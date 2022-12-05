Read full article on original website
Island Recognized as a Dementia-Friendly Community
Martha’s Vineyard will receive formal recognition as a dementia-friendly community during a ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 15. The event will take place at 3 p.m. at Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living in Vineyard Haven. Representatives from Massachusetts Councils on Aging (MCOA) and AARP, the internationally recognized organization behind the age-friendly community movement, will visit the Vineyard to support the honor.
Harbor Homes Receives $2.5 Million Grant for Permanent Shelter
Thanks to a grant of over $2.5 million spread out over 10 years, Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard is in the market for a permanent emergency shelter to better serve the Island’s homeless population. The grant is provided by the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and...
Land Bank Pitches Draft Management Plan for Arrowhead Farm
The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank has prepared a draft management plan for Arrowhead Farm — the West Tisbury property it purchased in 2020 and hopes to integrate with two other nearby properties through a network of trails. Aired at a joint meeting Monday of the land bank commission...
Little Town
From the Dec. 10, 1965 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. Already the feeling of Christmas is in the air. The darkening yet not sombre days, starved of sunlight yet somehow enriched by the darkness in which mankind kindles his own flames, bring their traditional association, old as childhood. The days do not need to be counted; they count themselves in the year-end sequence, which is both recessional and processional. A year will soon die, but Christmas is about to be born again. The stores are gay, the Christmas trees and lights are going up in the streets, the sound of voices lends cheer to the coldest interludes, the winter twilights spend their softening colors thriftily, even in rain the sodden country proclaims its own refusal to surrender.
Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Receives Women’s Choice Awards
The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital was recently awarded two 2023 Women’s Choice Awards, including a national rank of 70 of 837 small hospitals in patient satisfaction. The hospital was honored among “America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Patient Experience,” with 86 per cent of all patients reporting they would definitely recommend the facility. It also garnered an award for obstetrics, ranking within the top 10 per cent of 4,729 facilities.
Four Candidates Vie for Vacated Tisbury Select Board Seat
Four candidates will vie for an interim position on the Tisbury select board, after member Larry Gomez resigned from his seat earlier this year, citing health issues. Tisbury town clerk Hillary Conklin confirmed that a quartet of town residents had taken out papers and returned the requisite number of signatures by Tuesday’s deadline to get on the ballot for the Jan. 24 special election.
Commonwealth Wind Pushes Ahead, Despite Economic Turbulence
A large offshore wind farm planned for south of Martha’s Vineyard remains afloat, its leaders said last week, even as inflation and supply chain issues continue to threaten the development’s financial viability. Commonwealth Wind, a 1,200 megawatt wind farm planned for about 20 miles south of the Island,...
Kathy Sue Benner-Berninger, 69
Kathy Sue Benner-Berninger died peacefully on Nov. 16 at her home in Vineyard Haven. She was 69. She was born on August 12, 1953 in Damariscotta, Me. to Edward Eugene Benner Jr. and Alphra Rose Morton. She was raised with her family in Maine and then lived between Maine and Connecticut for many years. She settled on Martha’s Vineyard around 1986 and lived her life here surrounded by the love of her large family and many friends.
Please Adopt Us
We have good news. Teaser the tuxedo girl, has found her purrfect home and her adoption has been finalized. And American foxhound, Ernie, has an adoption pending. We’re hoping things work out as well for him so he can have a home for the holidays. Since it looks as...
