From the Dec. 10, 1965 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. Already the feeling of Christmas is in the air. The darkening yet not sombre days, starved of sunlight yet somehow enriched by the darkness in which mankind kindles his own flames, bring their traditional association, old as childhood. The days do not need to be counted; they count themselves in the year-end sequence, which is both recessional and processional. A year will soon die, but Christmas is about to be born again. The stores are gay, the Christmas trees and lights are going up in the streets, the sound of voices lends cheer to the coldest interludes, the winter twilights spend their softening colors thriftily, even in rain the sodden country proclaims its own refusal to surrender.

