Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local activist Christopher 2X said there’s been a surge in shootings already in the month of December. Just eight days into December, Christopher 2X said there have already been seven homicides. The surge comes after two men were shot and killed Monday night in Old...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPS driver meets with homeowners who left snacks on front porch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A UPS delivery driver who went viral for his reaction thanking homeowners for leaving out snacks had a chance to thank the couple in person on Thursday. Dorian Young has been with UPS for three years and started out as a personal vehicle driver. In November,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for December 8th, 2022. This week we're talking about warm fronts and the cloudiest month in Louisville. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. Froggy's Popcorn first storefront open now. Updated: 8 hours ago. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. UofL students say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Victim of Shawnee homicide identified as 16-year-old boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said it happened in the area of River Park Drive and 39th Street, and the coroner said the person was in an alley. Watch...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

PNC investigating potential fraud issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our bank accounts are usually drained from all the presents we buy this time of year, but for one local man, he said a crook stole some of his money. The man told us that someone stole his bank information to drain more than $1,300 from his bank account. He said on the phone he believes there was a skimmer on an ATM he used.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

