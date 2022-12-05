Chelsea Team News Updates: Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Team news from Chelsea's Abu Dhabi training camp.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea are out in Abu Dhabi on a training camp as they prepare to return to Premier League action at the end of this month, and there is some positive and negative news from the camp.

A mixture of first-team and academy players went out to Abu Dhabi to regain fitness after the World Cup break, and there are some injury updates for a number of key players.

Reece James is among those players, and there is some very positive news regarding the right-back.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is currently sidelined with an injury that happened against Newcastle, and hasn't been training with his team-mates.

Chelsea explored the possibility of surgery, but decided against it. He could return to training soon.

Reece James is back in first-team training on a full basis, and that is some of the best news Chelsea have received in a long time. The hope is that James will be fit for the return of the Premier League.

Carney Chukwuemeka returned to first-team training today too, in another boost for Chelsea upon the return of the league.

N'Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have all travelled as a recovery group to try and regain some fitness as they recover from their various injuries.

Some great news for Chelsea, and some bad news regarding Loftus-Cheek, but the thought is that he will not be out for too long either.

Read More Chelsea Stories: