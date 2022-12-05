ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Team News Updates: Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3lFS_0jYF0g0W00

Team news from Chelsea's Abu Dhabi training camp.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea are out in Abu Dhabi on a training camp as they prepare to return to Premier League action at the end of this month, and there is some positive and negative news from the camp.

A mixture of first-team and academy players went out to Abu Dhabi to regain fitness after the World Cup break, and there are some injury updates for a number of key players.

Reece James is among those players, and there is some very positive news regarding the right-back.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is currently sidelined with an injury that happened against Newcastle, and hasn't been training with his team-mates.

Chelsea explored the possibility of surgery, but decided against it. He could return to training soon.

Reece James is back in first-team training on a full basis, and that is some of the best news Chelsea have received in a long time. The hope is that James will be fit for the return of the Premier League.

Carney Chukwuemeka returned to first-team training today too, in another boost for Chelsea upon the return of the league.

N'Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have all travelled as a recovery group to try and regain some fitness as they recover from their various injuries.

Some great news for Chelsea, and some bad news regarding Loftus-Cheek, but the thought is that he will not be out for too long either.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

How long is Gabriel Jesus out? Latest on Brazil and Arsenal striker's fitness

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is set for a stint on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his knee. The 25-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup after sustaining an injury during Brazil's 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the group stages. And he has since been forced...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud on breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Olivier Giroud says breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record shows...
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Musah, Martinelli, Bellingham, Ronaldo, Kessie, Moyes, Maddison

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in Valencia and United States midfielder Yunus Musah, 20. (90min) Barcelona are tracking Arsenal and Brazil winger Gabriel Martinelli, 21, with a view to making a move for him in the January transfer window. (Sport - in Spanish) Borussia Dortmund would be willing to...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: PSG eye Rashford

Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, could be a summer target for the French club. (Sky Sports), external. Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, 18. (Revelo - in Spanish), external. But Real Madrid are not intending to make...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Plotting A Move For Manchester United's Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has had a tetchy time at Manchester United as of late, and Chelsea may be about to offer the English winger a chance to play for them. The Blue's are reportedly monitoring Jadon Sancho. Sancho is currently training on his own away from the Manchester United team to...
Yardbarker

Manchester City and England star attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal

Manchester City and England winger Jack Grealish is attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, and he could be allowed to leave the club. Football agent Haydn Dodge recently told CaughtOffside that there are “talks in the industry” that Grealish could be sold in the near future in order to allow Manchester City to continue to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.
Yardbarker

Man United transfer target to cost €120m, he dreams of playing in the Premier League

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix will reportedly be on the move in 2023, with the Portugal international’s asking price set to be around €120million, with his agent exploring options for him. This is according to Fabrizio Romano in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack, with...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid ‘preparing’ bid to sign yet another top Chelsea target

Chelsea are seemingly in yet another fight with Real Madrid to sign one of their top targets moving forward. Of course, when you are targeting some of the best players in world football, you must expect competition from the best clubs around. Chelsea have a real battle on their hands to sign a number of their targets right now, but they’re certainly in the races.
Yardbarker

Nerazzurri Legend Beppe Bergomi: “Romelu Lukaku & Lautaro Martinez The Perfect Attacking Duo, Inter Need Them Both At Their Best”

Legendary former Inter defender Beppe Bergomi feels that getting strikers Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez back into form will be crucial for the Nerazzurri. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews, Bergomi stressed that having both Lukaku and Martinez at their confident best would give Inter their best possible attacking partnership.
The Independent

England vs France predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup quarter-final

Will England’s 56-year wait for a second World Cup trophy come to an end in Qatar? If that is to happen, Gareth Southgate’s team must first navigate a challenging quarter-final with France.England enter this tie on the back of a semi-final run at the last World Cup and a runners-up finish at last summer’s Euros, but France are defending champions here and have already broken the curse of winners crashing out in the group stage at their next attempt.Les Bleus also count Kylian Mbappe among their ranks, the young forward arguably the best player in the world right now...
Yardbarker

Former pro says player “needs to leave Chelsea and go to Manchester United”

One Chelsea player has been told to leave Chelsea as soon as possible and join Manchester United. There are quite a few players currently floating around Stamford Bridge who would like to be playing a lot more football and become key players. But there are also many of these players who just haven’t performed when given the chance and have been far too inconsistent, so therefore managers Thomas Tuchel previously, and now Graham Potter, have only been giving them bench roles.
Yardbarker

PSG President Reveals Plans To Sign Marcus Rashford From Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is a huge fan favourite at Manchester United and as an academy prospect from the city, it has always seemed unlikely that he would leave. However, the club's lack of success in recent times could put doubt into any top player's mind about the suitability of United for a player looking to win football's biggest trophies, even with the improvement shown this season.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy