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, sporting her lived-in, “indie sleaze” makeup look. Wilde won the ‘Drama Movie of 2022’ award for directing Don’t Worry Darling. While we’re elated that she won...
Hypebae
Little Simz Announces New Album, 'No Thank You'
London-based rapper Little Simz took to Instagram to share an update on her music career, announcing that she’ll soon be blessing fans with a brand new album. Titled No Thank You, the album announcement came complete with a cryptic visual which featured the words “Emotion is energy in motion. Honor your truth and feelings. Eradicate fear. Boundaries are important.” It appears that for the new record, Simz isn’t trying to please anyone other than herself and wants to highlight the importance of setting boundaries and taking care of yourself.
19 Times People Exhibited Gross, Greedy Behavior While Trying To Get Gifts Around The Holidays
"You really want my child, my beautiful baby boy to go without a Christmas?"
Hypebae
You Can Now Get Your Kanye West Tattoos Removed for Free
That’s right, former fans of Kanye West can officially get their Ye-inspired tattoos removed for free, thanks to London-based tattoo removal studio, NAAMA. The company announced its free removal service back in November, but it’s since gained a great deal of popularity as the controversial rapper continues to share antisemitic comments and racist remarks through social media.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Snatching Out Her Weave Post-Awards Show Has Never Been More Relatable
Khloé Kardashian has been very open and honest about her health, hair, and makeup this year. From sharing her skin condition issues to revealing her natural tresses and now post-awards show extensions takeout — it’s all as real as it gets. Andrew Fitzsimons styled the middle sister...
Hypebae
Chrissy Teigen Goes Extension-Free and Shows off Natural Hair Length
In a world of so much fluff, it’s a big deal when celebrities show off their natural hair free of extensions and wigs. Like Khloé Kardashian, who doesn’t have a problem showing off her natural hair, Chrissy Teigen is one of those A-listers down to do a length check as well.
Hypebae
Halsey Is Unrecognizable With Siren-Copper Hair
Halsey is known for dying their hair a million colors as the singer-songwriter’s signature shade is blue. These days, the new mother is riding the crimson wave as they debuted a coppery hue on Instagram Stories earlier this week. Not only did they change their color, but Halsey is also rocking a full fringe. “New day, new person until tomorrow” is the vibe as they showed off their ginger tresses, which were styled in flowing waves and exuded sultry siren energy. The light rust tone perfectly accentuates the about-face founder’s hazel eyes, complementing their warm skin tones. This isn’t the first time Halsey has tried out the stunning orange color as they donned a crimson pixie cut in September.
Hypebae
The 'Wednesday' Effect: Jenna Ortega Gains Over 10M New Followers on Instagram
Netflix‘s Wednesday is the latest TV show to break streamer records, dethroning Stranger Things with 341.2 million hours streamed worldwide in a week. As the global buzz continues, Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in the series, is seeing immense growth in her social media following. The 20-year-old had...
Hypebae
Lady Gaga Finally Recreated the 'Wednesday' Dance
At long last, Lady Gaga has graced fans with her TikTok presence as she recreated the viral Wednesday dance from Netflix’s new series. Gaga’s track, ‘Bloody Mary,’ is one that fans have been using when recreating the dance online, despite the actual song from the TV series being by The Cure.
Hypebae
The New Trailer for 'M3GAN' Just Got Creepier
A new trailer for M3GAN has been released and it is creepier than the first, which dropped in October. The upcoming horror film, which is produced by James Wan (Insidious, Saw, The Conjuring), tells the story of a AI doll gone wrong. The first trailer garnered lots of attention online for M3GAN’s sinister dance scene, which returned in the new preview. Additionally, the second teaser shows M3GAN playing the piano, driving and killing.
Hypebae
BTS's V Drops 'Me, Myself and V' Concept Film
BTS member V just released his brand new concept film, titled “Me, Myself and V” and inspired by moments of the past. The video begins with a sepia-toned introduction, dubbed ‘Veautiful Days’ before transforming into classy black-and-white footage of the singer. Dressed in a retro white suit complete with vintage hat, the singer is seen reading a book in the grass and gazing through telescopes.
Hypebae
Somehow, Shein Is the Most Popular Brand of 2022
Chinese fast fashion brand Shein has been dubbed the most popular brand of 2022, after Google shared that it was the most-searched brand in a total of 113 countries. The less-than-ethical company overtook fast fashion retailers like Zara and even beat out sportswear giants adidas and Nike. Though the news...
Hypebae
Instagram Announces Its Dating App Era
Dating app fatigue is running rampant, and Instagram is using the window to showcase its hidden talents. According to Instagram and trend forecasting platform, WGSN‘s 2023 report, these are the four tips you need for your Instagram Dating Profile. It’s all in the DM’s. It’s no secret...
Hypebae
Paul Frank x Anti Social Social Club Is Peak Y2K Nostalgia
Paul Frank seems to be making a comeback, following in the footsteps of numerous ’90s and ’00s brands with the ongoing demand for all things Y2K. The label, known for its iconic money character Julius, has joined forces with Anti Social Social Club for an apparel range. This...
Hypebae
Playboy Debuts Its Very Own Denim Line
Playboy has launched its first official denim collection in women’s and men’s styles. Originally known for its iconic magazine, which stopped printing in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Playboy has strategized to become a larger lifestyle brand by rolling out owned-and-operated collections including its recent lingerie range. The new denim line joins the label’s ongoing growth in consumer products, with designs featuring the iconic bunny logo.
Comments / 0