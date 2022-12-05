Read full article on original website
Kentucky mother charged with killing 10 year old son makes court appearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kaitlynn Higgins was back in court Thursday for the murder of her 10-year-old son. Higgins admitted to cutting out Kyan Higgin Jr.'s tongue, shooting him, and placing his body in the trunk of her car. Neighbors say they also witnessed Higgins abuse her family dog several times before Kyan's murder.
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
Wave 3
7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local activist Christopher 2X said there’s been a surge in shootings already in the month of December. Just eight days into December, Christopher 2X said there have already been seven homicides. The surge comes after two men were shot and killed Monday night in Old...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman pleads guilty in case involving refusal to quarantine after COVID diagnosis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman who was arrested in 2020 after allegedly refusing to self-quarantine following a COVID-19 diagnosis has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief and will avoid incarceration. Kendra Burnett was arrested on April 27, 2020, at a Kroger store on South Second...
wdrb.com
Victim shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood identified as 16-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a teen who was shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's office, that victim has been identified as 16-year-old Draven J. Daniel. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting...
Jeffersonville woman, New Albany man arrested on drug possession charges
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested after a traffic stop in Clarksville led to officers discovering large amounts of drugs, a pellet gun disguised as a revolver and counterfeit money. Around midnight on Wednesday, Indiana State Trooper Brandon Love stopped a gray Pontiac on Eastern Boulevard near I-65...
Wave 3
Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Wave 3
UPS driver meets with homeowners who left snacks on front porch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A UPS delivery driver who went viral for his reaction thanking homeowners for leaving out snacks had a chance to thank the couple in person on Thursday. Dorian Young has been with UPS for three years and started out as a personal vehicle driver. In November,...
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men federally indicted for illegally possessing machine guns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been federally indicted for illegally possessing machine guns. A grand jury in Louisville returned the indictment Tuesday. According to court documents, Clayton Hodges, 22, and Timothy Martin, 22, each had a Glock switch with no serial number. A Glock switch is a...
wdrb.com
2 southern Indiana residents arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was arrested Wednesday in Clarksville on 10 drug charges. In a news release Thursday, Indiana State Police said a trooper pulled over a gray Pontiac around midnight Wednesday on Eastern Boulevard near Interstate 65 in Clarksville. The car had a light out, ISP said, the plates came back as belonging to a different vehicle.
WLKY.com
16-year-old killed in Shawnee shooting leaves family asking why he was in that area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 16-year-old gunned down in a Shawnee neighborhood alley said Thursday they have questions as they look to find justice for his death. Siblings Hannah Morley and Jason Daniel said their little brother, 16-year-old Draven Daniel, was a sophomore at Pleasure Ridge Park High School and loved cars.
Wave 3
1 dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire
Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for December 8th, 2022. This week we're talking about warm fronts and the cloudiest month in Louisville. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. Froggy's Popcorn first storefront open now. Updated: 8 hours ago. It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue. UofL students say...
wdrb.com
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
'We're getting tired of the crime': Juvenile justice bill to head back to Frankfort
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teenagers in Kentuckiana have often been the suspects of violent crimes – from carjacking, to arson, to murder. A bill that aims to crack down on juvenile crime in Kentucky is once again heading to Frankfort for consideration in the upcoming session, and parents could also be held responsible.
WLKY.com
Victim of Shawnee homicide identified as 16-year-old boy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said it happened in the area of River Park Drive and 39th Street, and the coroner said the person was in an alley. Watch...
wdrb.com
Family of Kenyan immigrants saw no signs of trouble before murder-suicide in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American dream became an American nightmare for some Kenyan immigrants in Louisville. On Saturday morning, Louisville Metro Police were called to a home on East Pages Lane to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the bodies of a family of four. LMPD is...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
Wave 3
PNC investigating potential fraud issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our bank accounts are usually drained from all the presents we buy this time of year, but for one local man, he said a crook stole some of his money. The man told us that someone stole his bank information to drain more than $1,300 from his bank account. He said on the phone he believes there was a skimmer on an ATM he used.
LMPD's International Leadership Program hopes to build trust with immigrant community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers worked to bridge the gap between police and the immigrant community in Louisville Thursday. LMPD's International Leadership Program hosted a meeting where they listened to the community's concerns and shared insight into officers' responsibilities. It was held at the Americana World Community...
'That just brings tears to my eyes': LMPD gifts Portland woman new bed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police took action when they discovered they could assist a woman in the Portland neighborhood who was in need of a bed. Sergeant Christina Beaven says she saw a post of an elderly lady with health issues who had been sleeping on the floor, and knew of someone that could help.
WHAS11
