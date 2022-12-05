Halsey is known for dying their hair a million colors as the singer-songwriter’s signature shade is blue. These days, the new mother is riding the crimson wave as they debuted a coppery hue on Instagram Stories earlier this week. Not only did they change their color, but Halsey is also rocking a full fringe. “New day, new person until tomorrow” is the vibe as they showed off their ginger tresses, which were styled in flowing waves and exuded sultry siren energy. The light rust tone perfectly accentuates the about-face founder’s hazel eyes, complementing their warm skin tones. This isn’t the first time Halsey has tried out the stunning orange color as they donned a crimson pixie cut in September.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO