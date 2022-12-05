Read full article on original website
Marshall: Execution review should happen quickly
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says a state review of execution procedures should take place quickly so death sentences can move forward. Marshall told reporters Monday that he doesn’t object to the review announced last month by Gov. Kay Ivey, but that it should be done swiftly.
Judge dismisses groping case against former Alabama lawmaker
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) – A judge has dismissed a sexual abuse case against a former Alabama legislator after the prosecutors said the woman requested the charges be dismissed. Circuit Judge J.R Gaines entered the order dismissing the criminal case against Perry Hooper, Jr. at the request of prosecutors. Prosecutor...
You’re about to pay more for power. Again.
Alabama Power last raised its rates on December’s bills, and you’ll be paying even more in January, the company announced this week. While the price hike that started this month is about $10 for the average customer, January’s price increase will fall around $6.81. That’s for the...
‘Next mass killer’: Dropped case foretold Colorado bloodbath
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – A year and a half before the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five dead, the alleged shooter was accused of threatening to kill grandparents if they stood in the way of plans to become “the next mass killer.”. Sealed court documents...
Hawaii remembrance draws handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) – A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor gathered at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more came to Hawaii from...
